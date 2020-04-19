This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more

In this week’s top stories: The new iPhone SE is official, Apple starts shipping the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, new details on the iPhone 12, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
After a never-ending string of rumors, Apple this week officially announced the new iPhone SE. The new device is available in three colors, (PRODUCT)RED, black, and white, and three storage capacities, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It features an A13 Bionic processor paired with 3GB of RAM.
Pre-orders for the new iPhone SE opened on Friday, and the first orders are slated to arrive as early as April 24. Shipping times have started slipping to May for new orders. Pricing starts at $399. Read more in our full announcement coverage here.
Apple this week also made the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro available to order. This is ahead of schedule, with Apple having originally said orders would open in May. Some lucky customers have already received their Magic Keyboard orders, and we rounded up the early hands-on videos here.
Elsewhere, a new report from Bloomberg this week said that the iPhone 12 lineup will adopt a design similar to the iPad Pro. This includes a redesigned chassis with flat stainless steel edges, with flat sides and more sharply rounded corners.
This isn’t the first we’ve heard about this redesign, but what’s interesting is Bloomberg specifics that two iPhone 12 models will get the new design. This could mean that the iPhone 12 Pro devices are designed, while the two lower end iPhones keep the same design as the iPhone 11.
The same report also indicated that Apple is working on a cheaper HomePod that would be about half the size of the current product. Read our full coverage here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- Apple releases first public beta of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 today
- Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.4 following release of iOS 13.4.1
- Apple releasing second beta of iOS 13.4.5 to developers [U: Now available]
iPhone |
- Apple officially unveils rumored ‘iPhone 9’ with iPhone SE name from $399, three colors, up to 256GB
- iPhone SE reported specs: 3 GB RAM, 1821 mAH battery according to Chinese reseller
- Bloomberg: iPhone 12 to feature smaller notch and share design cues with iPad Pro, half-size cheaper HomePod later this year
- iPhone 12 Pro Max schematics show off thinner body design with smaller screen bezels, bigger antenna lines and rear cameras, Smart Connector?
- Download Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE wallpapers here
- iPhone SE vs iPhone XR comparison: Which should you buy?
- iPhone 6 vs 2020 iPhone SE: Here’s why you should upgrade
- Everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro so far
- iPhone battery life compared: How does the new iPhone SE stack up?
- These are the best iPhone SE cases and accessories available now
- Comment: The beloved iPhone SE now lives on in name only; meet the iPhone 8S
- Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE?
- 2020 iPhone SE includes Wi-Fi 6 and Express Card support but skips Ultra Wideband chip
- New iPhone SE replaces iPhone 8, Apple discontinues iPhone 8 Plus without replacement
Apple Watch |
iPad |
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available to order, ships next week
- Early hands-on videos provide close-up look at new Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro
- Cheaper Logitech Magic Keyboard alternative for older iPads now available to order
- [Update: Confirmed] Report claims new iPad Pro’s A12Z Bionic chip is just a ‘renamed A12X’ with additional GPU core
Mac |
- Apple now sells Mac Pro wheels and feet from $299 to $699
- Gallery: Hands-on images showcase Apple’s $700 Mac Pro Wheels Kit
- How to sit properly at your computer to avoid back pain and fatigue
Top Apple stories, retail |
- New Today at Apple at Home videos will arrive weekly; GarageBand session added
- Apple’s only retail store in South Korea reopening April 18
Apps |
- Developer complains that Apple limits innovation after having its new messaging app rejected
- Universal Audio LUNA hands-on: An exciting free DAW that’s going to cost you
- Google Classroom app flooded with 1-star reviews as students react to working from home
- Popular note-taking app GoodNotes launches universal version for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- NapBot sleep tracker updated with more powerful Apple Watch app, new deep sleep data
- XLaunch is a free rocket launch and space news tracking app for iPhone [Interview]
COVID-19 |
- Apple makes Apple Maps mobility data available to help health authorities mitigate COVID-19 spread
- Trump: People have ‘big constitutional problems’ with Apple and Google’s COVID-19 contact-tracing
- iPhone and Android COVID-19 contact-tracing: Public health authority apps only, can be disabled by region, multiple iOS updates required
Apple TV, HomeKit, and HomePod |
- HomePod now runs on tvOS, here’s what that could mean
- Comment: Two years on, the HomePod is still a widely misunderstood product
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Bloomberg: Apple over-ear headphones launching ‘later this year’ with swappable magnetic parts
- HomeKit Weekly: Are eufyCam 2 cameras the perfect HomeKit solution?
- Review: Ecobee debuts Haven security system with HomeKit SmartCamera and contact sensors
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple execs hold company-wide meeting to ease COVID-19 concerns, address the future
- Florida court dismisses lawsuit alleging Apple intentionally ‘broke’ FaceTime on older iPhones
Enjoy the podcast?:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
