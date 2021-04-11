This week’s top stories: Find My expansion, iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit, Samsung iTest, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially opens Find My to third-party products, iPhone 13 dummy unit leaks, Tim Cooks talks on his future at Apple, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
Find My expansion
After teasing the expansion back at WWDC 2020, Apple this week officially announced that third-party products can now integrate with the “Find My” network and app. Find My has historically been used for locating iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. Now Find My can be used to locate non-Apple products that integrate with Apple’s locator platform.
An all new Items tab is now available in the Find My app, which is where users can track other products.
Find My for non-Apple products is launching with support for several products, including two VanMoof e-bikes, an upgraded version of an existing Chipolo item tracker launching in June, and the previously announced Belkin earbuds that also launch in June.
Tim Cook interview
Tim Cook joined Kara Swisher for an in-depth interview on a wide-range of topics. One of the more notable comments came when Swisher asked Cook if he thinks he will still be at Apple in 10 years’ time.
Notably, Cook responded and said that he probably won’t be running Apple in 10 years, although the “date is not in sight.”
The Apple CEO also touched on the future of augmented reality, as well as his thoughts on Tesla and CEO Elon Musk.
iPhone 13 dummy unit
A new iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit emerged this week, offering a clear look at the redesigned notch that has been rumored. The notch will reportedly measure in at 5.35 mm in height, compared to the 5.3 mm of the iPhone 12 Pro’s notch.
In terms of width, the iPhone 13 Pro notch reportedly measures 26.8mm versus 34.83 mm on the iPhone 12 Pro. This means that iPhone 13 Pro notch will likely be smaller in terms of width, but slightly taller.
You can see a hands-on video with this iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit right here.
Samsung iTest
Finally, Samsung launched a new “iTest” website as part of its efforts to convert iPhone users to Galaxy devices. iTest allows iPhone users to “get a little taste of Samsung” through a web application that simulates the Android experience.
The experience is actually pretty impressive and does a good job of replicating the Android and Samsung Galaxy experience through a web app running on an iPhone. You can find our coverage right here.
iOS |
- Apple officially opens Find My network to third-party products as AirTags launch looms
- When might Apple release iOS 14.5 to the public?
- iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 7 now available to developers
- How to install iOS 14.5 beta w/ Apple Watch Unlock, new emoji, Siri voices, battery recalibration
- Sketchy rumor claims iOS 15 will offer redesigned Control Center, support for requiring both Face ID and Touch ID authentication
- Opinion: AirTags might be a liability for Apple, and that’s why they’re shoring up Chipolo to be another big player
iPhone |
- Alleged iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit shows smaller notch, repositioned selfie camera
- Samsung launches ‘iTest,’ a new web app for turning your iPhone into a Galaxy device
- Hands-on: Here’s how iPhone battery recalibration works in iOS 14.5
- Review: Mophie’s 4-in-1 wireless iPhone and AirPods charging mat is perfect for families
Apple Watch |
Mac and iPad |
- Leaker says new Apple Silicon iMac will feature an even larger display, exceeding 27 inches
- Intel shows off MacBook Pro in an ad for a processor Apple doesn’t use
- M1 Mac RAM and storage can be upgraded after purchase, but it’s not easy
- Should you buy the iPad Air or the 11-inch iPad Pro?
- Tips and tricks to free up disk space and hidden storage on your Mac
- Official support for Linux on the M1 Macs could come as soon as June
- Opinion: The M1 Macs underscore the need for a lower-priced Apple Display
- Microsoft continues uninspired anti-Apple ad campaign with new iPad Pro vs Surface Pro video
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Rumors about second Apple Store in Berlin gain traction with new construction pictures
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apps |
- Personal data from over 500M Facebook users leaked online
- PSA: Was your personal data leaked from Facebook? Here’s how to check…
- Watchsmith for Apple Watch gets major update with new complication styles and more
- Apple Music vs Spotify: Are you considering switching? [Poll]
- Opinion: Apple Arcade just went from a potential flop to a likely success
- Opinion: First impressions after migrating from Apple Music to Spotify
- WhatsApp is testing chat history migration between iPhone and Android
- ‘Hey Spotify’ in-app virtual assistant now rolling out on iPhone
Apple TV |
- tvOS 14.5 beta code suggests 120Hz support coming to a new Apple TV model
- Apple TV+ plans to increase rate of original film production, hires ex-WarnerMedia film executive
Tech Industry |
- T-Mobile officially debuts 5G home internet with no data cap or contract from $60/month
- Verizon 5G Home Internet now available in 30 cities with average speeds of 300 Mbps
- Review: Sonos Roam packs an impressive punch with portable design, AirPlay, Qi charging, more
AAPL Company |
- Tim Cook says he ‘probably’ won’t be at Apple in 10 years’ time
- Tim Cook says he has never spoken to Elon Musk, but has great admiration for Tesla and their lead in electric vehicles
- Epic v. Apple discovery details ‘Project Liberty’ scheme to skirt App Store with Fortnite
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: iOS 14.5 beta 6 changes and features – new Siri voices, and battery recalibration [Video]
- iOS 14 rewind review – a look back at the most compelling features for iPhone
