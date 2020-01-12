This week’s top stories: Best of CES 2020, ‘iPhone 9’ leak, new Shot on iPhone competition, more

In this week’s top stories: CES 2020 brings HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and more, Apple’s Breathe app on Apple Watch, a new “Shot on iPhone” competition, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

This week marked the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. For 2020, the focus was on HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and more powerful charging accessories.

In the annual 9to5Mac Best of CES awards, we gave Linedock the Best Mac Accessory award. Linedock is an all-in-one USB-C dock, battery, and storage solution. The newest version for the 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro features 10 different ports, as well as a built-in battery and SSD storage of up to 2TB, that also happens to be user-upgradeable.

The Best HomeKit Technology award went to Abode, a popular do-it-yourself security company. At CES 2020, Abode unveiled a new indoor and outdoor smart camera that can either be used as standalone or as part of a full home security system, either with HomeKit.

We also went hands-on with the new Brydge Pro+ keyboard and trackpad case for the iPad Pro, which is now available for pre-order.

Outside of CES 2020, Zac Hall took a closer look at the Breathe app on Apple Watch, including details on how it works and why it has been confusing people for years. Read his full story here.

Apple announced this week that it set a new single day record for the App Store, with $386 million worth of sales on New Year’s Day. That’s an increase of 20 percent compared to last year. The App Store also set a new record for sales between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, bringing in $1.42 billion in revenue.

A new set of renders emerged this week claiming to offer our closest look yet at the so-called iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2. The renders today show a frosted glass back, similar to the iPhone 11 lineup. In all other respects, the renders show something identical in form factor to the iPhone 8. See the renders here.

Last but not least, Apple has announced its second annual Shot on iPhone competition. Apple is seeking the best iPhone Night mode photos shot by owners of any of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The top five photos will each be used for Apple marketing campaigns, and Apple will pay licensing fees for that usage.

