This week’s top stories: MacBook keyboard issues, Samsung mocks the iPhone 6, new iOS betas, more

In this week’s top stories: More on MacBook Pro keyboard issues, Samsung mocks Apple’s performance throttling feature, Apple expands self-driving car tests, Samsung v Apple continues, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories
This week, the conversation around Apple’s butterfly keyboard design continued. Ben kicked off our new ‘Change My View’ series arguing that the issues are overblown, while a 9to5Mac survey showed that one-third of users had problems with the keyboard.
But, a few seconds with a can of compressed air resolved it. That’s not great, of course. A machine costing thousands of dollars shouldn’t require owners to go out and buy a can of compressed air, then use it, perhaps on a semi-regular basis. But I do think it’s a bit of a first-world problem.
This week brought the continuation of Apple’s long-running patent infringement case with Samsung. The trial wrapped up on Friday, and we should expect the jury to reach a decision on Monday. More on each day of the trial below.
A sketchy iPhone SE 2 report this week made the claim that we won’t actually see the device released until September of this year as Apple has yet to finalize the design. The report also suggested that the device will feature Face ID no matter what.
New data from the California DMV on Monday revealed that Apple now has 55 self-driving vehicles on the road, signaling that efforts in that area are still a big focus for the company. The company was said to have 45 cars on the road back in January.
Finally, Samsung came out swinging this week with a new ad that compares the Galaxy S9 with the iPhone 6. The ad is largely a way for Samsung to mock Apple’s performance throttling feature, putting aside the fact that Samsung is comparing a 2018 phone to a 2014 phone.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- iOS 11.4 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad now available
- iOS 11.4 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad now available
- PSA: Here’s how to check for – and remove – the Mac malware mshelper
- Tweetbot 3 for Mac debuts with dark mode, expanded side bar, and more
- Google launches its AI-driven Apple News competitor ‘Google News’ for iPhone & iPad
- iPhone X wins Display Industry Award for True Tone, more
Mac + iPad |
- Apple faces class action lawsuit over failing MacBook butterfly keyboards
- Logitech Crayon for iPad now available to schools, half price of Apple Pencil
- iPad Pro wins Display Industry Award for True Tone and ProMotion technology, more
iPhone |
- Samsung ad compares brand new S9 with iPhone 6 to mock performance throttling [Video]
- iPhone X luxury battery case with integrated solar panel hits market, but costs 4x phone price
- Everything we know (and don’t know) about Apple’s rumored iPhone SE 2
- Sketchy report says iPhone SE 2 coming in September w/ Face ID, design still undecided
- Renders claim to show new 18W Apple USB-C charger, will be bundled with 2018 iPhones
Accessories |
- Review: TP-Link’s slim deco offers mesh Wi-Fi at AirPort price
- TwelveSouth launches AirFly adapter to connect AirPods to in-flight entertainment systems
- Spigen announces special edition iPhone X cases echoing iMac G3 and original iPhone design
Commentary |
- Change My View: It’s time for iOS devices to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C
- Change My View: MacBook Pro keyboard issues are embarrassing but overblown
- What do you think of Apple’s butterfly keyboard design on MacBook and MacBook Pro? [Poll]
- What’s the best photo management solution? Google Photos or iCloud Photos?
- Feature Request: One new feature I’d like to see in iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12
Apple v Samsung |
- Greg Joswiak testifies in Samsung case, says Apple was ‘betting the company’ on iPhone
- Why it took a full day to find unbiased jurors in the latest Apple/Samsung trial …
- Apple versus Samsung patent battle which started in 2011 is back in court today
- Apple v Samsung opening statements reveal details of iPhone design process & more
- Apple versus Samsung patent trial comes down to the meaning of a three-word phrase
- Apple vs Samsung comes to a close, jury set to make decision on Monday
AAPL Company |
- Apple sued by families of EgyptAir 804 victims, claim crash caused by Apple device
- Apple now has over 50 self-driving cars on the road in California, expanding autonomous testing
- Apple campus in Research Triangle Park ‘a done deal’ if tax incentives agreed
- ‘Multiple sources’ say Research Triangle Park tops Apple’s shortlist for new campus
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
