This week’s top stories: New iOS 14.5 features, iPhone 13 roundup, Apple Silicon vs Intel, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Car talks with Hyundai and Kia break down, Intel gets paranoid about Apple Silicon, new iOS 14.5 features, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
Apple Silicon vs Intel
The first M1 Macs have been out in the wild for nearly three full months, and the fear is setting in at Intel. This week, the company shared a detailed slideshow of benchmark results aiming to show that its top-of-the-line processors can outperform Apple’s entry-level, low-power M1 processor.
Intel has also started running a variety of social media advertisements targeting Mac users. The new Intel ads mock Apple and claim that there are some things that you can only accomplish on a PC. In one of the new ads, Intel says that “only a PC offers tablet mode, touch screen and stylus capabilities in a single device,” which is similar to what Microsoft does in Surface ads.
More iOS 14.5 features
In addition to the iOS 14.5 features we covered last week, additional new features have emerged this week. As part of iOS 14.5, Apple is testing the ability to set Spotify as your default music player for Siri commands. This was previously only available on HomePods.
The new behavior appears in the beta of iOS 14.5. The first time you ask Siri to play something, it lists all the streaming services you have installed on your device and ask you which of them you want to use. Once you have done so, Siri then defaults to that service for subsequent requests.
Secondly, Apple is also testing new Waze-like features for Apple Maps in iOS 14.5. The update gives users the ability to report speed traps, accidents, and other road hazards using Siri, CarPlay, or through the Apple Maps app on iPhone. Learn more in our full coverage right here.
Apple Car talks break down
Hyundai and Kia Motors have confirmed in new regulatory filings this week that the companies are not in talks with Apple regarding Apple Car production — at least talks that they are willing to make public. In the filings, Hyundai and Kia Motors acknowledged that they “have been talking with multiple companies about autonomous electric car development,” but no decision has been made.
macOS Big Sur update
On Tuesday, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to the public alongside supplemental updates for macOS Catalina 10.15.7 and macOS Mojave 10.14.6. First off, Apple says that macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 fixes an issue that prevented some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models from being able to charge. The company has also launched a new repair program for affected users.
The updates also include important security fixes, which we covered in detail here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- You can set Spotify as your default music player in iOS 14.5 beta
- Apple Maps adding new Waze-like features for speed traps, accidents, and other road hazards
- Apple testing new ad spot on homepage of App Store Search tab
iPhone |
- Everything we know so far about the iPhone 13/iPhone 12s lineup
- Apple argues new North Dakota Senate bill targeting the App Store could ‘destroy the iPhone’
- What to do with old and dying AirPods: Recycling, replacing, and selling
- Review: Anker PowerWave charges your iPhone 12 and AirPods with 2-in-1 MagSafe compatible mount
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch users can exercise to unlock a virtual trophy on Valentine’s Day
- Apple Watch anniversary gift credited with detecting invisible heart condition in 58-year-old
- Apple releases watchOS 7.4 public beta with new ‘Apple Watch Unlock’ feature for iPhone Face ID
- Limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band now available to order
Mac |
- Intel mocks Apple in new campaign highlighting things users can’t do on a M1 Mac
- Intel picks and chooses benchmarks as the threat from Apple Silicon grows
- How to check if your MacBook Pro is eligible for a free battery replacement due to a charging bug
- Apple offering free battery replacement for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro that won’t charge past 1%
- Apple once again starts blocking M1 Mac users from side loading iPhone and iPad apps
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 with MacBook Pro charging bug fix
iPad |
- iPadOS 14.5 brings emoji search and new landscape boot screen to the iPad
- [Update: Now available] Kensington unveils StudioDock hub meets stand for iPad Air/Pro with tons of I/O
Apple Car |
- Hyundai and Kia confirm they are no longer in talks with Apple regarding Apple Car production
- Apple Car: Bloomberg report rounds up multiple possible assembly and production partners
- Another day, another Apple Car maker suggested: Today it’s Nissan’s turn
- Apple doubled California self-driving test miles in 2020, disengagement rate improves
- Apple Car manufacturer could be BMW or Magna, say analysts
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Store displays take HomePod mini to the max
- Apple Store suppliers describe being ‘squeezed’ by more stringent payment terms, consignment model
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apple TV |
- First Apple TV+ AR app launches with ‘For All Mankind’ backstory through mixed reality
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- CBS and Showtime bundle no longer available through Apple TV app, ahead of Paramount+ launch
- For All Mankind S2: Come for the alternative space timeline, stay for the character drama [Interview]
Apps |
- Developer exposes multiple scam apps on the App Store, some bringing in millions of dollars in revenue
- Apple and Shazam team up with Dolly Parton to offer 5 months of Apple Music for free to new users
- Microsoft officially launches ‘Autofill’ password manager for iOS and other platforms
- ‘Nudget’ budgeting app updated with all-new iPad app, iCloud syncing, Face ID, and more
- How an Apple Music Radio show has amplified music discovery for me
AAPL Company |
- Apple and Prepear reach an agreement on pear-shaped logo trademark
- The crazy journey of empty iPad boxes halfway across the world and back
- Comment: Four ways Apple could follow Tesla’s lead and make its move into Bitcoin
- Security researcher hacks Apple, Tesla, Paypal, more, in clever open-source software attack
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- ChargeFast MagSafe Battery Pack – MagSafe’s finally becoming useful! [Video]
- iPhone: How to set Spotify as your default music app with the iOS 14.5 beta [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Bitcoin/cryptocurrency tracking app for iPhone, iPad, Mac & Apple Watch.
February 12, 2021 – Apple Watch milestone, more
–
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:
Bloomberg resurrects Super Micro spy chip story; NSA still ‘befuddled’ by the claims The original 'Big Hack' story from 2018 There are more than 100 million people wearing an Apple Watch, says analyst Best Buy President's Day sale: Apple savings and much more Satechi President's Day sale takes 20% off MagSafe stands, chargers, more Apple M1 MacBook Pro sees $100 discount down to all-time low 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Follow Blair: Twitter: @BlairAltland Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play
Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
9to5Mac Watch Time |
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Week 1
–
Follow Zac Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Rahul Matta Twitter @rmatta Twitter @TempoLog Blog indie.sh Follow 9to5Mac Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS
Read More
Tempo for Runners (App Store) 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 6: Making apps for Apple Watch with Rahul Matta and Will Bishop 9to5Mac Watch Time 22: Launching Activity Stats with Rahul Matta Apple and Biogen announce new research study to investigate how Apple Watch can detect declines in cognitive health Apple Watch credited with helping police locate kidnapped Texas woman Use Emergency SOS on your Apple Watch (Apple)
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time! Transcript Zac Hall: "Welcome to 9to5Mac Watch Time a podcast series exploring the world of Apple Watch and how it changes people's lives this week. I am introducing a new six-week episode format with my good friend Raho Matta, how are you doing Rahul?" Rahul Matta: "I'm doing great Zac. It's exciting. Excited to be here." Zac: "I think, I think this is your third appearance and then that means we should end up at like seven for you in total, by the time this is over." Rahul: "Yeah, we'll see. Yeah, this is my third official podcast. There is a podcast that I recorded with a friend that we never released so we can count that as a half." Zac: "Okay. This is good though because I'm sure as listeners know, I've, I've had a hard time making watch time, my priority. And then also, you know, 2020 was a little bit weird. I don't know if anybody else noticed, but it was a little bit weird. And so things that normally motivate me to do this, like training for races and participating in runs with, with friends.It didn't really happen. And so what I want to do is, is the six-episode series where we can just kinda kind of talk about you know, our habits and, and things that we're working on. And you develop tempo for runners, which is hugely motivational for me. And it's. It has to be the best Runkeeper app for runners that I've seen and knowing how much work you put into it.I want to discuss that every week too. And just talk about the development of that and, and what's new and tempo." Rahul: "Yeah, absolutely. I mean I love talking about running. I love to talk about Tempo and, you know, I can go on and on for a long time, I know VB going to keep it short which is a good idea. So Let's go for it." Zac: "Yeah. Yeah. And also I plan on talking about the future, some Apple Watch news and we'll include a tip each week, from each of us. And there will also be a segment in which you well, we assign each other homework. W w we've already begun part of that, that we'll talk about in this episode.So what, let's kick it off with talking about our background kind of our, our origin story of how we met. So. You know, I know my version of it, but I'm curious from your perspective how we began to interact with each other." Rahul: "Yeah. So I think back in the day I want to say that my very first interaction, which was just one-sided was actually an email to you about Tempo when I launched it.And Fast-forward that too, by the way, you never responded, which I was hurt by, but so bad. I don't think you were running much at that point, but that's, that's fine. I think that's a completely understandable add in yeah, exactly. Right. I mean, it, it, it was, it was kind of like something that I was just like, I did not know as an app developer, as an indie developer, how do you focus on reaching out to reviewers?" Zac: "Sure" Rahul: "So I just blasted out emails to everybody and expected that everybody should write about my, this fancy little app that I wrote. Right. I mean, yeah. But I think it matters you want folks to write about your app with like the care and attention as in like an interest in the app, not just like, okay, I'll cover your app for whatever reason." Zac: "Yeah. From, from, from the other side, it's like, you. If, if resources were infinite, you know, we had infinite hours in the day, infinite amount of energy. There's definitely maybe about 400% more stuff that I like to do myself, that I just have to plan for in the future. And you have to make decisions.What are you going? What is the thing that you are going to do? And what are the things that you're going to say, I'll do this later. If I can. And if I can't get to them, I can't get to them. Not to mention, you know, every single day there's a stream of incoming. You know, pitches and things like that.And so that's certainly my approach in narrowing down things is, am I actually interested in this as this fits in one of my existing categories of interest? Or is it something that someone else is interested in that's on the team? Or is this something that, that we couldn't do justice of covering, you know, it's just not, not in the cards.So I don't recall that first pitch. But I, I D I do like that, where it went after that, which is" Rahul: "Absolutely. Yeah. Yeah. I, I think and I'm actually, you know, not to give you any hard time, but I'm glad that the way things worked out over time, because, you know, you started running and then you found Tempo.All by yourself, I had stopped emailing everybody just for the sake of it. And here I was just like randomly, like one day looking at like I don't even know if I was looking at the websites, traffic or just downloads on Tempo. I saw a spike and I was like, what's going on? And. Then I realized, Oh there was a mention of temple and 9to5Mac.And next thing I know, you know, it was like, you know, I found the tweet very, you had mentioned about it and I was like, okay. And this was, I think early 2019 and That was our first interaction where what you had posted was a feature request for Tempo asking for personal bests and you have come a full circle because I recently released Tempo 3.3, where personal bests got launched.So, yeah that's a that's what I recall." Zac: "Yeah, absolutely. So so again, I mean, my inbox, as of like the past couple of days, there have been things that if I had more time and energy I would have written about and just, just can't do them justice. But yeah, I w w I remember I was talking with my cohost on 9to5Mac Happy Hour Benjamin Mayo about just my experience with writing and everything and how it was being motivated by you know, when you're first starting out, especially.Seeing this run on this 5k on this Sunday was a few seconds faster than the one, the previous Sunday. And I remember talking to my partner at the time that you know, Hey, last week's record. And then it became like, guess what? And it's like, what? You'd be lesson record. And I'm like, yeah, this is like, you're going to keep doing that.But it was very motivational. And, and then when I would do. Do races, tint, 5k 10k, etc. I was using the Nike run club app, to do that. And it had the feature, you know, with personal records where it would, it would give you an award for your you know, whatever your fastest time was. So if you only ran one 10K, that was your fastest.And and that was, that was really useful. And by Nike run club, you know, it's a great app, it's, it has a great community built into it, you know, a whole social network some really great guided Ryans for getting you motivated. But it's often been, it's often been buggy on the Apple watch because Apple isn't the one developing it.And even though it's like, pre-installed on some versions of the Apple watch and are really, really pushed heavily it just it's. It's not as feature-heavy as the built-in workout app even for running, which is kind of surprising you know, that apples and I were looking at the feature request he talks about that was a while ago and things are still true now that Apple's workout app is the best-run tracking app that I, in my opinion, just for the different things that it can offer and, and, and w we had the discussion on happy hour.And I mentioned that I didn't want to use the Nike run club app, but I wanted to keep having that feature. And you couldn't just put your runs in Nike run club and get the same results. So. Some podcasts listeners said I think is what happened, but a podcast listener, I think he recommended tempo as an alternative run tracker, just for record-keeping basically, and seeing your stats.And I checked it out. And just these, this, this is, you know, conceptually really cool. Doesn't quite do the thing I wanted to do with, in terms of, you know, personal records, but. Fast forward to now and it does. And, and I, I loved it for all the other reasons. Like I remember seeing when I would go to races, seeing People who were more seasoned, runners have a paper notebook of their, the date and the location and all that.It's like, yeah, you can't do that. I guess that's the traditional way, the classic way. But, but for me, an app. That does so much of it automatically is, you know, that's leveraging technology and without tempo, I'm not sure that there's a thing like it, that would exist. So it's, that was really glad that somebody turned me on to tempo." Rahul: "Yeah, I'm thankful for that person, whoever you are out there. Thank you. Please reach out. I'll make it special for you for some special feature and tempo for you or something." Zac: "Yeah, but it was, it was meant to be though." Rahul: "Yeah. Yeah. I, I think overall I think the way you discover temple and you know, how it has helped you train and kept you motivated is exactly how I hope a lot more runners discover hopefully at a faster pace than it does right now.But yeah, I, I think just to comment on a couple of things here I think the idea of like, you know, how we see our progress in terms of like our fitness improvements. When we first start running to me, that is so amazing. And that's one of the reasons why I try to run a marathon once a year. It sounds kind of like backwards, but it's not because every time you run a marathon, you have to take some time off from running just to recover from all the breakdown in your body.And next thing you know is like, you go out for like a 30 minute, 45 minute run a month or two down the road, you feel like, so. Out of shape and you have to like, we build you know, your entire routine from scratch because now you're like just, you know, lazy. And I really enjoy that initial ramp-up.I'm actually in that mode right now. So it's kind of amazing. And the other thing that you mentioned about the handwritten training log it's kind of interesting to me because a lot of runners, even now who are. You know, using Tempo all the time have requested for like being able to export the training log into a PDF.And I think part of their goal is to be able to print it because there's something about the fact that you have like something in your hand with your. You know, years worth of data somehow, or a month's worth of play card effort and just going over it. So at some point, I do want to do that, like, you know, just create like a training album, kind of a thing. It's on the list." Zac: "Yep. And, and I also want to talk about the current status of tempo and also highlight a couple more things. So one thing, if you haven't tried tempo before. One of the things I love about it is that it does let you, I mean, it works best when you use the built-in workout app on your Apple Watch and you run that way.It can work with other apps, but you just get the best data from the workout app and it's, it's the most consistent. And but, but then, and also when you start using tempo, You don't have to start using tempo to start getting data in it. It's, it reads all your data that you've already collected with your watch.So that, that's awesome because the experience could be in another circumstance that you haveto begin using it from day one to start adding data to it. But the, but the way it works is that you just, you know, you download it and you, you dig through it and you've already got the record of all your data.That's already been collected from the watch. So those, those two things are really useful. The other thing I wanna talk about is, is the status of tempo, just. Feature-wise and like design-wise, you know, you say version 3.3 and that sounds fairly new. It feels like it's leaps and bounds ahead of a version three, anything.There are so many nice tweaks to the user interface and you know, customization how intuitive it is. How, how, how well you take feature requests, like, Hey, I think you should be able to share it this way, and that would be nice if it had this information on that share sheet, you know, and, and the image that it puts out.So you've been very responsive, both to my feature requests and fair based on what I'm seeing. Other users as well, because it seems to be a pretty vocal community that uses your app. And it shows because not to offend devel developers, but I think it's often true that developers are not the best designers and designers don't necessarily develop. So you've got a good balance, whatever you're doing over there." Rahul: "Yeah. So it's, it's been a journey for me in terms of sharpening the design aesthetics. Personally, I still am not there. I feel there's a lot more I can learn and I'm actually thankful for all the great developers, indie developers, and designers out there who share their work in different forms, but it's an app or just throwing it on, you know, on online anywhere.It helps me You know I mean, I, I kind of steal from almost everybody from that perspective. So Tempo three for that matter was like a huge lift for me because it's, it's something that I originally had a custom font in Tempo and I had been just sitting on and not wanting to change for the longest time.Well, partly because it looked okay. It w it worked out okay. Nobody complained about it, but partly because. It was a lot of work and as iOS 14 happened and I started looking into implementing widgets and whatnot. I was like, well, there's just no way I'm using this custom plan and throwing it on everybody's home screen.Just because they want to use tempo visit. And that just started the journey of like, you know, okay, let's start changing the font. And as soon as you start, you know going down that rabbit hole, it was like all sorts of UI changes that I wanted to do that I'd been just sitting on for the longest time.And next thing you know is like that release. Or recently I wanted to time it with obviously the iOS 14 launch date. But Apple just like ripping the band-aid on us by just saying it's coming out in two days or whatever that 24-hour timeframe was, was just perfect for me, because I was like, yeah, it's just not going to happen.So I might as well take my sweet time here. And continue with my quality focus work. And that's what I did. And I released, like, I think mid-October, which was about around the time. I think it was right on time with like when the new phones were launched. So it worked out well. But in the process, pretty much the entire app was redundant.It's almost like a brand new app. I could have just released it as a completely different app for that matter behind the scenes. It's it has a lot of like things that you can change, like in terms of colors, there's like I'm giving us secrets here, but there's a feature that I'm slowly building in the app where you will be able to like even configure the colors.So a lot of folks have asked for like, Hey, is the orange is getting a little kind of like old. We want to be able to configure it, have more color schemes. So there's that too. And you know, everything got became configurable. Originally when we started, it was, everything was being read from the health kit and everything was, you know, there there's a lot of things that temple does.Which is based on your training data and your general training patterns and Using that as a lifetime worth of data for input is just, it just started feeling like we are because there are times spend your data from five years ago is not relevant anymore. There are times when you know one of the runners he had been he has been a temple for since day one, I think reached out, said I rum at varying paces.Some of those runs are like out in the trails where. I run super slow because it's super steep and it's in the trail on a trail and whatnot. So it kind of resonated with me. And I had been waiting on like being able to do that. So there are things now where you can configure. What your training pattern should be for something like an intensity calendar in tempo.And as we started doing that, there were like trends that tempo supported, which was only based on lifetime data. Again, it was comparing your current data with your lifetime data. Folks had asked for like, things like you know, let me compare trends over custom periods. I want to compare my last four weeks with the last 12 weeks of this year versus last year.So it does that now. And of course, just to do all this, I wanted to release a whole bunch of new features, which I had to just postpone until recently just to release three just tempo three and Fast forward to the current day, along the way we actually I was able to release a heart rate zones, which is also very configurable, what I wanted to do there, which I finally was able to overtime is being able to configure.The thresholds for each heartbeat zone. Most of the training apps will just say, Hey, we are going to take your max heart rate. And we could just be going to say 50 to 60% of zone one, 60 to 70% is zone two, and so on. Or they would just give it some hard-coded names which works overall.You know, it's like a very generalized approach. But you know, I just. Comparing looking at my own data, my threshold for like, you know, doing something like a temple heart rate zone is very different than like, you know a usual, I think it's like in the 70% zone. So I wanted to configure that for myself and I know folks.Would want to do that for their own training styles. And, you know, obviously, as soon as I put it out there and into, on TestFlight, like everybody was like, yeah, this is perfect. This is exactly what we wanted. You can name the zones differently. You can change the percentage is differently. So it really works out well.And then there was like this highlights section, which I wanted to build in 3.0 I kind of parked it away. I was like, well, I'll come back to it later. It had been actually something that I wanted to do the last year-end of 2019. And I couldn't do it in time for the year-end review. So it was like, okay, I'll get to it.Sometime during 2020 and 2020 has been, you know, we all know how that went. So about a week before the end of the year one of the original founding tempo users as we started, was like, Hey, do you remember that feature? You talked about last year. It would be really nice if he did that. If you did something like that, now I'm like, okay, I'm going to.And this is like I'm in the midst of implementing personal bests. And so I was like, I'm going to park that for like, you know, just three days I was not planning to work starting like Christmas through the end of the year. So I'm going to before we go for a break, I'm going to take three days and just implement whatever I can with the highlights and see how well, how fast I can go and how far I can go.And because of all the work that had been done over, you know, for the 3.0 release and all the again, thanks to Swift UI, to be able to crank out so many so much of the UI so quickly I was able to like to build a basic 2020 highlights feature and. That feature just took off on its own because as soon as folks saw it, they loved it.And folks reached out with like, you know, we want to see it as like, you know, for the past training years too. So. That's what we ended up doing. I mean, with the recent release, with 3.3 I added like, you know, just being able to switch the years across you know, your training data. So we have like now annual highlights.We have heart rate zones in addition to the 3.0, which was a brand new full rebranding design and UI and whatnot. And then on top of all that we have personal bests, which was kind of built-in. With every detail that I really wanted in there, starting from like what happens at the workout level? I don't want to take this data to the server.There's a lot of details I can keep going. Maybe we should focus personal bests on sure." Zac: "That's that's fair. Yeah. I will say, I know about you that the orange and the theme, it comes from your original Apple watch band. Is that right?" Rahul: "Absolutely. Yep." Zac: "Yeah. Around in my life. There's not a whole lot of orange, but the fee, the few things that in my life that are orange, I deeply admire, I have an orange branded orange guitar amp.I have a model rocket of NASA's space launch system and it is very much orange. The space shuttle fuel thing is orange and I have a LaSalle Lacy. And I say it, but the external drive that I, that I rely on and it is orange. And so I associate very few things with orange, but all of them, I like a lot and tempo is one of them." Rahul: "Thank you." Sponsored by Pillow: "9to5Mac Watch Time is sponsored this week by Pillow. Getting a good night's sleep is underrated, but with a little help, it can be life-changing. Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution. To help you be more aware of your sleep patterns and discover what might be affecting your sleep quality.If you have an Apple Watch tracking your sleep is as easy as wearing your Apple Watch during sleep pillow will track and analyze your sleep automatically. One of Pillow's most loved features is the ability to get a detailed heart rate diagram of every sleep session. And you can even compare your sleep quality with your weight.Steps caffeine consumption and many more health metrics to discover how they might be affecting our sleep pillow. Can optionally record sounds you make during sleep from sleep, talking to sleep apnea or snoring, or other unexpected noises that might be affecting your sleep. A lot of users have been surprised by these results.Pillow is also very privacy-minded. All of your sleep and audio data is encrypted and stored on your device and your iCloud storage account. Using an end-to-end encryption pillow does not have the user accounts so you can use it anonymously and it doesn't collect or send your personal data anywhere else.Naps boost your focus, creativity, and overall wellbeing. If you're working from home, you can also take naps using pillows, power, nap, mode. If you need an alarm, Pillow can wake you up using your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad. And a pillow uses a feature called extended run time. That minimizes battery consumption on the Apple watch.Pillow is available on the app store for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. Discover all the pillows features at neybox.com/pillow that's N E Y B O X dot com slash P I L L O W. Sleep well and stay safe. My thanks to Pillow for sponsoring 9to5Mac Watch Time." Zac: "So let's, let's, let's talk some more this week about. Some, some just tips of the Apple watch. Well, we'll do about once a week over the next six weeks. The thing I wanted to mention this week is AppleWatch SOS emergency SOS. And this feature is one of the things that when you see stories on the news about how the Apple Watch has saved someone's life you know, been credited with being, being, you know, very useful in that regard.SOS has one of those features where. You just hold the side button down the big, long button on the side of your watch down for several seconds and your watch will call emergency services wherever you live. So in the US, it's 911. And, and that's all I have to do. And it'll notify your emergency contact that something's happened.It'll send a text message and it'll even send you a location. And for a period of time, it'll update your location. With your emergency contact. And this feature is neat. It's one that if you haven't set it up before, it's a good one to set up on your Apple watch. And the thing that made me think of it for this week is I saw some ads online.For products that do this and that's all they do is, you know, they, they called 911, not even, you know, where's your emergency contact from your family or friends and share location and all those nice things, but they, they just call 911 and they were, they were designed to be disguised like wristbands or you know, part of your hat, something that you wear.And, and they were pricey as well. I was just thinking, I wonder how many people know about the Apple Watch SOS feature? You know, that would, that would, that have enough watch, but see that and they think, Oh, I need that product. That's being marketed to me when in reality, the Apple watch can do it and probably better, you know, definitely better.It's another one of those things where it's, it's, you know if you have your phone with you, then, then it's going to use. Your phone service does it, but it's, it's one of the big reasons to have a cellular app watch and keep the service active. Because if you're not with your phone, then you can't do the phone call for yourself.And, and there's. You know, and it, there's definitely you know an approach to going out and running that you want to also maintain your safety. And just knowing that there's SOS as an, in any circumstances is so useful, you know, whether it's being harassed by someone. Or you're out for a run and you get hit by a car even going at a slow speed.I mean, it's not good. And having SOS on board is, is, you know, Apple calls, these features kind of guardian health features. And this is one of my favorites. So SOS for this, for this week." Rahul: "Yeah, absolutely. I love that feature. And I think one of the key things that I appreciate about it is I think taking it further, it's also part of the fallback the fall detection feature, right?Where if you had, you know, it's funny because I've said this to my wife before. A few times where she started appreciating that I wear an Apple watch because it's winter here. You know, like I wake up the only times I can go for a run is in the mornings when it's still dark outside. And sometimes, you know, if it's snowed in or whatever, it's a little icy outside and she's like, be careful out there, you know, don't, don't get hit by something, and nobody knows where you are.I'm like, don't worry about it, man. I'm watching, we'll call you. And that's, that's that right? I mean, because. The way I believe the fall detection feature works is you if it detects that you just fell and you don't respond to a notification, it would call all your emergency contacts on your watch. So, yeah." Zac: "Yep. And, and to get into your tip, I want to, I have a memory of an early run where when I, when I first got into running, I would, I would do, initially it was, let me just see if I can run a mile. And it was like you know, a quarter-mile and I'm done and I'll walk it out until I felt better than I run.And eventually, I could do a whole mile without losing my breath like that. When I got into 5k is I would do a 5k each Sunday. It started out with, and it would be on this bridge that has a very steep incline and then a steep decline and a little bit of flat, and then the other way around to return. And I would go rain or shine and there was one day where I went.And it very much was not shine. It was like a torrential downfall you know, just, just crazy rain. And I was almost back to the starting point, which would be completing the 5k. And I had a streak going that I was very proud of and the rain droplets stopped the workout on my watch and God man.That's de-motivating. So what is your tip this week?" Rahul: "Yes, my tip is exactly that it's called water lock and I think some folks have called it a lock, but essentially what it is is it locks your screen and. For me, this is something that has turned into like you know, like second nature.Like I immediately, as soon as I started running you know, that whole circle, like one, two, three, ready go starts. I just swipe. Right. And there is you know, I locked the screen and I go for it. So the way it works is it will lock your screen. And you get to it by when you start a workout, we just swipe right.There is a water droplet kind of an icon on a button. You just tap that it's labeled as lock. And it's meant for essentially what you just described. If it's raining or something you know, whether it's raining or if it is super humid, I've had conditions where, you know, just my own sweat, just. You know, did something to the screen and yeah, it, it either created a new segment and during my run or something, and even during winter, you know, you're wearing a full sleeve shirt or a glove or something, and it's covering the face of the watch.I've had issues in the past where I forgot to do it once in it wasn't that the watch stops the workout. But somehow the battery just drained. And my theory there is, it was just like activating this queen. This was like before the time, like when we had like all ways on. So it was just like, you know, it's something that, again, it's also saved you from the battery because it's always.It stays, the screen stays locked, so it's not trying to do anything else. And it just works for perfectly, you know, all you have to do is like, you know, to unlock it, just turn into digital crown and you're back to what it was." Zac: "That's right. My experience was before it was series, it was the first generation.This is before the series too. And, and I, you know, I guess it was from tracking when they first added the feature because not just the fact that, you know, what we talk about with, with rain and sweat, but An underwater, any, anything can, you know, all those taps, the water droplets can feel can, can simulate the finger taps.So it's necessary and it's, I guess it's automatic, for those swim workouts. So that's a wonderful tip, to know I've had people ask me, do I need to hit the water button? To make my watch what are resistant because it's just intuitive. You associate that icon. Would that feature you know, your watch is the button that just locks the screen, just like we talked about.The watch is always as water-resistant, as it is. So the differentiation next week I want to talk about some high-level fitness goals that we have. So we'll skip that for this week. Unless…" Rahul: "Oh no we have to get into that." Zac: "We will, we will, we will. But, but, but let's, let's, let's talk about health homework before we wrap up for this week.So you assigned me a homework assignment. W w what has he assigned me?" Rahul: "So the way this worked out for me was, you know, you're pinging me about like, Hey, would I be interested in doing this podcast co-hosting thing with you? And I was like, well okay. It's, you know, for me, this is something that, you know, not being a podcaster or I was kind of like pushing me out of my comfort zone.And I was like, well, that's fine. I think I need to do that from time to time. So I was all out for it, but this was my opportunity for like, you know, Turning it around because I know that you've been trying to run on and off and like trying to get back into the rhythm. So it was like, okay, well, here's the deal.You have to do a weekly, like, you know, three times a day, three times a week, you have to go for a run for five minutes or more. That was your assignment. I, what I left out there was like, I think we have to keep optimizing and tuning that further. So it's not. Three times five minutes." Zac: "Yeah. Yeah. That's fair. Now I procrastinated on this and I even pushed back the first recording together by a week. So I had two weeks to do my homework and, it was recording day and I was not going to show up empty-handed. So what I did was I went on a single run and I did five minutes segments. I would do. I did five minutes of running.And then five minutes of walking, five minutes of running five minutes walking, repeat, and ended up doing, I think it was the three, five-minute segments with, with my generous interpretation. I think there were, there were four, five-minute walking segments, and then there was a two and a half minute run just to get back to home.And, and even though it wasn't kind of the nature of the instructions I did, I did. Really enjoy it. And what I got of it was, it was just kind of taking mental notes as I went along. And the first segment was, was really when it was easy because I was motivated to run. You know, it was in the right mindset and everything.I had my gear on, I was all ready to go. It was I'm in Orlando, Florida. It was 80, it was 73 degrees. You know, right around lunchtime. And I, I recall thinking, Oh, it was nice to stop running it well, for one, it was nice to get a halfway point alert on the watch. At two and a half minutes, it's just like this started, I'm halfway to my goal for this first segment.And then once I got to five minutes, it was like, oh, I'm starting to feel it, but that was easy. And it's really nice too, to be able to, you know, quote-unquote finished the goal before You know, the first mile or even third mile, that kind of thing. For, for just kind of the minimum thing here.And then I walked for five minutes and then on the next segment, it's kind of that feeling I know when I go for a 5k, the second mile tends to feel better than the first mile. You feel stronger. And you kind of gets your stride. That's kinda how I fell. I, at the very end, I started to have that, that pain in my side where I'm just out of practice and that's what comes with it.And I did a walk and then in the last five minutes segment, there was no more pain in my side. I felt amazing. And in the last. I want to say like 30 seconds, maybe it was more, but there were people walking on the path and I didn't want to walk past or, you know, go past them slowly. So even I was, I was running.So I really pick up the pace and I felt just, you know, the way it feels is like flying and it was, it was also good because it was like, this is the last five minutes segment of before I've finished with my quote-unquote homework and It's it, it always feels good to finish strong because you tend to leave some gas into the tank.And then at the end, if you, you see the finish line, then, you know, let me just give it all I have, because I'm not going to lose it. I'm not going to run out of energy between now and then. And you really, you really do something that you didn't know you could do, or they, you know, you couldn't just say the whole time.And it felt really good and. Then, then I shared on Twitter the story for the fleets feature because I like, I like the idea of it going away and not always being there. Just the strategy of breaking it up and everything. And I, I realize and writing that, that before when I really got and running and I felt like I was making a lot of progress, it was because running was a form of escapism for me, where there were.Stresses in life problems in life, whatever. And running was literally, I was getting it. I was physically away, from the problems. And then mentally I was, I was in a different zone. And then I was motivated by improving and in 2020 I started riding motorcycles and that really became that for me, where You know, I'd go for a ride and you can't look at your phone just like on a run.You know you can't, you can't be distracted by all these things because you're just focusing on the thing that you're doing, whether it's running or riding a motorcycle. And I realized that I, now I associate that kind of adrenaline rush and sense of just, just, you know, decompression and being at ease with riding my motorcycle.And so. To enjoy running again. I need to have a different reason for it. And it's obvious it's health. It's for my long-term health. And by making that association, it's like, I'm no longer chasing a feeling I'm burning you, chase a feeling I'm running, you know, for the obvious health reason. And just to have a reason at all, it makes it.That much better, because you know, you have a reason to show up whether it's your homework you know, or, or a bigger picture health goal. So I quite enjoyed it." Rahul: "Yeah. That's, that's fantastic to hear. I, I want to say it's great. You did your homework, but unfortunately, you did not really finish your homework.It was five or more minutes. So you essentially did five or more minutes once instead of three times. I, so I'll give you a little bit of a background on why I selected that kind of a set as homework. I mean, it's, it's essentially based on the concept of a, I believe it's called gateway habit.Which was described by James clear in his book, atomic habits and the way the concept is described, I think he, he based it off of the two-minute rule by David Allen, which is, you know, getting things done, which essentially says that if it takes less than two minutes to just do it now, you don't have to wait for it or put it on your task list or something like that.Sure. And the gateway habit, the way that works is. It to start a new habit. What do you do is you basically elaborate like you, you think of that habit as like, from the easiest to the hardest. So his example is actually used running, which I think what he describes is like The easiest part is put on your shoes.And the hardest is you want to run. Your goal is like running a marathon. And then in between there, it's like, you know, go run, go walk for five minutes or run like a 5k. And it kind of gets harder and harder. So my goal here for you was essentially like, you know if you're going to go for a five-minute run, And three times a week.Hopefully, that becomes your gateway habit, right? It's really just like a ritual for you. Once you have your shoes on, you're going to be out there for five minutes and that's exactly what you did for today's workout, right? I mean, you were out there and you're like, well, the five minutes are already done.I can keep going. So it's kind of a hack, but at the same time, if you just promise yourself that you're just going to go for five minutes and from there on it doesn't matter. And you do it like. You know, a few times a week, at some point it would just click as like, you know, as soon as you put on your shoes or go out for a walk.You would be like, yes, I can keep doing it for like, you know, at a continuous pace and, you know, for the longest time. So that's where this whole concept came from. It was yeah." Zac: "I like it. So, what do I do next week? What's your take on what I do next week?" Rahul: "I would say repeat the homework, but do it this time." Zac: "Okay. I will. Okay. For you what is 2:00 PM Eastern time on Tuesdays? Like, are you busy then?" Rahul: "2:00 PM Eastern on Tuesdays. I don't think so." Zac: "Okay. Hmm. I'm going to do two versions of this, and I think that that listener can, can, can do this as well. There's a, there's a, well, the big picture is, is to well question, do you run with media or do you run like no music or anything? Just, just run?" Rahul: "I just run." Zac: "Okay, cool.Yeah. I envy that. I can't do it. Maybe when we, one day I'll try it, but yeah." Rahul: "I think for me, it's a combination of the two things. I kind of have the ability to be running in the middle of the street because I run like at five, six in the morning. So sometimes it's kind of tricky to do that.But the other times I just enjoy being outside and, you know, just appreciate nature and not worry about anything else. It's one of those, the whole concept of getting disconnected from everything when you're out on a run. If I bring something with me, just takes me back into like, what's back at home or work or whatever I'm listening to." Zac: "Yeah. Do you have fitness plus?" Rahul: "Yes, I do." Zac: "Okay. So I'll make this easy then. Do you do a Fitness+ Time To Walk exercise, any length. They, I think they go from 25 to 40 minutes, but that's just walking. But do you want to those in and report back on what your experience is in interacting with media and doing a walk." Rahul: "Okay, so fitness plus walk exercise for what, 20 to 25 minutes?" Zac: "Well it's the Time To Walk a category and, and their, their time. So it's, it's storytelling, it's someone sharing a story. And, and there's a little bit of music involved, but it's, it's, it's, you know, a couple of songs and a lot of storytelling. So, so do one of those and we'll discuss that next week.And then also on my birthday last year, you gifted me with a book. And I want to. Share that I haven't gotten to it yet. But, but I certainly am looking forward to it. And I want to use this, this podcast and our, our weekly discussions now as, as the time to, to definitely get to this. So the book is called why we sleep by Matthew Walker and the audiobook is 13 hours and 15 minutes to practically 14 hours.So what I will do is in addition to my runs, I will progress through the book and in a couple of weeks, just so I want to discuss sleep with you. So, and, and you've obviously read the book and so we'll be on the same page there. Sound good?" Rahul: "Yes. Yeah, that sounds fantastic. Actually. I think sleep is super important for health.And I learned a lot from that book, so I think it's. It's fascinating. It's I think it, it, it unlocks everything else to me. It's like, you know, one of the things I always say at Tempo the tagline originally and still is in parts of the app is run, recover. Repeat the recovery part is the most important part of any regiment. I think that it's mental or physical, so." Zac: "I love it. Well, I will, I will complete my homework to the full intent. And then your homework is just to do a time to walk, exercise with fitness+ and and and then also in the background for listeners and myself, I will be progressing through the book.So, and we'll discuss that in a few weeks. And that again is why we sleep by Matthew Walker. So. All right. That is 9to5Mac Watch Time. Rahul, I really enjoyed doing this with you." Rahul: "Likewise." Zac: "I can't wait to do more and we will see everybody next week. Bye guys." Transcribed using Descript
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
iOS 14.5 Maps, Apple Glasses rumors, first TV+ AR app
–
Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify
Read More
Default music player can be set to Spotify in iOS 14.5 beta Bloomberg: Dan Riccio's secret 'new project' is AR/VR headsets, Srouji expands role iPhone 12 mini sales continue to lag in early 2021, new data suggests Older Apple TV losing CBS All Access channel next month, AirPlay suggested CBS and Showtime bundle no longer available through Apple TV app, ahead of Paramount+ launch Apple offering free battery replacement for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro that won't charge past 1% Apple Glasses displays to use micro OLED; in trial production Apple Maps adding new Waze-like features for speed traps, accidents, and other road hazards Apple TV+ acquires movie rights to 'Dolly' starring Florence Pugh Fraudulent Website Warning gets privacy boost in iOS 14.5 Apple increases Apple Silicon DTK return credit from $200 to $500 For All Mankind S2: Come for the alternative space timeline, stay for the character drama [Interview] Hyundai and Kia confirm they are no longer in talks with Apple regarding Apple Car production
https://youtu.be/j_OtJ41PIcE 9to5Mac Happy Hour is live streamed on our YouTube and Facebook pages every Thursday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT! Transcription Developer Transition Kit update Zac Hall: [00:00:00] This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour. We're going to talk a little bit about Apple car. A lot about IO is 14.5 features and some Apple glasses streamers. And then some Apple TV plus stuff has come up this week. So let's start out with the developer transition kit update. We spoke last time. Yeah. I mean, I broke the news to you about how like, you know, halfhearted the deal was, and, and then you broke the story to me on, on how they fixed it. So what, what, what are the details there? Yeah. Ben Mayo: [00:00:47] Like. There was a very muted response, I think, to DTK thing. And, and look, we, you know, we're privileged people to even get the development of first place, so to be able to afford it right. But everyone was based on the precedent of what they did for the Intel to for the past PC to Intel position where, when the DTK went back, what got replaced was an iMac of equivalent value. And then this. Pregnant comes along. Obviously they never promised it. Right. So you can't get too mad. Right? They, you said that the, the, the, the transaction was stated, you pay $500, you get to use this thing, and then we want it back done. But there was like, you know, is that what they're going to offer us a nice little bonus. And I sit with, thank you. And what we got slapped with last week was a $200 credit that you had to use by the end of may. Which just feels terrible, like, especially as a, not me. Cause I didn't actually get any M one compatible stuff out yet, but a lot of the developers that do get that kit, they're the most dedicated people in the community they're rushing to support, you know, Apple's latest platforms on day one, often with the bad quality apps as well, right. Just the bad, you know, just the bad quality developers or the people getting that care. And they're like, You coming off Aqua's biggest quarter ever. And what do they give you? They give you a tangible credit on something you paid $500 for. And you've got used by the end of may, before it could be an immediacy before WWC. Any of the cool rumor stuff actually comes out and it's like, do you want to get this map book that you might've already bought? Well, incredibly. They actually had a change of heart. I can't believe they actually changed the moment, but on February 6th they sent out a new email and the new email basically said, we understand, we heard you, and this is what we're doing instead. So rather than a $200 credit that expires at the end of may. Now all of us fancy developers can get a $500 credit. Which is the same price as what we paid for the drug in the first place and the credit doesn't expire until the end of December. So it runs through the end of this year, better than you'll get a dreamed of. So now my forthcoming. Cool. M one X six inch mapper pro would have been $500 cheaper because I paid phones and I was a bit last year prepaid a little bit. I prepared. Yeah. Zac Hall: [00:03:00] That's very good at that because it especially feels good. Like if they would've just on that had been like, Okay, cool. But because it was so half-hearted before, you know, it was more than half, but it was less than half the, the value that was like, Oh, this really is a good value compare because it was so low Ben Mayo: [00:03:17] before. Yeah. And now we feel great about it. And they also clarified that for people that have actually already bought M one staff and they didn't need it, they'll be able to use the credit on any purchase in the Apple store that helps them with development. But I think it just basically means you can buy whatever you want with it. No. Okay. So get you some AirPods, max, pay an extra $50 and get some AirPods, Zac Hall: [00:03:36] man. They really, they help with development. I mean, they do a lot of things with them. Yeah, Ben Mayo: [00:03:40] definitely. I'm going to make everybody, I'm going to make an edit buddy compare and go against Rambo. Zac Hall: [00:03:44] I'm going to make an everybody's to come back. Ben Mayo: [00:03:48] No, but I'll be saving mine for the property. Okay. $3,000 end up having to spend or whatever on the 16th mapper pro at the end of the year. Good call. Like it's a nice, it's at least the, at least they listened to the community, right? Like there's been no, quite a lot of, you know, roundabouts of does Apple really care about the community? Do they really care about the big PayPal? Did any come out the people that are giving them subscription revenue every five seconds, or did they actually care about like, you know, the small people, the indie developers and at least the fact that they saw this response and they. Did something about it? You know, it's got to make people feel good versus the kind of like sour taste in the mouth. So I have indeed prepared the packaging as the email asks me to call now I await my email turf to send it back. Are you ready? Zac Hall: [00:04:29] Are you allowed to mail things in the UK right now? Ben Mayo: [00:04:32] That is a good question actually. Like, I mean, technically if they do a courier service, I can like drop it off at the door. If they expect me to go to the post office, then I guess I'll have to negotiate with the British government that sending back at him. One developer kit is a, an essential Zac Hall: [00:04:47] service. Does he have to be the theater to do this? Basically? All right. Ben Mayo: [00:04:51] Let's go with, you have to return it promptly. I think like you get the voucher to use, but by the end of the year, but they want the thing back sent back. What should it be? Apple Car Talks Zac Hall: [00:04:58] This should be a reality, reality show. It's planet. What is it called? Planet of the apps? Here's season two. Let's talk about some Apple car stuff, because we spoke over the last few weeks about how Apple is talking with they slash Kia about manufacturing, the Bali of their car, just doing the, making the Apple cart for Apple Ben Mayo: [00:05:22] Foxconn of the iPhone, but for the cab. Zac Hall: [00:05:24] Yeah. And Hyundai was pretty chatty about it. And then they were like, we're not actually working with them. Just really bizarre stuff. It seems that there's at least reporting this week that that all talks between Apple and Hyundai slash Kia have stopped. You know, we don't know if it's because of the chattiness in the press or, or what, but just this is all weird to me. That's all I'm going to say. Ben Mayo: [00:05:48] I mean, maybe in the Steve jobs era, if a company said something slightly too early, They get caught off and never spoken to ever again. But yeah, it's a bit beyond the childishness of that nowadays. Like Zac Hall: [00:06:01] whatever. Well, it was reportedly buying beads and it was going to be for 3.3. Billion dollars. 3.2. Yeah. 3.2 million. And then it ended up just being three flat because of Dr. Dre celebration video. Yeah. Ben Mayo: [00:06:16] That was actually the reason, but that was like float around as the reason it's Zac Hall: [00:06:19] good head Canon. Ben Mayo: [00:06:20] Why not outside? Well, that's $3.6 billion investment that kids get, or you just spent half, not only getting 1.8. No, but that's obviously not how it works. Right? Like, you know, Apple can't back down like. It felt, you know, cause Foxconn leaks stuff about the iPhone quite often, like we see those internal presentations where they're like the iPhone 12 is going to have 5g and they have a do a little PowerPoint slide for everybody and it leaks and you know, they never get repercussions of that stuff cause they haven't got a choice like they have to. And if Apple wants us manufacturing of their car, They only have a very limited number of options. And if they've already basically signed the dotted line for, you know, a $4 billion deal with Highlander, they're not going to back out of that just because it leaked out to the price it's just unrealistic. But I think what the truth here is because the news is basically like a client, Diane, the affiliate Kia basically. Did a legal fight in this week that said they had that they aren't in discussions with Apple and corporate and driving a car. So that kind of like flattened the idea, right. Even though crazily, we were just talking, the reason it popped up in, you know, even on the podcast so much was like, you know, CNBC and ruse were like saying, is it as if it was like a signed deal and it's going to be announced on February 17th, if you remember that. Like, so the fact that those massive publications have got the wrong end of the stick, that's kind of crazy, but I don't know. I Zac Hall: [00:07:31] haven't due on that date. Yeah, Ben Mayo: [00:07:34] you're wa it's just a boring out February 17th. Now there's Apple car announcement. Yeah. Yeah. I don't know what, obviously Apple is going to be making a car like, or at least they are currently again, looking to make a car based on this latest rumor. It seems like the enthusiasm and the hype train is probably a bit premature. I think they're still gonna do it. Right? Like, but maybe it's not announced in February. Maybe it will be later in the year. Maybe they've found all those suppliers they're negotiating with maybe, maybe the high end icon and Kia deal was like on the table, but it wasn't like signed. So then they'd been looking around talking to other people and now they'd like, you know, maybe found someone else for instance. So that's how I read it. Obviously it's like, you know, the automotive industries and our special specialty, but just in terms of like the Apple rumors fair, that's how I kind of see it. But. Like, like as soon as there's a, if you're only in the anti-Apple car camp, as soon as there's a report, that's like, Oh, now they're not there to Africa. Everyone's like, Oh, I told you, so this is the Apple television set all over again that never going to make one. It's just all flummery and made up words and, you know, Chinese whispers, like it's not real. You can't say that, like, you know, we just talked about that. Hide the poor chassis had a, you know, had a body and chassis, right? Like they're building this team out and they're going to probably not to make the next iPhone. Yeah, they're going to be making hardware, some hardware contribution to the car market at some point, maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years. And I know as we still know just about all this there's, the autonomous driving aspect is still way underway. There was that. Did you see the filing that they released with the California government, that the number of hours or the number of miles driven by the Apple cart? You know, like prototypes basically doubled over 2020. So they're obviously, you know, ramping it up and they're disengagement went down. So like they get in there. Right. And I assume they're trying to time it so that when the autonomous system is ready to go, it will be perfectly timed with the hardware being ready to actually ship the car. Yep. Zac Hall: [00:09:32] And even though we don't have anything for February 17th anymore, they send that one crazy river. The day after February 18th. The next American Mars Rover will arrive at Mars and land. So now that you've got that vacancy in your calendar next Thursday. All right. Do you have to take a sponsor break here? Sponsored by TextExpander Ben Mayo: [00:09:54] Sure. This episode, thanks to our friends at smile software for sponsoring happy hour. Take your time back with the power of text expander, repetitive typing, little mistakes, searching for answers. They're taking precious time away from you and your team. And we text expander. You can get that time back, tend to things you type into reasonable snippets that can be used again and again and again. Copy and paste superpower. Get ahead of your productivity by taking advantage of text expander. It removes the repetition out of your work. So you focus on what matters. The most safe time and be consistent while you're at it, Texas band, it makes it easy to give your team the right words for every situation and they get it right every time. Whether you need to keep legal, happy, or delight customers with effective answers, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you and your team have got it covered and giving people consistent messaging, Texas band, you keep your team accurate and current all the changes and latest messaging for your business and brand. Share your text and images with your entire staff to keep them on track. And even as an individual, of course, you can use tastes, expanders, powerful shortcuts, and abbreviations to streamline and speed up everything that you type. Just create a pathless snippet once, and then you can use the assigned abbreviation to let Texas band fill it out and do the rest of the job for you. Time and time again, no more repetitive typing and no chance for human error. TextExpander works everywhere. You type Slack, Google docs, email web browsers, the law, and you can install. Take this banner on Mac windows, Chrome and there's iPhone and iPad apps as well. Unlock your productivity with text expander listeners. To this show, you can get 20% off their first year subscription. Visit textexpander.com/podcast. To learn more and sign up once again. That's text expander.com/podcast. Setting Spotify as default music service for Siri Zac Hall: [00:11:37] Thanks. TextExpander. IOS 14.5. We discussed this last week that this software update that's in beta right now for developers and public beta testers things like the redesigned podcast app. The ability to unlock your, your, your iPhone with your Apple watch on your wrist. If you're wearing a mask very, very useful, which last Ben Mayo: [00:11:55] week you hadn't used. Cause you didn't turn it on. Yeah. It's very Zac Hall: [00:11:57] useful when you turn it on. Yeah. Approached pretty well. It's a little bit weird whenever it says that your watch is not close enough to the phone, even though you're holding your phone and your watch wrist hand. But yeah, last. But we still have new things to talk about. And I was fortunately five, some, some new things that have been discovered. So let's begin with Spotify. What's what's new at Spotify as it comes to iOS for two point. Oh Ben Mayo: [00:12:21] yeah. So obviously the HomePod supported third-party music services on it natively. Very recently, right. And Pandora have adopted that. We're still waiting for others to do it like Spotify. And then if you go back to iOS 13 Apple added the Siri kit, media intense, which let you control third party music apps. Like you can do the, the Apple music app through Siri on the iPhone. But there was no facility. And I was 13 up to now to be able to specify like, I don't want to use Apple music. I want to use Spotify predominantly. So if you just asked a generic music request to Siri, like, you know, play Taylor Swift, it would always. Go to Apple music. You'd have to explicitly say play Taylor Swift on Spotify for it to instead route the request to the Spotify application on the iPhone. Right? What now? Well, wasn't actually announced, this is like a feature or thing. It's just kind of turned up in the, in the Bayer. So maybe it's like premature and they're going to take it out or they haven't decided it's going to ship yet or not. But what people have discovered in foreign 0.5 is that when you interact with Siri for the first time after updating with music, it'll actually prompt you. To pick a default music service. And what it does is it brings up a little list on the screen of Apple music, Spotify, Pandora, all the, all the apps that you have installed that support the Siri kit, media intense. So all the apps that previously you could use via Siri by saying, you know, play this song on Spotify, I'll play a song on Pandora, or would those apps now appear on a. It will list as part of the series. Have you experienced any happens one time, no cheesy D for music service. And so if you pick Spotify from then on, when you just a unqualified requests, like play this album, play this playlist, play this artist it weren't a full-time music anymore. It will, it will be as if you said on Spotify at the end of it. So you're basically getting a default music service through Siri for the first time, which is pretty cool. It's also kind of strange. It just kind of popped out the blue, like it's like, Oh, here we go. Like, Oh wait, we're not going to read it. You announced it as a feature. I mean, already with Aras 14, they announced, you know, you can set your default web browser or default email app. Right. And yeah, they work to a limited extent, but they do work, but you know, they've sneaked in here and offered it for music. The thing is they could offer this for like every Siri kit, domain you know, there's like messaging reminders, mapping, and navigation, and. So far in filling this Ivy only offers you default options for music, which spell it, but Zac Hall: [00:14:48] there you go. I would love if it worked with the reminders. I mean, with the things that you could just use things as your reminders app, Ben Mayo: [00:14:56] and it would be to say on things every single time Zac Hall: [00:14:59] with things, you know? Yeah. Yeah. And also there's a really good example of this being used already with what Amazon does. With echo products and the Alexa app, because you set the category for your preferred. Music streaming service and your preferred music radio service. So you could say, I want my on demand stuff to come from Spotify, but my streaming stuff to come, or my radio and an algorithm radio to come from Pandora. You know, I think there's probably more likely that you've got the same for both, but that's how far. The, the ecosystem goes it it's an obvious next step, perhaps when UI for this, especially. So it's discoverable because it's of how do you invoke it now? You just talk, you talk to Siri and then it, you, you ask it to use Spotify and then it, then it. Suggested Ben Mayo: [00:15:46] for you. Yeah. Basically I think the way it works is first time you update the phone book five, whenever you next, make a music requests, it would say pick a default service, and then you choose it from the list. Or afterwards you can like specifically ask Siri to change your default music service. And then it will give you the options. Or this is meant to give you the options. But yeah, like you're right. It's not very discoverable because if you, if you choose Apple music the first time, and then you forget, there's no like. You UI to change it with the web browser and Safari stuff. If you go into settings and you go onto Safari, it says like default browser. And it says, you know, if you pick Chrome or something, instead as of the current beta, if you go into the music app where you've selected, like Spotify, it doesn't have any interface, they changed it back. So they should definitely add that. And if they're going to keep adding more and more of these like default preferences, they need to like, Make us a dedicated section of settings where it just has all the stuff listed and you can tweak it to your heart's content. Zac Hall: [00:16:34] Yeah. They have a series settings Ben Mayo: [00:16:35] section. So by the way, I think this has still has the same limitations as the HomePod music thing, where. Like, if you pick a third party service, it will try and use that for podcasts or audio books and music. Like it only knows this, the audio domain, it doesn't have subcategories beyond that. So it's a bit of an issue there. Like if you're using Spotify for music and podcasts, when it's fine, right. Or if you only ask for music, like personally, for me, if I did use it, I use Apple podcasts at the moment, but if I did use a third party podcast app and I wanted to use Spotify, it wouldn't actually bother me. Cause I don't know. I never asked Siri to. Play podcasts. If you see what I always ask her to play music, but I never I to play podcasts. I don't know why is it just a rally because it's not reliable. Yeah. I mean, that's probably one of them. No, I mean, right. Like it's so it, you know, it's better than nothing obviously, but ideally down the road they'd have like, you know, it doesn't need to be complicated. You just have every single category and it says whap, you want to use by preference and you can still use the other ones just by saying their name. But it's a nice, they've done it. And obviously there's the antitrust thing having over here that this probably helps them assuage some of that criticism. Maps getting Waze-style accident/speed trap reporting Zac Hall: [00:17:41] Yeah. Something else that I, I discovered this week with Siri is I was on my motorcycle and I was using AirPods for audio navigation and a series set over the AirPods. Did you know, or you can now tell me about accidents along your out. And I was like, Oh, okay, cool. So then I tried it in the moment and I said, Siri, there's an accident. And then gave me the definition of accident and asked me if I wanted it to read more. And I said, no, but it was okay. It it's the, the voice activated version of this new user interface that's in maps and maps has a little bit of a redesign in terms of the current you're you're. Now you're currently navigating screen. I think everything's just, there's like more rounded buttons and it's just tweaked a little bit. But what they've definitely added in there is the ability to get feedback. Along the route to say. There is a, there's an accident that I had. There's a speed trap ahead so that if you're going to come around the corner and there's a police officer taking, you know, taking radar, then you can Mark that in the same fashion as what, as what the app ways does. And ways it was a dependent and then it was bought by Google. And so now it's a Google property. Apple now has full control of their map data in, in many parts of the world. So this is, I guess, just one more example of, of where they go from, from there by owning their own data. And it's. Yeah. I, I don't, I don't expect it to be as robust as what yeah. It's just because of the whole networking thing. I mean, it's just a beta right now, but maybe, you know, come iOS 15, Iowa, 16, this isn't in the wild and other people know about it. And the ability to do this. With Siri is useful because I believe to do the, do the report, an accident with ways you have to tap through the user interface or make a Siri shortcut for it, which who does that. And so they have it, the ability to have it as a Siri command and say, Hey Siri, there's a, there's an accident I had is, is useful. I, once you get down the, the wording the right way, excuse that I didn't quite do it for some reason. Ben Mayo: [00:19:52] Yeah. So the, the categories that you can report for is accident, hazard and speed check. That's what they call it. And so you've got a red icon, you got a yellow icon, you've got blue icon You like, this is cool and it's great. They're doing it. Cause you know, we've seen that when they control the data for their maps, they can offer better experiences. Right. And they've delivered that with a rural map data. And if they can build on that with, you know, navigation, directions and smarter. Stuff there. It'd be great, but like, there is a kind of social networking chicken and egg aspect to this, where to actually the reason why he's valid, always not because you can report accidents it's because other people report accidents and then it routes you around them. Right? Like, so for this to work well, this stuff actually has to be used. People have to report it. And so then when you go to you know, do a map, do a rooting with Siri on. Apple maps in the future. He actually gives you a better route because it can be informed by the upcoming accidents or the hazards. Or even like, I dunno, I dunno how they're going to fully expose this yet. Cause this is just a beta for reporting, but like, cause for stuff like hazards and accidents. Yeah. Obviously it's going to just like route you around them. Right. And that's hopefully what you would do, but for something like the speed check stuff, is it going to like, I guess, I guess they have speed camera. You like smokers on the map as a vice 14 anyway. Yeah. There's police Zac Hall: [00:21:12] markers for speed, for track, for speed cameras and then red light cameras. And then they also tell you, like, if you're actively navigating, CA will tell you as part of your directions red light camera had, so yes, I guess it may be, Oh, I don't know that that way is quite, does that I think weighs it has some of it. It will give you an alert. Yeah, it, it notifies you. So th th but this will be good was once that it's actively in a non beta version of iOS and people are heavily using it Ben Mayo: [00:21:43] out of character for them to offer you to like, report speed cameras. Zac Hall: [00:21:46] I didn't set out Ben Mayo: [00:21:47] to me like, cause I feel like in the past, and maybe I've got the impression that that was the kind of thing Apple maps was never going to do because you know, Apple wants you to follow the law in all circumstances, but. I mean, if they're going to show you the speed cameras on the map, they might as well let you have to use the report. It's big cameras as well. Yeah. Zac Hall: [00:22:05] I mean like, well, remember when Apple went head to head with the FBI over encryption, you know, I know this is different, Ben Mayo: [00:22:13] but funny thing where it's like, because he's not on a mission to like break the law, but it's kinda like. This helps you break the law. Do you know what I mean? Like, it's, it's a weird thing like Apple's brand to have, but the reality is every other mapping app that has, you know, user contributed data, crowdsource data offers the speed check stuff, so they couldn't not do it right though. Zac Hall: [00:22:32] Mainly maybe I'll get pulled out of the band and we'll hear your story about how it was, it was in Rogan turn, who included this stuff, Ben Mayo: [00:22:40] but yeah, like it'd be, it's cool that they've added the reporting and then we'll have to wait and see how they actually like expose it on routes to, you know, to actually be useful. Yep. That's all New fraudulent website warning behavior Zac Hall: [00:22:48] right. And then the last thing that we've noticed this week, and now it's 14.5 is how fraudulent website warning the setting works and I was watching the 0.5 because it's already there in previous versions, but how it behaves a different is that right? Ben Mayo: [00:23:04] Yeah. So I bet you remember the story, the background of this, because, but do you remember like, was it a year or so ago? There was a big up that Apple was reporting. Web browsing hits to Baidu in China. Okay. And basically, so the safe browsing feature, this is existed for ages and this is on every browser, right? When you visit a website, it checks against a database to see if it's like. You know, bad, right? Or it's like a scam or whatever. And if it's in the database, it can show that alert on the screen instead of actually taking it to the website. But to do that, you know how to do it, it's somewhat on private, right? Because it's basically having to send the website that you're on to a third party to validate it and send you back. The response now is more complicated than that because they like hash the around and they only send parts of it. And, you know, they try and make it good. But at some level, You're sending every page, you visit somebody else. And this happens in the U S and most of the world through Google's fraudulent safe browsing service. It's used by Firefox. I think it's used by those browsers. It's used by Safari and then in China, because Google is blocked in China, they use the Baidu version and about a year or so ago, there was like a semi privacy scandal because it was like, Apple sending every website you visit to China, you know, that kind of, that kind of story. What they've done in 14.5 is they basically taken the privacy protections to another level because now rather than. Safari browser contacting like the Google service directly. It first contacts like an Apple endpoint and the Apple endpoint contacts, Google abide you on the back end. So basically your IP address now no longer gets sent to Google or Baidu or whoever else they use for fraudulent search in the future. So it's slightly more privacy preserving in that way, because. Your IP addresses any of it, getting to share to Apple because then they go and make the request for you for, to Google and to think anything. So it's an improvement. And as they continue to tout you know, they're focused on privacy and security. It should be their prerogative to do this wherever they can, like tying down the hatches in every, in every single way. Like, if you want to talk the talk, you gotta walk the walk and this is a way to do it. Zac Hall: [00:25:12] Well, that makes sense to me. Do you think any other podcasts, Apple podcasts, podcasts for the iPod max every week? Ben Mayo: [00:25:19] Talk about AirPods max every week, no podcast with poke us whip. It was nice every day. Yeah. So fine. Now I only know that you're the one that does it. So yeah, Zac Hall: [00:25:31] I just wanted to mention it because it's every week I'm consistent here. All right. Let's take a sponsor break. Sponsored by ExpressVPN Ben Mayo: [00:25:37] We are sponsored this week by express VPN. You know, when you search for something on Netflix and it shows up in their little light or a complete thing, but the show's not actually there. The fact is Netflix has thousands of shows that it has for you based on your current location. And then to just to make it even worse, it puts its prices up. If you want to get the most value out of subscriptions possible and see all the content and Netflix from all around the world, you can use express VPN Netflix in the U S or the Japan or the UK where I am. It's different. You get different content libraries depending on where you are, but with express VPN, you can virtually change your location and control what countries Netflix that you want to watch express VPN has over 90 countries to choose from. So when you're out of stuff to watch in your own us library, just switch around the country and unlock new shows to enjoy. So for instance, the office left Netflix in the U S at the end of last year. Well, you can just switch over to Canada with express VPN and just keep watching Michael Scott of course, express VPN works with more than just Netflix. You can do the same kind of thing with other streaming services, like being to access the BPCI player from the U S the BPCI player that, you know, I enjoy express VPN is. Super fast. Unlike some other VPNs, you can stream every express VPN with zero buffering across your phone laptop and on the big screen with support for smart TVs and more so stop paying full price to streaming services and only getting access to a fraction of their content to get your money's worth. Go to express vpn.com/happy hour. Don't forget to use our link so you can get three extra months free. That's E X, P R E S S vpn.com/happy hour. One more time. Express vpn.com such happy hour to learn more and sign up. Okay. Have you Zac Hall: [00:27:24] ever seen the American office? Cause now that Ben Mayo: [00:27:26] you've got your own, I've seen the American office, then you have your own version over there. I actually prefer the American office to the British one. Okay, cool. Details on Dan Riccio’s secret project Zac Hall: [00:27:34] All right. Good to know. Let's talk about Dan Richie. O's secret project. We discussed this whenever Apple made their. No vague mysterious pressure leads to say that the Dan ratio is no longer going to be what the VP of hardware. And he was now going to be working on a, a secret project. I think, I think the guesses were, were two things, you know, Apple glasses or Apple car, and then you can narrow it down and say, well, which one's more likely to happen, you know, sooner you know, domestic gas. And there's also w w w you know, our, our former colleague Mark Harmon at Bloomberg, he had reported this week that, that. That reports on what it is now, just a guess, but, but based on reporting. So what is Dan working on? Ben Mayo: [00:28:16] Man? Go into Bloomberg. Dan Richo is transitioning to oversee the AR headset, the AR slash VR headset. He's on the team that's developing future Apple and VR headsets. There's obviously the reamer that is going to be kind of like a developer version or a super high end, like $3,000 headset coming in 2022. You know, that's going to have super high resolution displays and it's going to be expensive. And, but the idea is this will come out and then down the road, they're going to do one that is like, actually, what's going to be as big as the iPhone. So, you know, like the Apple watch or larger ambitions, like the $3,000 headset is not going to have Apple watch ambitions. And you know, that blue book report from a couple of weeks ago said they aim to sell one per store per day or something. So which is like 200,000 units a year, which then know that that is Zac Hall: [00:29:00] cheaper than some of the original Apple watch models. Ben Mayo: [00:29:03] It's true. Yeah. They're not going to come out where they are with the AR headset in solid gold. Yeah. So Bloomberg says the Apple is hitting roadblocks and developing its AI has so, and that's the first one. So I guess Russia Rickio is gonna, you know, step back from his day-to-day responsibilities of doing or with Apple, hydro engineering. So we can help ship the. You know, the developer buy a prototype wherever you want to call it, industry focused one out the door. And then after that's done, be able to move on to get the, you know, the mass consumer one on the way. Yeah. It says the app has informed staff that they also transitioned in the group. That's Connie work on in-house displays and camera technology under Johnny control. So, so Ruggie is obviously the one that's managing Silicon design and the a team leader for, you know, the M one chips, the eight, 14 series, all that stuff, and motive, modems, currently charged practices and modems. We haven't yet seen. The Apple modem come out, but that's obviously in development, that was last room. It's becoming like 20, 23, 20, 24. What's the hold up for Zac Hall: [00:30:08] max getting cellular is Ben Mayo: [00:30:12] if they wait too, if they really do wait to 2024 to give you a say about it, that'll be Zac Hall: [00:30:17] good. The, the low traffic. Cause there's like nothing in licensing fees. Cause it's so, so low volume. Ben Mayo: [00:30:23] Yeah. The Goodwill of the architecture transition will have more than died out. But yeah, that's interesting. Cause they're moving under his domain as the rumors that Apple are developing their own micro led displays. Right. They're going to ship fully custom displays, probably starting with the Apple watch. At some point there's been on an offering that they've got a little like headquarters near, near like a dedicated building Apple park where they're like growing. Cause Marco lady's like organic. So you're like. Growing the screens, and then you work out to make one or two of them and it's like, Oh, this is great. And then you've hit the problems of how do you make a million of them. So that's, that's kind of where micro led is sitting at the moment. It's like, you can make some in a lab and they look really cool. And then how'd you get you is up to actually be practical. But if that's going to reach his head, that probably means that probably signals this closer to being done because generally a lot of the time Apple like incubate something. And then when it's like getting close to prime time, they then go and give it to lo. The head of the, the head of the group. Zac Hall: [00:31:22] Otherwise you're not going to waste that executives time on something that's R and D. Ben Mayo: [00:31:26] Yeah, like R and D projects, aren't going to get that kind of attention. Right. I think we saw the same kind of thing with the Apple watch or like the iPad, like the VPs that they work on the iPhone. And then as the iPad got close to ship, they pick, you know, some of their favorite VPs to go and head up the iPad project to actually get out of the door. Same with the Apple watch. And obviously the same things playing out here where they are Those inside Apple hope that Ricky owes hardware expertise will help move past the issues that they're having. But did you say work on the project is still being led by Mike Rockwell? So he's still leading what bimbo describes as well over a thousand engineers working on the AR and VR headsets, but. They hope that re that Ricky has influence is actually going to make a difference in getting the thing out the door. And finally Bloomberg basically says that around last March Rickio had handed oversight of many, many of his responsibilities already, like electrical engineering, product design and project management for the iPhone. And most of Apple was other major products to John Turner's who don't obviously John Tony's and now they have the SVP of hundred engineering, but it seems like this, this transition has been long in the works and it started last year and now it's been formalized basically. Very cool. Apple Glasses displays to use micro OLED Zac Hall: [00:32:33] And, and there is this well, where are we in Apple glasses? I mean, what, what's your timeline that you think this is going to be more than just the $3,000 thing that Ben Mayo: [00:32:44] we, the problem with the, the real glasses, right? Is that. Current technology can't make them like, you just have battery problems. Like if you want something to have a decent battery life, like if you want to, if you're gonna, if you, if you need to product that you're going to wear all day long, it needs to have all day battery. Is that the same? Probably with the Apple watch, right? Like. And people complain about the Apple watch battery life. Like there is a limit on how much stuff people are gonna accept to be able to charge on a regular basis. And the very minimum for all that gas is, is you wanna be able to wear them all day long? Like you can't, you can't have AR glasses. Do you wear for like three hours and then even the trucks? Yeah. Yeah. Like that's just stupid. Like people cause people that obviously, if you don't need glasses to see, it's like, okay, you've put in your bag, but people are gonna, they're not gonna carry two pairs of glasses around. Do you know what I mean? Like you just going to need. They're going to need to last a long time. But to last a long time, you need bigger batteries, but then that means you kind of a slim and slender design, which they looks bad, so they can't be made. Right. That's the current issue with the air gas it's thing, like the headsets it's going to like HoloLens. Right. And that's just a big thing that, you know, you look like a a submarine controller with a, you know, the whole, the mask on and everything like, and that's fine if you're doing industry work or you're just playing games in the comfort of your own home. Although I don't, I doubt that the $3,000 headset is going to be a big hit in terms of gaming at that price point. Just cause it's so expensive. Right. And, but if you're trying to make a lifestyle AR Garcia's product, no, I had set. There's a reason. None of them exist. Right? The closest you saw was like Google glass, but that wasn't anything close to the actual AR experience. It was like a little screen that was in the top of the heads of display. Yeah. Heads up display. Yeah. The Google glasses. It was like an Apple watch that you could see by looking forward rather than looking at your wrist. Right. And maybe Apple does ship a portal like that sooner than anything else, but that's not going to be like, obviously what they want to do with like a proper AI and mixed reality AR experience. So I think, I think they are project is like, Still years away. So when did Lynch join for the Apple watch? That was like 2012, 2013, basically. I, Zac Hall: [00:34:47] I, I, it had to be after 2013 because I started at 95 back in April, 2013, I think we both said, and, and Ben Mayo: [00:34:58] after that, so it was probably 2013, 2014, basically in the airport shipped. No, he's gotta be longer than 24 because the airport was announced at the end of the year. Like, yeah. So it's gotta be, it's probably around 2013, probably sometime in 2013. So, I mean, if you work on the airport's timeline, you've got two more years, but yeah, but you can't just copy and paste that over to this cause it's good. Different, different ball game. Right. But yeah, I think you've at least got two years. Let's put it that way. Zac on motorcycle helmet with CarPlay Zac Hall: [00:35:23] Yeah. A friend Chaos Tiana on Twitter. Yeah, a few weeks ago he sent me a link to. A motorcycle helmet that I think in his words apparently works with CarPlay and the apparently is pretty strong there because it looked at it and it's called highlights. I ride and the whole Apple glasses thing. Got me thinking about this again. What it is. Yeah, it's a six, it costs about $600 us dollars. You add it to any helmet I already have, and this is whole system that there is like Bluetooth and voice control. And speakers, which you can already do all those things with the helmet, but it also has one of those little tiny prism lenses that you have, I guess, angled so that you can see through it as you're writing and projected on Google glasses. Exactly. Like Google us. And they, they work out in some way to project apps, like ways Google maps and they even show CarPlay projected. No, I'm not so sure how they achieve that. You know, I know that there's aftermarket ways to have wireless CarPlay on an existing car play system. And it's like, it runs a version of, of ILS on that little dongle and in a way that's not very trustworthy, but it works. This thing, I don't have one to test it out yet, but it just, the, the premise alone to have a heads-up display, like, like this, or not, not even AR glasses, but this thing that attaches to your, to your helmet is just you put your helmet on and then you can see, you know, with translucency. So you, you see through it, but it's also on the road. There's that? And that's something that you can. Apparently by today, I don't want to risk $600 on trying to get it, but that's out there and it made me think this is a thing that would be useful for, for, you know, the Apple glasses in the future. You know, definitely not the HoloLens version, but, but the long-term goal Because right now I'm navigating, you know, if you're in the car, not your phone or have a screen and your car screen. I Mount my, my, my phone on the, on the handlebars and that works out really well, but sometimes the phone's in my pocket and I'm using the watch and that's a little bit too far from my comfort zone. And so this would be neat to have, and it certainly isn't the full CarPlay experience, you know And the other thing I, I, I stumbled upon today and looking at looking for the first thing that I lied. I ride product. It's something called life map and it's still not really AR I mean, it, it tries what this does is it's, it's, it's a full motorcycle helmet. So the first thing you put on your helmet of any type, this thing is the helmet itself. And it's got this, you know, project, your bolts in the Google glass style. And it overlays, I guess it looks at the road and overlays. Lane guidance on the road and that's this big thing. And it costs $2,500, which I thought about. So that was interesting to be the single obligation use of something like this. And then they promise availability in Q3 of 2022. Ben Mayo: [00:38:21] No, it's a bit, a bit of a wide off. Then you could buy an Apple cart by that time. Zac Hall: [00:38:24] Yes, this says specific Q3, you know, usually you see like the first half, second half, or like two, one, you know, but say Q3 the first half of the second half of the year, we think we'll start this thing. But Ben Mayo: [00:38:37] that's what I hope they do on the Apple cart, by the way, when they eventually do make one, like as the. Not just a heads up display, but like, you'd be a proper overlaid light. So you almost get like a mixed reality AR experience projected onto the road. We'd like, cause I always talk about how we need it on the Apple maps on the IFO, where you get the little augmented reality thing to point you left and right. Which I still haven't shipped, but they should totally do like do that on the actual car. And then maybe if you're like sitting in traffic, you can like press a button and it zooms forward to the what do they, what do they call their Google street view? What's it code? Look around, look around. Yeah. So, you know, you get stuck in traffic and you just want to see what you're getting to. You press a little button and then you know what you're looking at instead zooms forward. And you can almost pretend like you're already there. Like, that's what I want from the applicant. It's gotta be that cool. Like, yeah. Zac Hall: [00:39:21] A friend, a friend of mine has a BMW SUV that projects out onto the road. We're not really under the road, but just on the windshield. And you see things like your, your. Miles per hour. And I guess they do there is that you don't have to look down at the dash. You'd just look ahead and you see those things, but it's not intrusive. And it's just, it's kind of a neat, it's kind of a neat gimmick kind of a neat demo, but yeah. Yeah. I've Ben Mayo: [00:39:45] seen them, maybe those two they're there as a parallel, they're more like the Google glass experience, right. Where you get a little projection in the corner. Sure. And then the real deal was like, Yeah, it can actually just intellect it, superimpose over anything on the, on the screen, like interacting with the environment. Yeah. Yeah. The all the investments we're seeing them do in Apple maps, whether it's their own map day, a look around car accident, reporting all of that stuff that all feeds into the eventual car product, right? Like, I don't think there'd be half as interested in developing these Apple maps features if they didn't have hardware ambitions to actually ship a car in the future. Cause it's all gonna, it's all gonna go in there. And you're like, do they keep adding new features to CarPlay, which is great, but all that stuff's going to be rolled into like the actual Apple car eventually. Yep. Apple TV+ news Zac Hall: [00:40:28] And on the topic of AR a couple of things for the Apple TV plus. So first I published my review of for all mankind this week. So I've seen, I've seen all of season two. I can't say much about it, except that I very much enjoyed it. And then you can read my view review, which has no spoilers but just general sentiments about the season. And the bottom line for me is that if you like season one, You might've seen the trailer for it and thought this is going to be vastly different, but the trailer is. You know, it's an action trailer and the show is, is a scifi drama. And so if you'd liked all the character development and interactions and stories and season one you get that same thing, but, but you know, in 10 years later in season two so I, I thought it was very enjoyable and I got to do some Ben Mayo: [00:41:14] interviews with him. Can I ask you a question about that? You can if you're not there to answer, that's fine, but Is there. Cause the only thing I didn't like about forum kind season one is that quite a lot of it felt like a, a drama in the ground. Right. And it almost felt like it, it w it, you know, it didn't have to be related to space. It was just like family, I, which is fine. And intuitions the story on season two. I know you're saying it's like, you know, the actions in the trailer and then there's the thing, but is it still like family stuff or is it more like, you know, like space, cold wall bowels? Do you see what I mean? Like, even if it's just talking about it, I would, I would Zac Hall: [00:41:45] say that there's as much like family drama on the ground again, but the further they go into the show, the deeper they're integrated within this is the space program. These people work in this space program and that the drama is because of the space program. Not just because they're. You know, a family of three or four. And, and, and there's, there's certainly more space because they're further along Ben Mayo: [00:42:08] and they're yeah. The train has gone, like with guns walking across the moon, I want the moon conflict with the Russians life, big shoe out, you know, based on your description, it doesn't sound like that's quite, I would also say Zac Hall: [00:42:18] that that is something I mentioned in the review. You know, the, the cold war was largely. Tension building up of what's going on, what could happen with nuclear weapons and that, that didn't and, and it's kind of this season is a bit like that too, where the tension builds up throughout the season. And then I also mentioned in the review that if there's one thing that I could critique about it, it's that it, it. Well, a couple of concerns is if you do a 10 year jump every season, are you really going to have the same cast every year? You know? And, and the, as you can see, probably from the trailer, I imagined the way that the character at Baldwin, his age, wasn't very it, it, it caught, it took you out of the scene. When he was, you know, had like fake gray hair and like way too dark of a tan I mean that's realistic, but also it's distracting. But so there's the concern of, you know, are, are the characters that we're following and care about now? Are they going to be in future seasons? No, we'll see. And then the other thing is because it is tension building up the season and then near the finale that there's, there's so much happening all at once. That it, you definitely get pay off, but it becomes hard to keep track of some of the things that's happening in your life. You know, it kinda, they, they, they don't spread it out across the show. It's, you know, they could have been like three or four arcs that they, that they had and that's the season. And instead it was cold war style buildup. It really models the cold war, you know, as, as history. But it's, it's nice. And then the first, this won't even be a spoiler that, you know, I can totally see this in the first You know, a few minutes in the first episode, there's a new drill. Montage is only in that first episode, but it's just very entertaining. If you're a fan of history to see all the things that happen differently, including John Lennon, narrowly escaping assassination. So it's, it's neat to see how many things are different. And of course, in the series a, in the season, Ronald Reagan's president, I think it was kind of an undertone, but in the first season, I think Ted Kennedy was president, which never happened. He ran, but it didn't wasn't elected as president. And now we're back to reality. Maybe the timing of the years are off, but then the events are what shifted, but it's. I also think it's it's, you know, you don't have to care about space stuff to really appreciate it. It's it's the drama all on its own. Now that this year, I know more about space stuff than I did a year ago when the first season was, was available. And I picked up on some of the Easter eggs, the trivia you know, there's, there's things like LC 39 C being a launch launch complex 39 C that's at the Kennedy space center. There is one now. As a 2015 for very small rockets. And I think it's about to open soon, but in the seventies, eighties, there was not a C launchpad. There's just a and B. And the idea and the show is that they just, they just mentioned it. That there's about to be a shuttle taking off, right? No, from LCD United sea. And it's to say that the shuttle program is so successful, that they have more launchpads at that one watch complex. And so if you're. Space fan and you know, the kind of the history there, those things will stand out as, as, as the trivia, you also see an eighties Tesla equivalent and, you know, things like that. It's entertaining. So it's Ben Mayo: [00:45:27] it's it's Oh yeah. They can say, yeah, they released like a second, like feature at trader thing and there's like, Oh, cool. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Zac Hall: [00:45:34] In the range of like comical, like Ben Mayo: [00:45:37] it's 60 Zac Hall: [00:45:37] miles. Yeah. But so, so yeah, if you liked season one, I think this is it's the same chef from the same creators. It's just the story continues and I liked that about it. So Ben Mayo: [00:45:47] seq, we can talk about your, you know, you've got your interviews and they go away our thing. Let's just do our last out of the show. Sponsored by LinkedIn We're sponsored. By LinkedIn jobs make a fresh start for your small business this year with LinkedIn jobs, whether you're shifting business hours around or you're hiring remote employees, having the right people on your team is essential. And when your business is ready to make that next hire LinkedIn jobs can help by matching your role with qualified candidates. So that you can find the right person for your business fast and to make things even better. Your first job post is now free. LinkedIn is an active community professionalism on 722 million members worldwide begin by posting the job title, company, name, and location and new features. Make it even easier to get started. You can post a job with targeted screening questions attached that helped to filter out the pool and get your job in front of more qualified candidates. So you don't have to worry. And, you know, rush rubbage through the piles of applications is going to filter it down for you to make it so much quicker. LinkedIn jobs, screens, candidates, with the hard and soft skills that you're looking for. And your job post is targeted to shut for people who are looking for a job just like yours. Put it simply linked to jobs can help you hire the right person faster. And now you can also manage your posts and contact applicants from a single view on linkedin.com with everything laid out in a single streamline dashboard. And you can do all of this from your mobile device to no matter where the day takes you when your business is ready to make that crucial, next hire, find the right person with LinkedIn jobs. And you can post a job for free just visit linkedin.com/happy hour. Again, that's linkedin.com/happy hour to post a job for free terms of conditions. Apply all. Thanks to LinkedIn jobs for sponsoring the show. For All Mankind Season 2 interviews Zac Hall: [00:47:30] Thanks LinkedIn. Yeah. So but I've seen, I also did interviews with some of the casts and creators from, from mankind. And it was really cool experience. It's the first time I've ever done something like that before. And I had mentioned that a previous episode, but now they're now they're published. And I would promote like the things inside of them, but I haven't actually listened back to them besides. Doing it a little bit of editing for the video. My plan was to listen through and transcribe and include as quotes in the, in the article. But then, because the video is hard, but it turns out editing videos, clips together and is easier than transcribing and listening back to half an hour of interviews. So Ben Mayo: [00:48:05] better on the Apple TV AR App Zac Hall: [00:48:06] YouTube channel. I think it, I think it worked out well. And then lastly on for all mankind for this week, at least because I guess next week will be a couple of days away from the, the season premiere. Apple has released their first augmented reality app connected to Apple TV plus. So this was reported as, as, as a remember, like the last August or so from Bloomberg that Apple was working on some kind of director's cut materials, some bonus materials for Apple TV plus content. And the first version of it is, is from mankind time capsule. And it is an iPhone and iPad app uses AR kit. There's even a couple of parts of it that require the LIDAR sensor on the iPad pro. Ben Mayo: [00:48:46] And I've asked why they added the LIDAR scanner, Apple TV plus bonus con Oh, all that Zac Hall: [00:48:51] time. And the iPhone 12 pro and I from told pro max and what the app is, is th the name kind of suggests what it is. It's time capsule. You're the character I can raise again. I, I, you know, this is the comeback. I wish it were so that this is the alternative. This is alternative timeline aspects Ben Mayo: [00:49:09] of it, a couple of your iCloud account information. It's Zac Hall: [00:49:12] like iCloud for your Mac. That would be amazing. No, it's, it's set in, it's set between the two decades. So I think problem in kind isn't one ended in the. Well, early seventies, I think seventies. Yeah. And this picks up in the early eighties. And so it's, it's, it's the character, Danny Stevens. Who's the son of Gordon Stevens and Tracy Stevens, both astronauts. It it's, it's some of his teenage years because he's, he's a character who's in season two. Sort of prominently versus being, you know, a kid in the background and the first season based on that decade job. And it's a, it's a cool AR demonstration. You're going through a kind of a box of trinkets and, and there's some storytelling involved. There's theme music. They have the same person who made the same composer and made the music for the show. Do the under music for the, for the app. There's some, some music like some Bob Dylan licensed to kind of put it in the, in the time that it said. And and the AR kit. So it looks cool and it works well. And there's some, some keys on the screen that you interact with where you like slice up in a cookie or, you know, open this envelope, that kind of thing. There's a little Mac. I was gonna say there's a little bit of an Apple cameo. This happens in the season as well, where the Apple two makes an appearance as like the computer of the day and the eighties. And that's normal, but what's not normal is that there's email and they call it D mail. For digital mail and they say it's a predecessor to email. But I, and that makes sense to me an email. Okay. yeah, these are four E. Yeah, exactly. And you know, that's what happens when this base program flourishes, I suppose, is that you get email before you get email, so, okay. They're gonna have next, Ben Mayo: [00:50:54] the end phone. And doesn't come before I have to it. Doesn't no, that's not right. Why can't it do the alphabet? Zac Hall: [00:51:04] J K L M H I. Yeah. Yeah. It's yeah. He nailed that joke. Ben Mayo: [00:51:14] He fell bad. Yeah. Zac Hall: [00:51:15] But anyway, the app is available. It's in the U S only I think, I think people were saying it's in the UK as well. Now it's going to be available in more markets. Sarah and they say, but it's interesting. I mean, they, they, they. And a little bit of a panel discussion with Ron Moore the Cirque creator. And he, he said something that was interesting, which has that the news cast that they use in the show and for all mankind, you know, they're obviously fictitious, you know, newsreels. But they, they, they write a bunch of those and that's one of his favorite things as a history buff. And they only get to use a fee because otherwise it would be a show about newscast. And this was a way to recycle some of those because there's a newscast in the app experience and he likes, he likes those. So this was a way to use that. I asked if there's gonna be a more of these. You know, for season two, as it's available or feature seasons. And the answer was really, we'll see how it goes, how the reception is with this one. So I guess if it's a diet, no, but if it's popular yes. And, and putting it in more markets in the U S will certainly help. And, and you don't have to have seen. And you have the seasons to really enjoy the app. Cause it's, it's a cool demonstration of AR Ben Mayo: [00:52:23] anyway. Cool. Like even if throwing content exists, it's just called a little thing to play around with. Right. It's like an AR demo. It's like playing table tennis or whatever, like, like might come with this latest, cool bonus content. Right. But. If it's like, because he's, he says, it's not, it's not, it's not integrated into the actual TV app. It's just like, you have to go download it from the app store. Right. Zac Hall: [00:52:42] And I imagine at some point they'll promote it, but right now it's, you know, the, the press got a link to it. And then you read the press story and click the link to it. I was looking at before the show and without, without reading my story to find that I couldn't find it on the app store yet, maybe that changes as they promote it. There's Ben Mayo: [00:52:58] these listed on the Apple's developer account, at least. So it's helpful, but like, What you need to have is like in the TD app, when you scroll down to the bit where it says bonus content, that needs to be as well as the little extra videos they have there and used to have a link to the AR experience, or when you like finish an episode. So you've watched, you know, you've watched your finished the season even, right. You finished season wonderful mankind, and then they should have, look, now you can enjoy this extra AR experience. It's like the special features on a DVD, right? Like it has to be integrated into thing you're watching like. Apple has done a bit of this already with various kinds of multimedia bonus content. They've done wallpapers, Ted lasso. They've done. I met your sticker packs for Dickinson and Snoopy in space, but. They tweet about once and then they go on forever. Like they're on the street. Th the sticker packs don't even listen to rap was do I break out? They're made by some third party company and they're just lists. So you're never, literally never going to find them. Right. At least the foreign mankind one is under Apple's account. So that's an improvement, but they need to be like actually integrated into the TV experience. And it doesn't need to be like, You know, annoying or just in the way, but maybe, you know, in the right format kind of season two on the little, like, if you've watched for mankind before it could give you a little notification, it's like, you know, get ready for season two, enjoy the AR experience at Loretta or you do, or afterwards you just finished an episode. It's like, okay, now you've enjoyed this. You could watch the next episode right now. Or why don't you try this on your phone? Or, you know, Or if you've finished a concern, you know, now go and share with your friends and tweet, tweet us and chose Susan, and you stick it back in and stuff like that. Doing the extra bonus content, things are good, even though even the wallpapers, like the headlights hope was a great idea, but that needs to be like in the TV app. So you can scroll down, see the wallpapers and then. No, from within the TV app set the wallpaper, right? Like not this thing where it's like, Oh, we're just going to upload these photos to Twitter in the right font file format. So not only do you have to like, see the tweet once when they ship it, then you have to say the image of your photo library, then set it as your wallpaper. Like, you know, you've got to do all the steps put together. And the thing that worries me when they say, Oh, we'll see how the reception isn't, if we do more or whatnot. But obviously if you're never going to promote the things or you never can actually have integrated the core experience, they're never going to be popular. Like you have to do it's chicken and egg. Right. You've got to do the, you got to do the work upfront and then integrate it all together. Zac Hall: [00:55:02] Yeah, hello. A little bit concerning there. And I would have asked him, I would have asked how they planned it, promote it, but it was a second grader. It's not Apple. Yeah. What are they gonna say? And they were, they were happy that it's, you know, it's on Apple's platform with the ability to, but it's all users. So that's neat. And I actually haven't checked out. I haven't used the app yet because and, and the couple of hours I had access to the, to the story before it came available we, we were just on the demonstration of it, but not the, not able to use the app. So because it requires a LIDAR for at least one or two scenes in the app experience. I'm looking forward to that because there aren't a lot of things that require LIDAR. If you just want a good example of the LIDAR sensor on my iPad or iPhone, you know this is, this is one sure way to do that. Apple TV+ purchases Dolly movie So I'm looking forward to trying that out. So one of them mentioned this week is a movie that Apple has purchased for Apple TV plus called Dolly. Have you seen this story? Ben Mayo: [00:55:57] I've seen the story. Yeah. Yeah. I can't actually remember what happens, but they, they, they acquired the rights to a package of a movie called Dolly. And the, the concept of the movie is basically it's a robotic assistant that's standing trial in core. Yeah. And it's not about Dolly pollen because whenever she, I saw the headline, it going to be a Dolly Parton biography, Zac Hall: [00:56:19] because they've had so much, they've got the Suzanne news. They've got the time to walk thing, but it's, it's not it's it's. I mean, again, I guess the name is like a doll, but it's a robot, you know, I don't play on that. I just, it sounds weird. It just, it stood out to me is I think Ben Mayo: [00:56:35] different this coming in, I robot the a will Smith movie. So on along those lines, kind of a little. Yeah. Zac Hall: [00:56:43] Is it that the, that the robot kill someone though, and then it's like, I didn't do it or something. This is, this is from our story. Dolly is a scifi drama inspired by inspired by Elizabeth Elizabeth, their story in which he robotic doll kills us owner. And shocks the world will ask you for a lawyer claiming she's not guilty. The film has elements of both classic courtroom drama, and Saifai so as weird, he may be, it'll Ben Mayo: [00:57:07] be really interesting and different defending Jacob, but with robots. Sure. Yeah, Zac Hall: [00:57:11] definitely. Yeah. It's definitely, Ben Mayo: [00:57:13] I like courtroom dramas and I Saifai. So if they can do well. Cool. Yeah. Apple TV 3 losing access to CBS All Access Zac Hall: [00:57:17] All right. We'll see how it goes. And then there's news we've we've been discussing the Apple TV three that their generation Apple TV, that Apple sold. For a hundred dollars for a few years, and then for $1,600 at the very end of his life for a few months, and we discussed the last week or so when this box lost access to YouTube, but it's going to be losing access to YouTube in March. And we'll be airplay only for, you know, probably the biggest app on the platform. And obviously I bought the Apple TV four and five, the HD and the 4k versions now. And they've been out for a while, a Ben Mayo: [00:57:45] long time, but Rosa Zac Hall: [00:57:47] so long in the tooth but the, the latest casualty on Apple TV. Three is CBS all access users of that box and no longer have access to that. And it will be airplay only. So that's one more for Apple TV, three with, with, I think your point is a good one in that there's no clear replacement for the a hundred dollars streaming box, or if you paid $70 for it, even that price you've got to look at you know, $35 streaming sticks as their replacement, Apple just doesn't have a replacement in this category yet. Ben Mayo: [00:58:16] Yeah. And, and when you know the Apple TV three still used by millions of people. When the little notifications pop up on your screen, saying YouTube is going to stop working in March CBS sites, you can start working in March. Do you think they are blaming YouTube? Do you think they're going to blame Apple? Like, so not only are they furious Apple for intentionally making their hardware obsolete or that's at least how they see it, right? Like technically it's a bit. Like this all stems from the fact that the third gen Apple, Apple TV never had an app store. Right? So all these, all these things that are stuck in the space that we, the foam, where of what they had back in the day. So they, when they do big, major new initiatives, they never get, they never, I like the Zac Hall: [00:58:48] feature phone equivalent of a streaming box. Ben Mayo: [00:58:50] Yeah, it's kind of like the old iPods, right? Like where they just kind of like they ship, this is what they have and then slowly the stuff doesn't work anymore. And that was a mistake of Apple. They should have done an app store on the opportunity way before 2015, when they did the original Apple TV. And they wouldn't be in this problem, but Hey, yeah. Zac Hall: [00:59:04] Especially when they had like so many and you could only, you could show her hide, you couldn't like remove or add. Ben Mayo: [00:59:10] Yeah. Like, and now. It's even worse because people are mad. They're like, Oh, you know, you'll make your making my box worse. And then they go and look at buying another one. They're like $150. This is ridiculous expensive. Cause they remember buying it for a hundred or 60 or whatever. I said, they go by Firestick very understandably. So it was just a bad situation. CBS All Access + Showtime bundle with Apple TV+ can no longer be accessed Zac Hall: [00:59:29] And also CBS all access related. A few months ago there was this really nice bundle that if you subscribe to Apple TV, plus. Then you can have, you can purchase a bundle from CBS that has CBS, Alexis, and Showtime for $10 a month. And so I, I think CBS all access is to knowledge month on his own. So you basically got Showtime at no extra cost, $10 as well. Yeah. So if you were an Apple TV plus Trevor, so it's pretty clever, you know, it makes you want to be an Apple TV plus subscriber, or if you already are, it's a award, it's a treat. And for me, I paid for an Apple TV plus. And CBS, CBS all access. So it was a no-brainer to do two opposite to the bundle because then I get time. I had no additional cost that bundle went away and it's not, it's not weird while there's this paramount plus coming to replace CBS, all access as their streaming service versus, you know, kind of a back how August CBS stuff, some of the new stuff. And then, you know, a few originals. So it's going to be kind of goes from being a channel to being a whole service of its own. And so it makes sense that the bundle goes away. It is funny though, that for me, I never got to actually pay for Apple TV plus because the free trial has been extended so many times that, you know, I do the bundle as you pay for Apple TV plus. And one of the two things, when you get the third one for free it's just been, I paid for $10 a month for CBS all access. And I got, you know, the other things just shut up there, so that's too bad. But you, you, your, your hunches that. We, we probably won't because CBS all access is it can be a channel, an Apple TV time. Internal, it can be a channel that you subscribed through Apple TV directly or through Apple TV. And you know, that, you know, deal a, a subscription through the other app or anything. And it plays directly in the app. It's a very good experience, but your hunch is that that's going to go away because paramount plus, because it's kind of Netflix level, it won't be a channel within Apple TV. It'll be its own. Sarah. Ben Mayo: [01:01:22] Yeah, we saw this happen last year with HBO, right? Like HBO was like the flagship TV channel. And then when they launched HAPE spear max, they removed the channel and now no one new can actually sign up to HBO through Apple TV channels. You get the app integration, HBO, max. So it shows up in up next. But when you actually want to go and watch something, you then get your act out the TV app. And if you're going to the HB Mayo max experience, it's really annoying. Like you just won't be able to watch everything in one place. And. The TV that doesn't let you do that unless you're either watching an Apple, Apple content or channels content. Zac Hall: [01:01:54] My favorite thing about channels is on the map. There's not a lot of apps in me. If you have an M one Mac, you're not going to have a good HBO experience and you're not gonna have a CBS Alexis app at all Sanford time. So by doing Apple TV channels, it's in the TV app and you can save it. You can offline download it. And it's a good experience. Works with picture in picture is not. A web browser involved and that goes away whenever there's not, you can't pay it. Yeah. Ben Mayo: [01:02:19] And it's a consistent UI that's with everything that you're using, right? Like it's not like, you know, a lot of different silos. But unfortunately, due to everyone wanting to like, you know, make their stand with their own services Apple TV channels are going away as fast as channels on their third generation. Apple TV are like, they're just dropping like flies, unfortunately. And this one was the result of a. A promotional deal between Apple, that they literally made a press release about. Right. Like I can't deal. And the it's going to last five months. Cause that was August and it's going to be going away. So it was kind of a stupid situation, but it's sad. Like, I don't know what they're going to do with this here, the app. Cause at the moment, like. It's like the place for everything put into one place, but it doesn't make you a good spirits. You don't get Netflix at all and all the channels are just disappearing. So they might as well just make it like Apple. Yeah. Yeah. The Apple, the actual Apple TV app, not like an aggregator thing Zac Hall: [01:03:08] other than I think I agree with that. Fortunately there's that, but there are a bunch of small channels that are never going to go away. And, you know, the Nickelodeon thing is like that. MacBook Pro 2016/2017 battery replacement Oh, well last thing I wanna mention this week, before we go away is because it affects, I think your Mac could be affected as this MacBook pro battery replacement program for the 2016 and 2017 models. Is is yours effective because you've got a Ben Mayo: [01:03:32] 2016. Is it 2016? My battery seems to be okay. Okay. Wow. Okay. And how it has been, because obviously it's now four years out to the battery jury depleted. So if you actually unplug it, you only lost her about an hour off battery on battery, but this, this is not exhibiting the problem that this replacement program describes, Zac Hall: [01:03:53] which is that the battery can't charge past 1%. Is that right? That's probably a good thing. The better place to program, you know, when the M one Mac has as bad or wherever for years, just going to be like you only like five. Ben Mayo: [01:04:04] Yeah. You already get five hours. This is a really funny bug though, because it's like, if you get affected by it, you have to send your. Laptop physically into Apple to get it fixed. But if you haven't been affected by it yet, Apple says you can just update to 11.2 0.1 and you won't be affected by it, which you Zac Hall: [01:04:24] presumably Ben Mayo: [01:04:25] did. I've done that. Yeah. So, so a software bug causes a permanent hardware fault. Breaks your battery. Yeah. And so if you, so if your battery was stuck at 1% and you update 11.2, but one, it would still be stuck at 1%. And that's why, so you have to have a, it's a hardware problem to cover up a software full. They don't say the reason for it. I have to assume there was some like weird logic error with the optimized battery charging stuff. Cause they introduced that on the map pretty recently. Right? Like it's gotta be something to do with that. And then. No, it's sent a way to message down to the battery. You control it. It doesn't let it charge past 1%. So then they have to go and like, they don't specify exactly what's wrong with it. It just says, you know, there's an experience with the battery, not charging. I shamed me when they take it into app and get it fixed. They're probably not replacing the battery. They're probably replacing like, you know, the little microcontroller that like cha you know, he's in charge of powering. The battery will charge you the battery. Right. That'd be my guess. But the Zac Hall: [01:05:16] battery would be nice though. Yeah. And that's four year old machine. Ben Mayo: [01:05:20] Yeah. I mean, this dish, don't worry. I've had petty replacement programs. I have alleged before, or was allegeable for like the butterfly keyboard situation, which is now, cause that was, that was, that was four years. Wasn't it? They gave you four years to get that fixed. So I'm now filming outside the window of that. Zac Hall: [01:05:35] Th when they say don't buy for a generation products, like the 2016 pro. Is that example. Yeah. Ben Mayo: [01:05:43] It's like this batch, like this 1% battery charge. It's like the smallest footnote on the list of problems with the 2016 mobile Crow. Yeah. Zac Hall: [01:05:52] All right. Nice. Thanks everyone. Who tuned in live to listen on youtube.com/nfl back and on Facebook as well. And if you enjoy the show and you don't subscribe already, we, we are well podcasts, overcast, Spotify, Google podcasts, Amy, we appreciate you subscribing and joining us back every week. We, we bright guys live on Thursdays at 4:00 PM Eastern time. And then you can Ben Mayo: [01:06:16] follow us in the Apple podcast app. Now that's Zac Hall: [01:06:19] a, that's a new feature that's coming in the beta version. And now it's out of beta is subscribed, becomes follow. Which gives you room to subscribe monetarily in a different way, or it's just, maybe it's just differently way of doing it. But anyway if you have any feedback for the show, you can email both of us together at happy hour at podcast at night. What is it now? What's the email. Ben Mayo: [01:06:43] I just need just happy Zac Hall: [01:06:45] probably. Yeah. That's that's it we'll definitely, definitely work. It used to be different. Madigan. Ben Mayo: [01:06:53] I know I Zac Hall: [01:06:53] need a lunch or something and you can follow me on Twitter. And Instagram at apollozac Benjamin. You're on Twitter at bzamayo. And we will be back next week. Bye everybody. Ben Mayo: [01:07:05] Bye-bye. Transcribed using Descript
- iOS 14.5 Maps, Apple Glasses rumors, first TV+ AR app
- iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season
- Premium MacBook Air, iOS 14.4 release, AAPL earnings
- Apple’s first AR device, iPhone 13 notch, Unity Apple Watch face
- MagSafe and more coming in 2021 MacBook Pro, redesigned iMac and Apple external display rumors
Stacktrace Podcast |
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Funn Media: Live a healthier life with Funn Media’s collection of apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, including Calory, WaterMinder, and more.
Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.
122: “Raised in a hardware household”
–
Download MP3
Hosts:
Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
Raspberry Pi Zero W Arduino Bitrise SwiftLint SwiftLint’s “File Name” rule The recent set of exposed App Store scams FlickType
Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.
How COVID-19 has forced us to rethink technology in education
–
Sponsor
Kandji
Links
The Way Home: Tales from a life without technology
Connect with Bradley
Twitter LinkedIn
Listen and Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.