Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple confirms acquisition of Intel’s cell modem business
- Apple TV Channels to add support for CBS All Access subscriptions next week
- Apple Card said to launch in first half of August, sign up through Wallet app on iOS 12.4
- Report: Apple wants to ship its own custom 5G modems in some devices by 2022
