Here’s everything Apple announced during its WWDC keynote today [Poll]

The opening day of WWDC 2018 has officially come to a close. It was a day chock full of announcements for Apple’s various operating systems, and we’re still learning more as we continue to dig through each of them.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed on an Apple event day, so read on as we roundup all of today’s news…
iOS 12
As usual, headlining WWDC is the next iteration of iOS, unsurprisingly dubbed iOS 12. This update includes a slew of new features and changes, with Apple touting that it has doubled down on device performance.
Despite a focus on performance, there are still many user-facing feature additions and changes, including grouped notifications, Siri improvements, and much more.
- Apple unveils iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad
- Here are all of the devices that will support iOS 12
- Apple unveils new first-party ARKit Measure app that can auto-detect dimensions of objects
- Apple introduces ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences, face tracking improvements, more
- Apple announces third-party map support for CarPlay, improvements to Stocks, Books, more
- Apple unveils new Do Not Disturb at Bedtime, grouped notifications, and Screen Time feature to reduce distractions
- iOS 12 includes new Animoji characters, ‘Memoji’ avatar design feature
- iOS 12 brings iPhone X gestures to iPad, swipe from top-right to open Control Center
- Apple updates Design Resources for iOS 12, adds iPad UI elements and Keynote kit
- iOS 12 adds multi-user Face ID with support for up to two faces
- Here’s how iOS 12’s new security code auto-fill feature works
- iOS 12 includes a colorful new wallpaper, download it here for iPhone and iPad
- iOS 12: How to create Memoji on iPhone X
- iOS 12 beta suggests support for automatic system updates
- How iOS 12 paves the way for an iPad with Face ID & a notch
- iOS 12 doubles down on passcode brute forcing, USB Restricted Mode now set to one hour
- iOS 12 makes closing applications on the iPhone X much easier
watchOS 5
Next up during the keynote was watchOS 5. This update brings features such as a dedicated Podcasts application, Activity Sharing changes, automatic workout detection, a Walkie-Talkie feature, and more.
Furthermore, the Siri watch face can now integrate with third-party apps such as Nike Run Club, Citymapper, and Lose It!. There’s also automatic Siri recognition, so you no longer need to say “Hey, Siri” to start talking to Siri.
- Apple announces watchOS 5: Podcasts, Activity Sharing challenges, automatic workout detection, Walkie-Talkie, more
- Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride band, available today
- watchOS 5 won’t support first gen Apple Watches, including $17,000 Editions
tvOS 12
tvOS 12 finally brings support for Dolby Atmos audio, which is sure to please many Apple TV 4K users. Much like the upgrade to 4K HDR, iTunes films will be updated to Dolby Atmos at no additional charge.
Apple also announced a new “Zero Sign-On” feature that means you won’t ever have to enter your cable credentials, so long as your connected to your cable company’s broadband. Charter Spectrum is the first to support this feature.
There are also new aerial screensavers with footage from the ISS.
macOS 10.14 Mojave
Last but not least, Apple unveiled the next iteration of macOS, dubbed macOS 10.14 Mojave. This update includes a more expansive dark mode, a redesigned Mac App Store, and much more.
There’s now an Apple News app on Mac, as well as a Home app with support for using Siri to control HomeKit devices. Finder is receiving multiple enhancements with a new Gallery view, as well as a new contextual sidebar.
As part of its macOS 10.14 unveil, Apple offered a sneak preview at its multi-year project that brings UIKit iOS apps to the Mac. Apple is testing this feature this year with its own applications, including Apple News, Voice Memos, and Home.
- Apple unveils macOS 10.14 Mojave with dark mode, Home app, new App Store, more
- New apps added in macOS Mojave: Apple News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos
- Apple details redesigned Mac App Store with new editorial content, major apps coming this fall
- Apple gives a sneak peek at multi-year project to bring UIKit iOS apps to the Mac
- Here are the Macs that will (and won’t) be updated to macOS 10.14 Mojave
- New Sandboxing improvements bring Transmit back to the Mac App Store
More
While those were the tentpole announcements at WWDC, there were a few other notable details throughout the day. Apple introduced new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors, as well as a new Health Records API. It also replaced the 29W USB-C power adapter with a new 30W model.
Apple also updated its App Store Review Guidelines with new details about remote mirroring applications, free trials, and much more.
- Apple introduces new App Store Connect app on iOS for developers
- Apple announces winners of the 2018 Apple Design Awards
- Apple updates App Store Review Guidelines w/ free trial details, remote mirroring changes, more
- Adobe’s Project Aero will let designers easily create AR content using existing Creative Cloud tools
- Apple introduces new colors for iPhone 7/8/X silicone cases, Apple Watch sport bands
- WWDC 2018 keynote video now available to watch
- Apple ships Health Records API to developers, users will soon be able to share data from multiple hospitals, more
- WWDC’s ‘The Developer Migration’ and ‘Source Code’ videos now live on YouTube
- Apple hits 500 million weekly App Store visitors, $100B in developer payouts
Wrap up
While Apple’s opening keynote is in the books, we’ll continue to learn much more about its new operating systems as the week progresses thanks to ongoing developer sessions.
What was your favorite announcement today at WWDC?
