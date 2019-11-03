This week’s top stories: AirPods Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro exclusive, Apple TV+, and more

In this week’s top stories: An exclusive look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro are here, Apple TV+ debuts, iOS 13.2 release, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Apple this week officially released the new AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation as well as Transparency mode. The new in-ear design is also more versatile, with Apple including three sets of ear tips in the box. You get five hours of battery life, and over 24 hours with the included charging case. AirPods Pro are available now for $249.
9to5Mac on Wednesday discovered an asset in macOS 10.15.1 that shows a close look at the Touch Bar and Touch ID layout for the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. In the image, you can see that the Touch ID button – which also serves as the power button – is separated from the rest of the Touch Bar. Read our full coverage here.
9to5Mac also reported this week that Apple is planning the “AirTag” name for its Tile-like item trackers. Read more on that here.
On Friday, Apple TV+ officially debuted to the public. Apple TV+ is launching with a library of nine titles, with a few more being released over the coming weeks. To watch Apple TV+, open the TV app on your device and look for the TV+ banner. From there, you can sign up for the service, and redeem your 1-year free trial if you’re eligible for it.
This week marked earnings week for Apple, with the company reporting its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple reported revenue of $64 billion and profit of $13.7 billion. The earnings release also included news about Apple Card: starting later this year, Apple Card users will be able to finance iPhone purchases at 0 percent interest for 24 months.
Last but not least, Apple released iOS 13.2 to the public on Monday. The update includes the new Deep Fusion camera technology for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, new emoji, and more. There are new Siri privacy settings as well, for giving users more control over what data they share with Apple.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- Apple releasing HomePod software update with promised voice profiles, Handoff features, much more
- HomePod adds new Ambient Sounds feature, here’s every command to try so far
- Complaints of iOS 13.2 killing background apps, ‘doesn’t multitask any more’
iPhone |
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- Exclusive: Apple planning ‘AirTag’ name for Tile-like tracker accessory
- Digitimes: 2020 iPhone to feature 120Hz high refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ display
- Deep Fusion differences sometimes subtle, but really show up in pet photos
- Apple Card adding 0% financing for iPhone purchases later this year
- First look at unreleased Apple Smart Battery case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
Mac + iPad |
- Exclusive: 16-inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar and Touch ID layout confirmed
- Apple introducing new silver/black Magic accessories for upcoming Mac Pro
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update with new Emoji, HomeKit Secure Video support, and more
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Stores welcome AirPods Pro with larger-than-life window photography, custom displays
- Made in LDN Showcase will highlight Today at Apple creations in London
- Today at Apple and CaixaForum collaborate on creative sessions in Madrid
- ‘Snoopy in Space’ Design Lab landing in Apple Stores
Apple Watch |
- Apple releasing watchOS 6.1 to the public with Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 support, more
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- Act surprised: the first Xiaomi smartwatch closely resembles the Apple Watch
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ is now live in the TV app: Start watching Apple’s original TV shows and movies
- Here’s how to get your free year of Apple TV+
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here’s all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- $4.99/month Apple Music student subscription now bundles Apple TV+ for free
- Tim Cook explains why Apple is giving TV+ away for free, talks early Apple Arcade reception
Tech Industry |
- Review: Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones blend AirPods features with Studio noise cancellation
- Linksys debuts Velop WiFi 6 mesh system with speeds up to 5.3Gbps, 6,000 sq ft coverage
AirPods |
- Apple unveils new in-ear AirPods Pro coming October 30 for $249
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- AirPods Pro first impressions: Noise cancellation ‘better than expected,’ impressive fit, design [Videos]
- Tim Cook says AirPods Pro are complementary to AirPods, not replacements
- Poll: Are you buying the new in-ear AirPods Pro with noise cancellation?
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro sound review: Quality ‘fine’ and overall ’best wireless earbuds on the market’
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro teardown puts a spotlight on the tiny chips inside Apple’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds
- AirPods Pro replacement and repair costs rise to $89 per earbud, same for case
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple releases fiscal Q4 2019 earnings, announces revenue of $64 billion
- Comment: Apple is gradually selling more and more of us an iPhone subscription
- Apple promotes several senior directors to VP positions, early iPhone marketing exec returns
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Apple Watch Series 5 always-on display is a big improvement, but it comes at a cost [Video]
- Creating a Mac mini video editing setup for under $2,000 [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Sponsored by Channels: Channels makes it easy to watch live TV from all of your devices. Get your first month of Channels Plus for free here.
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 01, 2019 – Apple TV+ debuts, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 31, 2019 – 16-inch MacBook Pro, AAPL earnings
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 30, 2019 – watchOS 6.1, Apple TV+ bundle
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 29, 2019 – AirPods Pro officially announced
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 28, 2019 – ProMotion iPhone displays, Apple’s smart home plans
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 9 |
Will Sigmon joins Zac to talk about their shared passion for technology, Will’s experience excelling with dwarfism, practical uses for Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie, Made for iPhone hearing aid integration with iOS and watchOS, and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.
Happy Hour Podcast #249 |
iPhone 5 is just days away from going offline with a critical update, Apple unveiled new AirPods Pro in-ear headphones, 9to5Mac has a detailed glimspe at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple releases new features for HomePod.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #59 |
Apple releases the AirPods Pro, and the Rambo Report makes its triumphant return as the name of Apple’s tracking tag is revealed. Also, balancing fixing tech debt with feature development, Swift vs SDK features, and much more.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work: How will Wi-Fi 6 impact Apple in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: Why are IT professionals choosing Apple products when they used to ban them?
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.