This week’s top stories: iOS 13.2.2 bug fixes, iOS 13.3 beta testing, Adobe MAX, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13.2.2 is now available and iOS 13.3 starts beta testing, more Apple TV+ news, the new Mac Pro appears in the wild, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple on Thursday released iOS 13.2.2 to the public. This update continues the refinement of iOS 13 with new bug fixes and performance improvements. The biggest change in iOS 13.2.2 is a fix for issues related to background applications and multitasking. This RAM management problem caused applications to quit when running in the background. Find the full release notes here.

Meanwhile, Apple also released iOS 13.3 beta 1 to developer and public beta testers. iOS 13.3 includes a new setting to disable the Memoji keyboard from always appearing, as well as Communication Limits through Screen Time. Read our full roundup of everything new for all of the details.

According to Apple, the new Mac Pro will be released sometime this fall. DJ Calvin Harris, however, already has his hands on the device. In an Instagram story posted this weekend, you can see the new Mac Pro on the floor of Harris’ studio.

Apple announced this week that it is committing $2.5 billion to help the California housing crisis. That investment includes $1 billion in affordable housing investments, $1 billion in mortgage assistance for first-time buyers, and $300 million worth of Apple land opened up to affordable housing projects.

Adobe officially released Photoshop for iPad this week, and made a handful of other announcements. 9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber was in attendance at Adobe Max, so be sure to check out his full coverage for everything you need to know.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Adobe Max |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Apple TV |

Tech Industry |

AirPods |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Watch Time episode 9 |

In the tenth episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time, Zac goes solo to share his experience with running a half marathon race at Disney World with the Apple Watch Series 5 and newly released AirPods Pro.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

Happy Hour Podcast #250 |

HomePod has a great holiday price and new features, Zac tested AirPods Pro at a Disney World Half Marathon, iOS 13.3 introduces new improvements, and Benjamin gives his take on the launch of Apple TV+.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #61 |

From modularizing code and cloud-synced databases to reviews of the first set of Apple TV+ shows — this episode of Stacktrace has it all. Also, what could the implications of Photoshop running on ARM64 be, more speculation about Apple’s AR (or perhaps VR?) efforts, and a short trip to Bermuda.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.