This week’s top stories: 2020 iPhone rumors, iOS 13.1, ceramic Apple Watch Series 5, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to the public, more details on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, speculation on the 2020 iPhones begins, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Now that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have been available for over week, we’ve learned quite a bit more about the new devices. For instance, we saw a 4-way Night mode test that crowed the iPhone 11 the best choice compared to current Android offerings.
Meanwhile, we did our own Night mode test with the iPhone 11, and praised the resulting pictures. Be sure to check out our full gallery right here.
Despite the fact that the iPhone 11 has only been available for a week, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out on Wednesday with a new report on the 2020 iPhone lineup. According to Kuo, next year’s iPhone will look a lot like the iPhone 4 as Apple looks to significantly redesign the iPhone 11 chassis.
Apple this week released iOS 13.1 to the public, which includes numerous bug fixes and performance improvements compared to iOS 13. There are also new features such as Shortcuts Automations, Share ETA in Maps, and a new AirDrop interface for iPhone 11 users.
This week also marked the introduction of tvOS 13 as well as iPadOS 13.1. tvOS 13 includes new features such as multi-user support, a redesigned Home screen, and more. iPadOS 13.1 is the first public release of iPadOS, packing features such as external storage support, Dark Mode, and more.
Amazon this week made several notable announcements for its Alexa range of accessories. Perhaps most notable are the Echo Buds. These are Amazon’s competitors to AirPods, packing 5 hour battery life, noise cancellation, built-in Alexa, and more for $129. However, one Amazon executive made an unfortunate mistake when promoting the new Echo Buds.
- Apple releases iOS 13.1 with new AirDrop features for iPhone 11 and more
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 with fixes for battery drain, Siri, iPhone restores
- tvOS 13 now available, here’s a look at the top 6 new Apple TV features
- Apple releases iOS 12.4.2 for iPhones and iPads dropped by iOS 13
- These iOS 13 apps work with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, Voice Control, and more
iPhone |
- iPhone X vs iPhone 11 comparison: Should you upgrade?
- 4-way Night Mode test says iPhone 11 makes best Android phone look amateurish
- iPhone 11 Pro Max beats Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Galaxy Note 10+ in battery life test
- iPhone 11: Night Mode camera will make us rethink what we can capture with our phones
- Kuo: Next year’s iPhone to look similar to the iPhone 4 as part of significant chassis redesign
- iPhone 11 Pro loses to iPhone XS in app launch speed test
- iPhone 11 Pro Super Retina XDR display rated best smartphone screen with ‘highest ever A+ rating’ from DisplayMate
- Analysts predict iPhone ASP could drop this year due to the popularity of iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro Max camera shoots incredibly detailed concert photography in low light
- iPhone 11 teardown reveals lack of bilateral wireless charging evidence, same logic board as Pro models, more
- See iPhone 11 Pro’s 4K camera in action with impressive footage from Sequoia National Park
- How to use Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac + iPad |
- Apple releases iPadOS 13.1 featuring Dark Mode, new Home Screen and multitasking, Arcade, and more
- Apple shares new how-to videos highlighting iPadOS features on YouTube
- Libra is a MacBook-like aluminum keyboard with a trackpad, ready for iPadOS 13
- macOS Catalina release slated for October 4th, Apple suggests
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Watch Series 5 bands featured in stunning, one-of-a-kind displays at Apple Park Visitor Center
- Enormous sliding glass doors open Apple Antara to Mexico City
- New Mall in Columbia Apple Store opens September 28
- Adobe launches Fresco painting app on iPad with Today at Apple and The Big Draw collaboration
- Apple selects in-store sessions to highlight upcoming Apple TV+ content
- New Old Orchard Apple Store arriving September 28 in Skokie, Illinois
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Edition: Hands-on with the redesigned white ceramic Series 5
- Apple Watch helps EMTs and family locate mountain biker after unexpected fall
- Poll: Early Apple Watch Series 5 users report mixed battery life, what about you?
- Apple releases first developer beta of watchOS 6.1 today
- How accurate is Apple Watch noise level detection for hearing health?
- Apple Watch Series 5 hides the biggest changes inside the 40mm version
- Apple Watch Series 5: Using the Always-On display and how to turn it off
Tech Industry |
- Amazon executive promotes the company’s new Echo Buds … while wearing AirPods
- Amazon announces new hardware including Echo speakers, more
Apps |
- AltStore is an iOS App Store alternative that doesn’t require a jailbreak, here’s how to use it
- Apple’s Shortcuts app is now built-in on iPhones and iPads, these resources take it to the next level
- Cloudflare’s free Warp VPN now available for all users
- You can now play Mario Kart Tour on iPhone and iPad
- Mario Kart Tour for iOS has a successful launch day despite controversial freemium pricing
- Kik Messenger is closing down as company fights SEC over cryptocurrency ruling
- Apple Arcade games launch on Apple TV ahead of tvOS 13 release
- You will soon be able to ask Siri to play Spotify music on iOS 13, feature currently in beta
Top Apple stories, company |
- Oprah’s Book Club debuts in Apple Books, author interview series launching on Apple TV+
- The narrative of steeply rising iPhone prices is only half true, shows analyst
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will identify non-genuine displays and show an alert in iOS
- Apple wins United Nations award for use of 100% renewable energy and more
