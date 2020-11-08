This week’s top stories: Apple Silicon event, HomePod mini and iPhone 12 pre-orders, iOS 14.2, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple announces Apple Silicon event for November 10, new AirPods 3 images, HomePod mini and more iPhone 12 pre-orders. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
November 10 event
Apple this week officially announced its third event in as many months. The event will take place on November 10 at 10 a.m. PT, and Apple is teasing the event with the hashtag “One more thing.”
Apple’s November event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. It’s completely remote and virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple Silicon details
This November event is expected to focus on the upcoming transition to Apple Silicon in the Mac lineup, with Apple having promised its first Apple Silicon machine would come before the end of the year.
A Bloomberg report this week indicated that Apple will announce at least two new Apple Silicon Macs, including a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new MacBook Air. Apple is also said to be increasing production of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon, but it’s unclear whether this machine will be announced this year.
Looking ahead to the rest of the Mac lineup, Bloomberg also added that Apple is developing a new Mac Pro that’s roughly have the size of the current model, as well as a new Mac mini and a new iMac, all of which will feature Apple Silicon.
AirPods 3 leak
Rumors of new AirPods have gained traction this week. Newly leaked images on Wednesday claimed to offer our first look at AirPods 3 with an AirPods Pro-inspired design. This comes after a separate report last month indicated that Apple is working on new AirPods and AirPods Pro for 2021.
You can get a look at the leaked AirPods 3 images right here.
Spotify for Apple Watch
Spotify officially started rolling out support for streaming music directly on Apple Watch this week. This comes two years after Spotify released the first version of its Apple Watch, and two months after Spotify started testing the feature with a very small subset of users.
The feature is available to many Apple Watch users now, but Spotify has cautioned that it’s still a beta and that it may take some time for the new standalone streaming option to be available to all Apple Watch owners..
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini
Rounding out this week, Apple has opened pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the HomePod mini.
As a refresher, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display with a feature set that is nearly identical to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever made, packing a 6.7-inch display alongside a triple-lens camera array with a larger sensor, a LiDAR scanner, and more.
The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099. The HomePod mini goes for $99.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases iOS 14.2 with new emoji and wallpapers, HomePod Intercom support, more
- Apple releases HomePod software 14.2 and tvOS 14.2 with enhanced home theater support, more
iPhone |
- iPhone 12 takes speed test crown from Samsung Note 20 Ultra with A14 Bionic and 50% less RAM
- Hands-on: iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe offers a compelling but tricky experience
- Video gives us a look at the iPhone 12 leather MagSafe case
- Concept: How Apple could use MagSafe to add extra battery life to iPhone 12
- Apple updates its Accessory Design Guidelines with new MagSafe details
- Get ready for Apple Silicon Macs with these iPhone wallpapers based on Apple’s invite design
- Moment unveils robust iPhone 12 MagSafe compatible accessory lineup with cold shoe and multi threaded mounts, more
- iPhone 5c is now considered a ‘vintage’ device with limited support
- iPhone 12 mini MagSafe charging tops out at 12W, Lightning accessories limit power for all models
- Apple design team details iPhone 12, MagSafe, and HomePod mini in rare interview
- iJustine is joined by Francesca Sweet from Apple to discuss 5G on the iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro orders slip into December due to component shortages
- Apple’s iPhone 12 leather cases launch tomorrow, leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger could be pushed to 2021
Apple Watch |
Mac |
- Bloomberg: Apple to announce three new MacBooks with Apple Silicon at next week’s event
- Rumor: 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air likely first Apple Silicon Macs
- Rumor suggests Apple will announce TestFlight for macOS next week
- One more AR Easter egg: Apple Silicon MacBook teased for November event
- Production orders for Apple Silicon MacBooks suggest company expecting high demand
iPad |
- Should you buy the new iPad Air or the 11-inch iPad Pro?
- First iPad Pro with mini LED display likely coming in Q1 2021, new report says
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Stores in England will offer click-and-collect service during lockdown
- Apple Stores in France temporarily close under nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
Apps |
- Facebook begins publicly testing Dark Mode support on iOS, here’s how to enable it
- Dark Sky gets first update since Apple acquisition with new iOS 14 and watchOS 7 features
- Wish Spotify streamed on Apple Watch? The time has arrived for many
- iPhone low on storage? It’s now easier to delete WhatsApp media
- Carbon Copy Cloner alerts its users about macOS Big Sur compatibility issues
- Nikon releases new software that lets you use your camera as a webcam on Mac and PC
AirPods |
- Apple launches recall program for some AirPods Pro units due to ‘sound issues’
- How to check if your AirPods Pro are eligible for free replacement
- Alleged photo of AirPods 3 parts shows AirPods Pro-inspired design
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple announces special event for November 10: ‘One more thing’
- Apple News offering live 2020 US Election Day results and context, curated coverage, more
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with iOS 14.2 RC top changes and features [Video]
- Apple Silicon Mac November Event Confirmed
Apple releases iOS 14.2 with new emoji and wallpapers, HomePod Intercom support, more Hands-on with iOS 14.2 RC top changes and features [Video] Apple releases watchOS 7.1 with expanded ECG support, headphone level alerts, screen issue fix iPhone 12 mini MagSafe charging tops out at 12W, Lightning accessories limit power for all models Pandora gains HomePod integration and Siri support ahead of HomePod mini launch Apple announces special event for November 10: ‘One more thing’ Apple TV app coming to Xbox One, Series X, and Series S next week Rumor suggests Apple will announce TestFlight for macOS next week Rumor: 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air likely first Apple Silicon Macs Bloomberg: Apple to announce three new MacBooks with Apple Silicon at next week’s event Apple launches recall program for some AirPods Pro units due to ‘sound issues’ How to check if your AirPods Pro are eligible for free replacement Alleged photo of AirPods 3 parts shows AirPods Pro-inspired design First iPad Pro with mini LED display likely coming in Q1 2021, new report says
