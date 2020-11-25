Welcome to Black Friday week at 9to5Mac. Throughout Thanksgiving and the following days, we are expecting to see one of the biggest stretches of online deals we’ve ever seen. Our team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals on the latest tech, TVs, home goods, fashion, and much more throughout Black Friday week. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Below you’ll find all of the best Black Friday deals with a particular focus on the latest from Apple.

Black Friday kicks off at major retailers

Black Friday is officially slated for November 27 this year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers have moved their sales completely online, and a number of promotions have already started in earnest. As expected, Amazon is leading the charge with a rotating cast of deals every day at 3 a.m. over on its Black Friday deal hub. However, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all offering up their own sales throughout Thanksgiving week.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

It’s been a big year so far for Apple, with a number of notable refreshes on nearly every product in its stable. That’s making for a particularly notable Black Friday this year. Apple’s Amazon storefront will be the primary spot for these deals, so make sure to bookmark this page. Amazon will likely be price-matching all of the most notable deals throughout Black Friday.

There are already a number of notable Apple deals popping up as part of early Black Friday sales, including up to $120 off the latest Apple Watch models. Prices start at $230 on both Apple Watch Series 6 and SE offerings with nearly every configuration being discounted. Apple Watch Series 6 offers up a host of upgraded features, including the new blood and oxygen sensor. Those interested in saving further will want to check out the SE model, which is available for even less. Apple Watch Series 5 is also up to $250 off at this time as part of early Black Friday sales, too.

Another standout offer to start the week is the latest iPad Pro models, which are up to $150 off both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations. We’ve typically seen $100 off throughout 2020, so today’s deals offer up a number of new all-time low prices. Those willing to go the previous-generation route on iPad Pro can save up to $430 off the regular going rate. This is amongst the best offers we’ve tracked to date on 2018 iPad Pros.

The latest 10.2-inch iPad is also getting the Black Friday treatment this morning, bringing the Wi-Fi 32GB model down to $299. You can also save on iPad Air today, as well, with prices dropping from $559.

Another standout offer today is on the latest Beats headphones, which are on sale for Black Friday from $100. That includes the latest Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Solo Pro, which are all being discounted at this time.

We’re also getting a fresh batch of iPhone deals this morning over at AT&T. That includes iPhone 12 mini that’s now FREE when you trade-in select devices and iPhones XS that’s down to $1 per month.

9to5mac readers will have exclusive early access to Hyper’s largest-ever Black Friday Sale with 30% off sitewide (with “9TO5” coupon code at checkout), including new products like the GEN2 Next Generation USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 Docks, the VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air, and its popular 100W Gallium Nitride USB-C Charger. Known for its leading range of USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and the USB-C equipped iPad Pro and latest iPad Air, Hyper also has a great section of Portable Battery Packs, Wireless Chargers, and more. Also, check out its new UV-C LED Sterilizing Box and Sterilizing Wand to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in less than three minutes.

Meridio is now offering 50% off all of its Italian leather Watch bands and even deeper deals up to 80% off other accessories like its leather AirPods case. Described as “where the strong character of Italian tradition meets cutting-edge technology,” Meridio bands are handmade in Italy by an ancient tannery in the Marche and span across a wide range of textured leather treatments, moody colorways, and more. Also, check out its Tide Apple Watch band made from 100% ocean-bound plastic and available in three colorways.

Google and other tech deals this Black Friday

As expected, there’s also plenty of deals on Google’s latest smartphones, smart home tech, and more during Black Friday. Headlining is the new Pixel 5 for $649, which is a $50 savings from the regular going rate. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies.

Google’s line of smart home accessories and speakers are also heavily discounted this Black Friday from $50. That includes the high-end Nest Hub Max for $179, which is down from the usual $229 going rate. You’ll also find deals on Nest Audio, Nest Wifi systems, and much more as part of today’s sale.

On the HomeKit side of things, there are notable deals going today on Philips Hue, Lutron, and Nanoleaf lighting.

Anker has launched its annual Black Friday sale over at Amazon with a huge selection of deals, as well. Prices start at $9 on everyday tech essentials for your iPhone or Android device, along with Mac add-ons, and much more.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

