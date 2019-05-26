This week’s top stories: New MacBook Pro, WWDC keynote invites, Apple ‘Pro’ display details, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple announces new MacBrook Pros, 2019 iPhone models appear in a Eurasian database, WWDC keynote invites are out, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week made a surprise announcement of new MacBook Pro models. The company announced new MacBook Pro configurations with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, including a new 8-core 15-inch configuration.

In addition to the new Intel processors, Apple also says that the new MacBook Pro models feature “new materials” in the switch mechanism of the controversial butterfly keyboard. Ideally, this will help improve reliability of the keyboard. Apple this week also expaded its keyboard repair program.

Ahead of WWDC in two weeks, Apple on Wednesday officially invited the press to its opening keynote. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, as well as tvOS 13 and watchOS 6.

9to5Mac reported additional details on Apple’s forthcoming Pro display. The display will feature deep integration with Apple’s operating systems, as well as support for featurs like HDR, auto-brightness, Night Shift, and True Tone.

For Apple Watch users, Apple sent a memo to retail employees on Monday informing them that some Apple Watch Series 3 repairs will get a free Series 4 upgrade due to supply constraints. Specifically, Apple says that GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Series 3 will be upgraded due to constraints.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

