This week’s top stories: Find My expansion, iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit, Samsung iTest, more

- Apr. 11th 2021 12:18 pm PT

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially opens Find My to third-party products, iPhone 13 dummy unit leaks, Tim Cooks talks on his future at Apple, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

Find My expansion

After teasing the expansion back at WWDC 2020, Apple this week officially announced that third-party products can now integrate with the “Find My” network and app. Find My has historically been used for locating iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. Now Find My can be used to locate non-Apple products that integrate with Apple’s locator platform.

An all new Items tab is now available in the Find My app, which is where users can track other products.

Find My for non-Apple products is launching with support for several products, including two VanMoof e-bikes, an upgraded version of an existing Chipolo item tracker launching in June, and the previously announced Belkin earbuds that also launch in June.

Tim Cook interview

Tim Cook joined Kara Swisher for an in-depth interview on a wide-range of topics. One of the more notable comments came when Swisher asked Cook if he thinks he will still be at Apple in 10 years’ time.

Notably, Cook responded and said that he probably won’t be running Apple in 10 years, although the “date is not in sight.”

The Apple CEO also touched on the future of augmented reality, as well as his thoughts on Tesla and CEO Elon Musk.

iPhone 13 dummy unit

A new iPhone 13 Pro dummy unit emerged this week, offering a clear look at the redesigned notch that has been rumored. The notch will reportedly measure in at 5.35 mm in height, compared to the 5.3 mm of the iPhone 12 Pro’s notch.

In terms of width, the iPhone 13 Pro notch reportedly measures 26.8mm versus 34.83 mm on the iPhone 12 Pro. This means that iPhone 13 Pro notch will likely be smaller in terms of width, but slightly taller.

Samsung iTest

Finally, Samsung launched a new “iTest” website as part of its efforts to convert iPhone users to Galaxy devices. iTest allows iPhone users to “get a little taste of Samsung” through a web application that simulates the Android experience.

