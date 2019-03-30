This week’s top stories: March event recap, RIP AirPower, Powerbeats Pro first look, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple goes all-in on Services at its March 25th event, 9to5Mac offers an exclusive first look at the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro, AirPower is officially cancelled, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

At its March 25th “It’s show time” event, Apple introduced four new subscription services focused on Apple News, video, and more.

Apple kicked things off with Apple News+, which is a $9.99 per month subscription service offering access to 300 magazines and select newspapers. It includes the likes of Vogue, GQ, TIME, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times. It’s available now via the News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Next on the docket was Apple Card, which is Apple’s first step into the consumer finance industry. The card is co-branded with Goldman Sachs and integrates closely with the Wallet app on iOS. Apple touts that Apple Card features no fees, daily cash back, and more. Apple Card will be available this summer.

One of the most interesting announcements at the event was Apple Arcade. This is an App Store bundle of games that aims to unify gaming across tvOS, macOS, and iOS. It’s slated to launch later this fall with access to “over 100 new and exclusive games” for a single monthly fee.

The rest of the event was focused on television. Apple first announced an all-new TV and a new Apple TV Channels feature, both of which are available now in the first betas of iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3. You can now subscribe to third-party services directly through the TV app, while there’s also a new focus on curation.

Lastly, Apple announced Apple TV+. This will be the home of its original content efforts, and it paraded out a series of A-list stars to help introduce the service. Apple TV+ will be available this fall, but details on price and TV show release dates are unclear.

Also this week, Apple finally acknowledged the existence of AirPower…but not with good news. The company confirmed on Friday that it was not able able to achieve its “high standards” with AirPower, and thus is cancelling the project. We rounded up some nice alternatives to AirPower here.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac offered an exclusive look at the forthcoming Powerbeats Pro. These will be the truly wireless version of the popular Beats Powerbeats headphones. Read all of the details in our full coverage here.

Read these and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Happy Hour Podcast #218 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s March 25th event, including Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, plus new AirPods are out and new Powerbeats have leaked, plus much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #029 |

John and Gui are joined by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, to analyze this week’s Apple event, and to speculate about what both the revealed and yet unrevealed products may tell us about Apple’s future direction. That, and the results of last week’s poker episode, and a special appearance by… a chicken?

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

