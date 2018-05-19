This week’s top stories: MacBook keyboard issues, Samsung mocks the iPhone 6, new iOS betas, more

In this week’s top stories: More on MacBook Pro keyboard issues, Samsung mocks Apple’s performance throttling feature, Apple expands self-driving car tests, Samsung v Apple continues, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week, the conversation around Apple’s butterfly keyboard design continued. Ben kicked off our new ‘Change My View’ series arguing that the issues are overblown, while a 9to5Mac survey showed that one-third of users had problems with the keyboard.

But, a few seconds with a can of compressed air resolved it. That’s not great, of course. A machine costing thousands of dollars shouldn’t require owners to go out and buy a can of compressed air, then use it, perhaps on a semi-regular basis. But I do think it’s a bit of a first-world problem.

This week brought the continuation of Apple’s long-running patent infringement case with Samsung. The trial wrapped up on Friday, and we should expect the jury to reach a decision on Monday. More on each day of the trial below.

A sketchy iPhone SE 2 report this week made the claim that we won’t actually see the device released until September of this year as Apple has yet to finalize the design. The report also suggested that the device will feature Face ID no matter what.

New data from the California DMV on Monday revealed that Apple now has 55 self-driving vehicles on the road, signaling that efforts in that area are still a big focus for the company. The company was said to have 45 cars on the road back in January.

Finally, Samsung came out swinging this week with a new ad that compares the Galaxy S9 with the iPhone 6. The ad is largely a way for Samsung to mock Apple’s performance throttling feature, putting aside the fact that Samsung is comparing a 2018 phone to a 2014 phone.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

Happy Hour Podcast #173 |

This week Benjamin and Zac sort through the latest mess Twitter is creating for third-party apps, the growing possibility that new iPhones will come with fast charging, farfetched iPhone SE rumors, and iOS 12 feature requests.

