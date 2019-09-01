This week’s top stories: Apple’s September event is official, iOS 13.1 beta, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple sets its September event, the first beta of iOS 13.1, Mario Kart Tour is coming to iPhone and iPad, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple this week officilaly set its iPhone 11 event for September 10th at 10AM PT, 1PM ET. The event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. The invite for the event features the tagline “By innovation only” alongside a colorful multi-layer Apple logo. The invite itself already has people guessing as to what it means – and you can read more on that here.
In other news, Apple surprisingly released the first developer beta of iOS 13.1 this week, despite the fact that iOS 13 is not yet publicly available. The update restores many of the features that were intially available in iOS 13 but removed later in the beta testing process. Read our full roundup to learn about everything new in iOS 13.1
Apple announced on Thursday that it will now allow independent repair shops to officially service out-of-warranty iPhones. Apple has introduced a new Independent Repair Provider Program, which repair repair businesses access to the same Apple-genuine parts, training, and resources as Apple authorized service providers.
In Apple Watch news, Apple has introduced a new replacement program that means you could potentially get your Apple Watch Series 2 or Apple Watch Series 3 replaced under warranty if your display cracked in a specific way. The program covers a specific type of screen cracking that may affect models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- Apple releases first developer beta of iOS 13.1 before iOS 13 actually leaves beta
- What’s new in iOS 13.1 beta 1?
- Apple releases first public beta of iOS 13.1, macOS Catalina developer beta 7
- How to downgrade from the iOS 13.1 beta
- Apple releases iOS 12.4.1 with jailbreak vulnerability fix
- Google researchers detail malicious website exploits that targeted iPhone users for years
iPhone |
- Apple announces expected iPhone 11 event for September 10: ‘By innovation only’
- Apple’s colorful September event invite already has people guessing what it means
- Are the iPhone XS and iPhone XR worth buying right now?
- Comment: Apple probably now has a new approach to the iPhone lineup
- Poll: What rumored iPhone 11 feature are you most excited about?
- Photos: Cases show iPhone 11 design, including new position of Apple logo on iPhone 11 back
- Samsung’s Note 10+ smashes top iPhone in drop test, iPhone 11 may be stronger
Mac + iPad |
- Everything we know about Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Three more airlines announce partial bans on MacBook Pro models [U]
- Comment: MacBook Pro airline bans getting out of hand, but Apple can solve it
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Photos: New Apple Waterside Shops brings latest design to Southwest Florida
- Today at Apple Remix series continues with new Music Lab featuring Taylor Swift
- Rebuilt Altamonte Springs Apple Store opens August 31
- Chicago Music Industry Summit returns to Apple Michigan Avenue to highlight local leaders
- Apple’s next store in Japan is coming soon to Tokyo’s Marunouchi district
Apple Watch |
- Huami puts Apple Watch Series 4 through the photocopier in China
- When will Apple announce and release Apple Watch Series 5?
- Apple Watch screen cracking? That may be covered for free
- Apple Watch, AirPods, and more will officially be hit with 15% tariffs starting Sunday
- Alabama woman says ‘no doubt’ Apple Watch atrial fibrillation detection saved her life
Apple Card |
- Apple Card now available to all iPhone users in the United States, 3% cashback for Uber and Uber Eats
- On Apple Card launch day, Mastercard touts security, Goldman says it’s only the beginning
- Apple Card: How to opt out of the arbitration agreement
- Here’s how Apple is promoting its new credit card to iPhone customers
Apps |
- Mario Kart Tour launching on iPhone and Android next month, Nintendo announces
- Disney Plus discount offer crashes website, adds to Apple TV+ pressure
- Plex partners with movie studio to offer ‘package’ of free streaming films
- NeuralCam is a new app for taking iPhone photos in the dark
- Comparative review: Which is the best iPhone camera app for night shots?
Tech Industry |
- T-Mobile offers non-customers a free mobile hotspot, with 30 days/30GB data
- US carriers offering unlimited data and more to users in the path of Hurricane Dorian
Accessories |
- Philips Hue ‘Fugato’ and ‘Centura’ smart lights leak again in new imagery
- AirPods fail to earn Consumer Reports approval, lose to Samsung Galaxy Buds in sound quality test
- Colorful AirPods ad from Apple proves customers like colors that aren’t just white
- Apple’s Tile-like tracking device likely to have removable battery, AR features, work with ‘Items’ tab in Find My app
- Nike’s futuristic FitAdapt lacing ‘Adapt Huarache’ shoes are controllable with Siri and Apple Watch
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple is allowing independent repair shops to officially service iPhones
- Tim Cook receives $115M stock award as AAPL meets performance expectations
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with iOS 13.1 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
- Final Cut Friday: How to use keywords to easily locate clips cut from the project timeline [Video]
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.
