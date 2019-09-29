This week’s top stories: 2020 iPhone rumors, iOS 13.1, ceramic Apple Watch Series 5, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to the public, more details on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, speculation on the 2020 iPhones begins, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Now that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have been available for over week, we’ve learned quite a bit more about the new devices. For instance, we saw a 4-way Night mode test that crowed the iPhone 11 the best choice compared to current Android offerings.

Meanwhile, we did our own Night mode test with the iPhone 11, and praised the resulting pictures. Be sure to check out our full gallery right here.

Despite the fact that the iPhone 11 has only been available for a week, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out on Wednesday with a new report on the 2020 iPhone lineup. According to Kuo, next year’s iPhone will look a lot like the iPhone 4 as Apple looks to significantly redesign the iPhone 11 chassis.

Apple this week released iOS 13.1 to the public, which includes numerous bug fixes and performance improvements compared to iOS 13. There are also new features such as Shortcuts Automations, Share ETA in Maps, and a new AirDrop interface for iPhone 11 users.

This week also marked the introduction of tvOS 13 as well as iPadOS 13.1. tvOS 13 includes new features such as multi-user support, a redesigned Home screen, and more. iPadOS 13.1 is the first public release of iPadOS, packing features such as external storage support, Dark Mode, and more.

Amazon this week made several notable announcements for its Alexa range of accessories. Perhaps most notable are the Echo Buds. These are Amazon’s competitors to AirPods, packing 5 hour battery life, noise cancellation, built-in Alexa, and more for $129. However, one Amazon executive made an unfortunate mistake when promoting the new Echo Buds.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Tech Industry |

Apps |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Developers Rahul Matta and Will Bishop join Zac to discuss the opportunities made possible through making apps that work with Apple Watch. Rahul makes the excellent running log app Tempo, and Will is behind three watchOS apps including Chirp for Twitter.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

Happy Hour Podcast 244 |

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are here, and Zac and Benjamin have first week impressions on Night mode, the new ultra wide camera, and more. iOS 13.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.1 for iPad are also out along with tvOS 13 for Apple TV, and there are new features to unpack.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #55 |

Reviews of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 5 — as well as search engine optimization, what goes into releasing a new open source project, and the science of pizza.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.