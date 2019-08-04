This week’s top stories: 5G MacBook rumors, AAPL Q3 earnings, Apple Card, and more

In this week’s top stories: AAPL Q3 earnings, iOS 13 beta 5, 16-inch MacBook Pro details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Apple this week reported its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2019. AAPL revealed revenue of $53.8 billion and profit of $10.04 billion. Apple no longer reports unit sales, but it does report revenue by category:
- $25.99 billion iPhone
- $11.46 billion: Services
- $5.82 billion: Mac
- $5.53 billion: Wearables, Home and Accessories
- $5.02 billion: iPad
As for the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple is forecasting revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion.
On Apple’s earnings call, Tim Cook confirmed that Apple Card will begin its rollout sometime this month. A separate report from Bloomberg also suggested that Apple is developing an Apple Card application for the iPad, while the Goldman Sachs Apple Card Customer Agreement offered more details on the card’s policy.
In other news, a pair of new supply chain reports this week offered more details on what might be coming to the MacBook line this year. As for the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, a report said that it will feature narrower bezels, allowing Apple to fit a 16-inch LCD display into the same body size as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro.
Elsewhere, a report from Digitimes suggested that Apple will launch MacBooks with 5G cellular data connectivity during the second half of 2020. Digitimes says that Apple will use a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board, rather than the typical metals employed by other manufacturers. This will reportedly make 5G speeds twice as fast.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS |
- Apple releasing iOS 13 developer beta 5 [U]
- What’s new in iOS 13 beta 5?
- Apple releasing fourth iOS 13 public beta, fifth watchOS 6 developer beta
- Download iOS 13’s HomeKit Home app wallpapers for iPhone and iPad
- Six serious ‘zero interaction’ vulnerabilities found in iOS; one not yet fixed
- Apple releases macOS Catalina public beta 4, supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6
- Apple stops signing iOS 12.3 and more following release of iOS 12.4
- Apple releases macOS Catalina beta 5 to developers
iPhone |
- Apple to release three ‘iPhone 11’ models this fall, including A13 chip, new Taptic Engine, more
- Kuo: Apple adopting rear time-of-flight 3D sensors in 2020 iPhones
- iPhone 11 Apple Pencil support not a sketchy rumor for this finance analyst
- Apple Pay transaction volume and new user growth outpacing PayPal, Tim Cook says
- Apple holds 3rd place in smartphone market share, position looks safe for now
Mac + iPad |
- Digitimes: 16-inch MacBook Pro with narrow bezels coming in September
- MacBook Pro Diary: The rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro would be hard to resist
- Everything we know so far about Apple’s upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro
- New LG UltraFine 5K display now on sale, works with Mac or iPad Pro [update: 4K only for iPad]
- Comment: iPad icon spacing option in latest beta is a huge missed opportunity
- Intel’s Ice Lake chips likely to dramatically boost Mac video processing
- Apple to launch MacBooks with 5G cellular data connectivity in 2020, according to Digitimes
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Billie Eilish shares creative inspiration in new Today at Apple Music Lab
- Photos: Latest design reaches iconic Omotesando Apple Store
- Apple promises two new retail stores coming to Japan in 2019
- Aventura Apple Store moving to expansive outdoor pavilion on August 10th
Apple Watch |
- Does Apple Watch need a ‘Series 5’ this year?
- Apple Watch fall detection and SOS features credited with saving mother of three after seizure
- Comment: Is it time for Apple to rethink how Activity Rings work on Apple Watch?
Apple Card |
- Tim Cook confirms Apple Card rollout to begin in August
- Apple winds down Barclaycard partnership ahead of Apple Card launch, Apple Card app reportedly coming to iPad
- Apple Card Customer Agreement goes live on Goldman Sachs’ website ahead of August launch, warns about jailbreaking
Apps |
- DirecTV NOW rebranded as ‘AT&T TV NOW’ with overhauled app
- SmartGym app for iOS updated with new Apple Watch app, voice guidance, full HIIT support, more
- Facebook says it will rebrand Instagram and WhatsApp to make its ownership clearer
Accessories |
- Orbi mesh Wi-Fi routers arrive at Apple Stores, Sonos speakers with AirPlay 2 land at IKEA
- After Powerbeats Pro, should Beats upgrade Solo and Studio headphones?
Tech industry |
- Sony promising silent, app-controlled, wearable air-conditioner next year
- In new Microsoft ad, ‘Mac’ Book tells you to buy a Surface
- Verizon’s latest ‘unlimited’ plans are still limited, but more flexible
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple releases Q3 2019 earnings, announces revenue of $53.8 billion
- Apple is no longer the most cash-rich company in the world
- Apple-Amazon deal may be illegal, is being investigated by the FTC
- AAPL stock falls as Trump announces new round of tariffs that could hit Apple products
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 5 changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: Loupedeck + Editing Console for FCP X and Adobe CC [Video]
- Review: Sonnet Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 10GBase-T/NBase-T Adapter [Video]
- Mac tip: How to fix the fast video playback bug in macOS [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 02, 2019 – 5G MacBook in 2020, more Apple Card details
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 01, 2019 – Apple’s AR team, iPhone 11 Apple Pencil rumor
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 31, 2019 – Apple’s Q3 earnings
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 30, 2019 – iOS betas, Today at Apple AR sessions
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 29, 2019 – 5G iPhones, 16-inch MacBook Pro design
9to5Mac Watch Time |
9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
In the third episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Alex Cox of Cards Against Humanity plus several popular podcasts including Do By Friday, Roboism, and Two Headed Girl. The two talk about a range of personal experiences from sexuality and societal norms to mental health topics like anxiety and depression. Sprinkled throughout is how the Apple Watch can be a signal through those experiences.
9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.
Happy Hour Podcast #236 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Ming-Chi Kuo’s updated forecast for when Apple’s MacBook keyboard problems will be resolved, Apple’s $1 billion purchase of Intel’s smartphone modem business, the state of iPad multitasking in iPadOS 13, and our first-ever #Ask9to5Mac question and answer segment!
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #47 |
Do humans really need to listen to Siri requests in order to improve them, can an iPhone be transformed into a HomePod, and could Xcode be used for web development? Also, Rambo’s TV gets a HomeKit and AirPlay update, while John’s TV turns out to be a bit of a globetrotter.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Introducing Apple @ Work, a new 9to5Mac series covering Apple in the enterprise
- Apple @ Work: Top 3 mistakes Apple IT managers make [Video Webinar]
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Remote app installations for K-12 and enterprise users is a solved problem