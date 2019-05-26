This week’s top stories: New MacBook Pro, WWDC keynote invites, Apple ‘Pro’ display details, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple announces new MacBrook Pros, 2019 iPhone models appear in a Eurasian database, WWDC keynote invites are out, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
Apple this week made a surprise announcement of new MacBook Pro models. The company announced new MacBook Pro configurations with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, including a new 8-core 15-inch configuration.
In addition to the new Intel processors, Apple also says that the new MacBook Pro models feature “new materials” in the switch mechanism of the controversial butterfly keyboard. Ideally, this will help improve reliability of the keyboard. Apple this week also expaded its keyboard repair program.
Ahead of WWDC in two weeks, Apple on Wednesday officially invited the press to its opening keynote. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, as well as tvOS 13 and watchOS 6.
9to5Mac reported additional details on Apple’s forthcoming Pro display. The display will feature deep integration with Apple’s operating systems, as well as support for featurs like HDR, auto-brightness, Night Shift, and True Tone.
For Apple Watch users, Apple sent a memo to retail employees on Monday informing them that some Apple Watch Series 3 repairs will get a free Series 4 upgrade due to supply constraints. Specifically, Apple says that GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Series 3 will be upgraded due to constraints.
- Apple releasing iOS 12.3.1 today with VoLTE and iMessage bug fixes [U: Now available]
- iOS 13 concept visualizes many of the features Apple expected to unveil at WWDC
- Apple releasing second iOS 12.4 developer beta today
- Apple releases macOS 10.14.5 update to resolve MacBook Pro T2 security chip firmware issue
- Researcher exposes vulnerability in macOS Gatekeeper security mechanism
iPhone |
- Chinese media says it’s now ’embarrassing’ to use an iPhone in China
- 2019 iPhone 11 models show up in Eurasian database
- Even Huawei propagandists attacking Apple over Trump ban tweet from the iPhone
- Student who made 3,000 fraudulent iPhone warranty claims pleads guilty
- Apple agrees to notify iPhone users if iOS updates will affect performance, UK government says
- Apple Pay officially rolling out to users in Hungary and Luxembourg
Mac + iPad |
- Apple announces more powerful 8-core MacBook Pro with updated butterfly keyboard design
- First 8-core MacBook Pro performance gains spotted in Geekbench results
- Hyper’s 130W, 27000 mAh portable USB-C battery and 6-in-1 iPad Pro USB-C Hub now available
- What we know about Apple’s new pro display ahead of WWDC
- Apple Stores are quietly selling a 23.7-inch LG UltraFine display
- Apple expands Keyboard Service Program to include 2018 MacBook Pro and current MacBook Air
- iFixit: 2019 MacBook Pro butterfly keyboard includes new membrane covers and tweaked dome switch
- Apple Store now selling new generation LG UltraFine 4K display with 23.7-inch screen, Thunderbolt 3 passthrough
Top Apple stories, retail |
- After two years, Today at Apple is outgrowing Apple Stores
- Apple partners with photographer Christopher Anderson to teach portrait photography skills
- Angela Ahrendts: ‘Incredible’ flagship stores in the pipeline, Today at Apple has been ‘absolutely huge’
- Apple’s second store in Taiwan will open soon in the Xinyi District of Taipei
- Portland Apple Store reopening May 31st with new video wall
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch replacement constraint means some Series 3 repairs will get Series 4 upgrade
- Government database filing suggests Apple Watch ECG will soon launch in Canada
- Feature Request: How the Siri watch face could be the ultimate complication
- UrbanWatch lets you browse Urban Dictionary on your wrist
Apps |
- Microsoft Outlook for iOS updated with revamped Apple Watch notifications
- Vignette for iOS easily personalizes contact photos using social media
- Plex update brings improved iOS controls and Apple TV audio features, more
HomePod & HomeKit |
- Lutron announces new Aurora dimmer designed to integrate with existing Philips Hue setups
- US no longer leads the global smart speaker market; HomePod falls into ‘other’
- Vizio unveils all-new 4K HDR smart TVs, HomeKit and AirPlay 2 coming later this year
- Tado launches HomeKit-compatible Smart AC controller, available now in UK and Europe
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple invites press to WWDC 2019 keynote, iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 unveil expected
- Former Apple ad exec says Steve Jobs wanted to launch an Apple credit card in 2004, customers earned ‘iPoints’
- Photos: Apple holds Apple Park opening ceremony and tribute to Steve Jobs
- As trade war bites, some Pegatron Apple production moving out of China in June
- Worst-case scenario for AAPL in China is 29% profit drop, warns Goldman Sachs
- Class action lawsuit accuses Apple of selling iTunes customers’ listening data
- ‘Boycott Apple’ movement gains new traction in China as US trade dispute continues
