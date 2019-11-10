This week’s top stories: iOS 13.2.2 bug fixes, iOS 13.3 beta testing, Adobe MAX, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13.2.2 is now available and iOS 13.3 starts beta testing, more Apple TV+ news, the new Mac Pro appears in the wild, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Apple on Thursday released iOS 13.2.2 to the public. This update continues the refinement of iOS 13 with new bug fixes and performance improvements. The biggest change in iOS 13.2.2 is a fix for issues related to background applications and multitasking. This RAM management problem caused applications to quit when running in the background. Find the full release notes here.
Meanwhile, Apple also released iOS 13.3 beta 1 to developer and public beta testers. iOS 13.3 includes a new setting to disable the Memoji keyboard from always appearing, as well as Communication Limits through Screen Time. Read our full roundup of everything new for all of the details.
According to Apple, the new Mac Pro will be released sometime this fall. DJ Calvin Harris, however, already has his hands on the device. In an Instagram story posted this weekend, you can see the new Mac Pro on the floor of Harris’ studio.
Apple announced this week that it is committing $2.5 billion to help the California housing crisis. That investment includes $1 billion in affordable housing investments, $1 billion in mortgage assistance for first-time buyers, and $300 million worth of Apple land opened up to affordable housing projects.
Adobe officially released Photoshop for iPad this week, and made a handful of other announcements. 9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber was in attendance at Adobe Max, so be sure to check out his full coverage for everything you need to know.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- iOS 13.2.2 now available with fix for background app performance, more
- Apple releasing first developer beta of iOS 13.3 today [U: Now available]
- What’s new in iOS 13.3 developer beta 1?
- Apple releasing first public beta of iOS 13.3 today
- iOS 14 concept teases what a new call screen UI, Split View, complications, and more could look like on iPhone
- Microsoft launches beta for new Office iOS app, includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint
- Tired of seeing Memoji Stickers on your emoji keyboard? There’s a fix for that
- Apple stops signing iOS 13.1.2 and iOS 13.1.3, blocking downgrades
- How to select, move, delete multiple emails on iPhone, iPad w/ two-finger tap
iPhone |
- Can the iPhone 11 Pro replace a professional video camera? This test aims to find out
- iPhone 11 Pro scores 117 in DXOMark camera quality test, ranked in third place
- New video compares the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro design, camera, and more
Mac + iPad |
- New Mac Pro makes appearance in DJ Calvin Harris’ studio ahead of imminent release
- Apple rejecting Electron apps from Mac App Store due to private API usage
- Microsoft overhauling Outlook for Mac with sync improvements, interface tweaks, more
- PSA: Apple releases critical Xcode 11.2.1 update for developers
Adobe Max |
- Adobe MAX 2019: Photoshop on iPad arrives, Adobe Aero debuts on iOS, more updates to Creative Cloud apps
- Adobe on Lightroom’s progress, the future of Classic, and inspiring pros
- Adobe MAX Sneaks 2019: AR prototyping, automatic photo relighting, image manipulation detection, more previewed
- Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco: The next generation of pro iPad apps need your help
- Hands-on with Aero, Adobe’s new AR creation app
- Adobe previews Illustrator on iPad, shipping in 2020
Top Apple stories, retail |
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch fall detection makes hilarious appearance on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’
- Running Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon with Apple Watch Series 5 and AirPods Pro
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Analytics firm says Apple TV+ premiere interest pales compared to Netflix, rumored Apple and Showtime bundle
- Opinion: The worst part of Apple TV+ is the TV app
- Some users unable to redeem free year of Apple TV+, others get it despite not buying an Apple device recently
- tvOS 13.3 adds setting to put back the Up Next queue on the Apple TV Top Shelf
Tech Industry |
- AT&T is giving some users 15GB of ‘bonus’ data, but it comes with a mandatory price hike
- Text messages delayed from Valentine’s Day cause confusion and heartache for iPhone and Android users
- Disney+ will join Apple TV+ on Fire TV when it launches on November 12
- AT&T to pay out $60 million to consumers for misleading ‘unlimited’ data claims
AirPods |
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- Shopping for AirPods Pro? Here’s how to find available stock without waiting weeks
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple announces $2.5 billion plan to help tackle California housing crisis
- Bernie Sanders criticizes Apple’s $2.5B housing crisis pledge as an act of ‘hypocrisy’
- HomePod for $200? New features and holiday promotions make a competitive AirPlay 2 speaker
- Just how secure is the iPhone on iOS 13? Apple’s newest privacy site is a deep dive explainer
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- iPhone 11 Pro review – is it worth the significant price difference? [Video]
- AirPods Pro review – within earshot of perfection [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 08, 2019 – iOS 13.2.2 bug fixes, Apple Watch keeps growing
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 07, 2019 – Apple details iPhone privacy in iOS 13
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 06, 2019 – iOS 13.3 beta changes, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 05, 2019 – Photoshop Camera for iOS, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 04, 2019 – Adobe’s iPad announcements, Apple + Valve rumor
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 9 |
In the tenth episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time, Zac goes solo to share his experience with running a half marathon race at Disney World with the Apple Watch Series 5 and newly released AirPods Pro.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.
Happy Hour Podcast #250 |
HomePod has a great holiday price and new features, Zac tested AirPods Pro at a Disney World Half Marathon, iOS 13.3 introduces new improvements, and Benjamin gives his take on the launch of Apple TV+.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #61 |
From modularizing code and cloud-synced databases to reviews of the first set of Apple TV+ shows — this episode of Stacktrace has it all. Also, what could the implications of Photoshop running on ARM64 be, more speculation about Apple’s AR (or perhaps VR?) efforts, and a short trip to Bermuda.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work: How will Wi-Fi 6 impact Apple in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: Why are IT professionals choosing Apple products when they used to ban them?
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.