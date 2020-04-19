This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more

In this week’s top stories: The new iPhone SE is official, Apple starts shipping the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, new details on the iPhone 12, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

After a never-ending string of rumors, Apple this week officially announced the new iPhone SE. The new device is available in three colors, (PRODUCT)RED, black, and white, and three storage capacities, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It features an A13 Bionic processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone SE opened on Friday, and the first orders are slated to arrive as early as April 24. Shipping times have started slipping to May for new orders. Pricing starts at $399. Read more in our full announcement coverage here.

Apple this week also made the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro available to order. This is ahead of schedule, with Apple having originally said orders would open in May. Some lucky customers have already received their Magic Keyboard orders, and we rounded up the early hands-on videos here.

Elsewhere, a new report from Bloomberg this week said that the iPhone 12 lineup will adopt a design similar to the iPad Pro. This includes a redesigned chassis with flat stainless steel edges, with flat sides and more sharply rounded corners.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about this redesign, but what’s interesting is Bloomberg specifics that two iPhone 12 models will get the new design. This could mean that the iPhone 12 Pro devices are designed, while the two lower end iPhones keep the same design as the iPhone 11.

The same report also indicated that Apple is working on a cheaper HomePod that would be about half the size of the current product. Read our full coverage here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

