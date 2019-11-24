This week’s top stories: iPhone 11 battery cases, Apple’s December event, iOS 14 report, more

In this week’s top stories: More iOS 13 bug fixes, what improvements to expect with iOS 14, iPhone 11 Smart Battery Cases, a December Apple event, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple this week released iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 to the public. The update continues to make improvements to iOS 13 performance, and includes further enhancements to background app downloading, the Mail app, and more. Find the full release notes in our coverage here.
On Wednesday, Apple released new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These cases include a new physical camera button for easily opening the Camera app, and then taking photos and videos. The cases are available to order now for $129.
Apple has officially broken ground on its new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas. The campus will be 3 million square feet in size and initially home 5,000 employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000 employees. This new campus is expected to open in 2022.
Tim Cook also traveled to Austin this week to tour the existing Flextronics plant where the Mac Pro has been assembled since 2013. President Trump joined Cook on this tour, with the Apple CEO thanking him for making the United States investments possible.
A report from Bloomberg has offered new details on Apple’s development process for iOS 14. In an effort to prevent the update from being as buggy and unstable as iOS 13 has been, Apple is reportedly implementing a new system that will make it easier for engineers to test and remove features throughout the development process.
Last but not least, Apple announced this week that it will hold a special evening on December 2. The invite for the event features a a golden App Store logo, with the tagline “loved by millions, created by the best.” Apple says the event will honor its favorite apps and games of 2019.
This means you shouldn’t expect a focus on new hardware products. Instead, the December 2 date of the event lines up with when Apple usually announces its app of the year, game of the year, and other top charts
These and the rest of this week's top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 with more background app improvements, Mail fixes, more
- Bloomberg: Apple is changing the way it tests software following iOS 13’s buggy debut, new process starts with iOS 14
- Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.3 today
iPhone |
- Apple releases new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Porsche CEO talks iPhone vs Android popularity among owners in the United States and China
- Ming-Chi Kuo details Apple’s push towards 5G in 2020, improved antenna design
Mac |
- 13-inch vs 16-inch MacBook Pro: How specs, price, keyboards, and more compare
- 15-inch vs 16-inch MacBook Pro comparison: Should you upgrade?
- Mac mini gains ‘pro’ ports with new front-facing I/O hub
- 16-inch MacBook Pro includes exclusive colorful wallpapers, download here
- Apple releases Boot Camp Assistant drivers for 16-inch MacBook Pro
- iFixit’s full 16-inch MacBook Pro teardown highlights new thermal system, improved speakers, Magic Keyboard, more
- Initial 16-inch MacBook Pro thermal and graphics tests highlight performance gains [Video]
- 16-inch MacBook Pro supports up to two 6K external displays
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Shelby Edwards and James Whitney of littledrill studio help photographers find their creative voice through Today at Apple
- Code with Apple sessions coming to Apple Stores around the world in December
- Late-night Today at Apple sessions could tap the creative energy of Apple’s only 24-hour store
Apps |
- Apple renames WWDC app to “Apple Developer”, adds new features
- Adobe outlines new features coming to Photoshop for iPad this year and next year
- Spark email for iOS gets overhaul with new design, inbox avatars, Dark Mode, multiwindow iPad support
- Duet Air update brings ability to use a Mac or PC as an external display
Tech Industry |
- Disney+ app now available to download on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- How to watch Disney+ on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple TV, and more
- Looking for the best Disney+ deal? Check out these bundles, promos, and more
- How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next
- Three former Apple execs create new chip company, will compete with Intel and AMD
HomeKit |
- Level Lock brings HomeKit to your existing deadbolt with invisible design
- Using HomeKit Secure Video in iOS 13.2 with Logitech Circle 2 cameras
- Abode delivers promised HomeKit support for its Iota DIY home security system
- HomeKit Secure Video is a privacy win, but expect some missing features for now
9to5Mac Gift Guides |
Black Friday |
- Best iPad Black Friday deals: Up to $400 off iPad Pro, more
- Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Series 3 from $129, latest models $100 off, more
- Apple Watch should be on every wrist after $129 Black Friday special
- Top 10 Black Friday deals coming next week (that we know of…)
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple holding ‘special event’ for December 2nd in New York City
- Apple launching ‘Apple Music for Business’ to provide music to retail stores
- Apple files lawsuit against SoftBank-owned firm for bringing repeated ‘nuisance patent suits’ against them
- Here’s what happened at Tim Cook’s Mac Pro factory tour with President Trump
- Apple breaks ground on $1B Austin, Texas, campus as Trump tours Mac Pro plant
- Apple cancels premiere of ‘The Banker’ original film starring Samuel L. Jackson over ‘concerns’
- Apple under fire for failing to correct Trump’s claim about ‘new’ Mac plant
- Apple Park Spaceship campus video tour takes us into the non-public areas
- Apple quietly removes ‘Ratings and Reviews’ section from its online store
This week’s top videos |
- 16-inch MacBook Pro top features – a bonafide return to form [Video]
- Review: Keychron K2 – a great wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users [Video]
- Review: iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case levels up with a dedicated camera button
9to5Mac Daily |
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 21, 2019 – iPhone 11 Smart Battery Cases, iOS 14 development
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 20, 2019 – Holiday gift guide with Zac Hall
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 19, 2019 – Apple December event, iOS 13.2.3
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 18, 2019 – 16-inch MacBook Pro teardown, more
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 11 |
Tom, Vincent, and Chris from the Apple Watchcast podcast join Watch Time to discuss the origin of their Apple Watch-focused podcast, the Apple Watch Series 5, maintaining health goals with the Activity app, running with technology from the Walkman to the Apple Watch, and much more!
Happy Hour Podcast #252 |
Apple has a ‘special event’ dedicated to apps, the WWDC app has been rebranded, iPhone 11 has an all-new Smart Battery Case, Zac has hands-on experience with HomeKit Secure Video, and Apple TV+ has some unexpected movie drama.
Stacktrace Podcast #63 |
John and Rambo discuss the announcement of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, software and hardware decoupling, how to make code testable, and much more. Also, John’s 18-year long wait for a video game, and Rambo’s Swift Playgrounds iPhone port.
Apple @ Work |
- Apple @ Work: Privileges for macOS is the open source tool that all Apple IT departments need
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: Why are IT professionals choosing Apple products when they used to ban them?
