9to5Mac Daily: July 25, 2019 – More MacBook keyboard news, iPhone 11 demand

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: Get HyperCube to automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone. Special $29 preorder price (40% off).
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple to replace all MacBook keyboards with reliable keys
- NBC streaming service to debut in April 2020 following Apple TV+ launch in fall, will be new home for ‘The Office’ after Netflix
- Apple iPhone 11 production orders reportedly same as 2018 iPhone cycle
- Review: Ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit
- Adapting iPhone and Apple Watch to a 3-day power outage
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!