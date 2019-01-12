This week’s top stories: iPhone 11 rumors and renders, CES 2019 recap, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 rumors start to trickle in, CES 2018 brings HomeKit and AirPlay 2 accessories, IKEA plans new smart blinds, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
CES 2019 took place this week in Las Vegas and there were several notable announcements for Apple fans. A handful of new HomeKit accessories were showcased, including HomeKit-compatible door bells.
AirPlay 2 was also a focus this year, with Vizio, Samsung, Sony, and LG all announcing that they would be adding AirPlay 2 support to their TVs. Samsung also added a dedicated app for accessing iTunes TV shows and Movies.
Read all of our CES 2019 coverage in our full guide right here.
In addition to CES 2019, this week also saw an influx of iPhone 11 rumors. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Apple is plotting three new iPhones for 2019. The new models include one with a triple-lens camera setup, as well as an iPhone XR followup with a dual-lens camera.
Tim Cook sat down with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday to talk about Apple’s plans for 2019. The Apple CEO called reports that the iPhone XR is failing “bologna.” He also teased that Apple has new services coming in 2019 and said that Apple’s “greatest contribution to mankind” will be in the health sector.
Lastly, Brydge this week made its MacBook-stye iPad Pro keyboards available for pre-order. These keyboards offer an aluminum finish and are versatile for typing, content consumption, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
