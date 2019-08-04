This week’s top stories: 5G MacBook rumors, AAPL Q3 earnings, Apple Card, and more

In this week’s top stories: AAPL Q3 earnings, iOS 13 beta 5, 16-inch MacBook Pro details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week reported its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2019. AAPL revealed revenue of $53.8 billion and profit of $10.04 billion. Apple no longer reports unit sales, but it does report revenue by category:

$25.99 billion iPhone

$11.46 billion: Services

$5.82 billion: Mac

$5.53 billion: Wearables, Home and Accessories

$5.02 billion: iPad

As for the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple is forecasting revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion.

On Apple’s earnings call, Tim Cook confirmed that Apple Card will begin its rollout sometime this month. A separate report from Bloomberg also suggested that Apple is developing an Apple Card application for the iPad, while the Goldman Sachs Apple Card Customer Agreement offered more details on the card’s policy.

In other news, a pair of new supply chain reports this week offered more details on what might be coming to the MacBook line this year. As for the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, a report said that it will feature narrower bezels, allowing Apple to fit a 16-inch LCD display into the same body size as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Elsewhere, a report from Digitimes suggested that Apple will launch MacBooks with 5G cellular data connectivity during the second half of 2020. Digitimes says that Apple will use a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board, rather than the typical metals employed by other manufacturers. This will reportedly make 5G speeds twice as fast.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall.

In the third episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Alex Cox of Cards Against Humanity plus several popular podcasts including Do By Friday, Roboism, and Two Headed Girl. The two talk about a range of personal experiences from sexuality and societal norms to mental health topics like anxiety and depression. Sprinkled throughout is how the Apple Watch can be a signal through those experiences.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Ming-Chi Kuo’s updated forecast for when Apple’s MacBook keyboard problems will be resolved, Apple’s $1 billion purchase of Intel’s smartphone modem business, the state of iPad multitasking in iPadOS 13, and our first-ever #Ask9to5Mac question and answer segment!

Do humans really need to listen to Siri requests in order to improve them, can an iPhone be transformed into a HomePod, and could Xcode be used for web development? Also, Rambo’s TV gets a HomeKit and AirPlay update, while John’s TV turns out to be a bit of a globetrotter.

