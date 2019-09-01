This week’s top stories: Apple’s September event is official, iOS 13.1 beta, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple sets its September event, the first beta of iOS 13.1, Mario Kart Tour is coming to iPhone and iPad, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple this week officilaly set its iPhone 11 event for September 10th at 10AM PT, 1PM ET. The event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. The invite for the event features the tagline “By innovation only” alongside a colorful multi-layer Apple logo. The invite itself already has people guessing as to what it means – and you can read more on that here.

In other news, Apple surprisingly released the first developer beta of iOS 13.1 this week, despite the fact that iOS 13 is not yet publicly available. The update restores many of the features that were intially available in iOS 13 but removed later in the beta testing process. Read our full roundup to learn about everything new in iOS 13.1

Apple announced on Thursday that it will now allow independent repair shops to officially service out-of-warranty iPhones. Apple has introduced a new Independent Repair Provider Program, which repair repair businesses access to the same Apple-genuine parts, training, and resources as Apple authorized service providers.

In Apple Watch news, Apple has introduced a new replacement program that means you could potentially get your Apple Watch Series 2 or Apple Watch Series 3 replaced under warranty if your display cracked in a specific way. The program covers a specific type of screen cracking that may affect models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week's top videos |

