This week’s top stories: AirPods Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro exclusive, Apple TV+, and more

In this week’s top stories: An exclusive look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro are here, Apple TV+ debuts, iOS 13.2 release, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week officially released the new AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation as well as Transparency mode. The new in-ear design is also more versatile, with Apple including three sets of ear tips in the box. You get five hours of battery life, and over 24 hours with the included charging case. AirPods Pro are available now for $249.

9to5Mac on Wednesday discovered an asset in macOS 10.15.1 that shows a close look at the Touch Bar and Touch ID layout for the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. In the image, you can see that the Touch ID button – which also serves as the power button – is separated from the rest of the Touch Bar. Read our full coverage here.

9to5Mac also reported this week that Apple is planning the “AirTag” name for its Tile-like item trackers. Read more on that here.

On Friday, Apple TV+ officially debuted to the public. Apple TV+ is launching with a library of nine titles, with a few more being released over the coming weeks. To watch Apple TV+, open the TV app on your device and look for the TV+ banner. From there, you can sign up for the service, and redeem your 1-year free trial if you’re eligible for it.

This week marked earnings week for Apple, with the company reporting its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple reported revenue of $64 billion and profit of $13.7 billion. The earnings release also included news about Apple Card: starting later this year, Apple Card users will be able to finance iPhone purchases at 0 percent interest for 24 months.

Last but not least, Apple released iOS 13.2 to the public on Monday. The update includes the new Deep Fusion camera technology for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, new emoji, and more. There are new Siri privacy settings as well, for giving users more control over what data they share with Apple.

