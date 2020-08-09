This week’s top stories: 2020 iMac details, iOS 14 beta changes, Phil Schiller’s new role, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14 beta 4 released to developers and public beta users, a new iMac, Phil Schiller’s new role at Apple, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
After several months of rumors, Apple officially debuted a new 27-inch iMac this week. While the new iMac features the same design as its predecessor, it packs the latest 10th generation Intel processors, SSD storage across the board, the T2 security chip, and a 1080p webcam for the first time.
The base model features a six-core CPU, 8 GB RAM, a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU, and a 256 GB SSD. The new 27-inch iMacs start at $1799 and are available to order and ship this week.
As for the 21.5-inch iMac, the only change Apple has made there is that the base configuration now includes an SSD, though you can switch to a Fusion Drive as a build-to-order option if you simply want the most storage possible at the lowest price.
In other news, Apple on Tuesday announced that Phil Schiller will transition into a new Apple Fellow role. Schiller has long served as Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, but most of those responsibilities will now be occupied by Apple’s Greg Joswiak.
As an Apple Fellow, Schiller will continue to lead Apple Events and the App Store, but Joswiak will now serve as the senior vice president of worldwide marketing. Schiller says that his new role will allow him to spend more time with his family and pursue “a few personal projects” that he cares deeply about. Read the full announcement from Apple here.
The beta testing for Apple’s latest operating systems continued this week. iOS 14 beta 4 was released to developers and public beta testers, bringing several new features including support for the COVID-19 Exposure Notification API. There are also new widgets for the TV app, allowing you to quickly view and access your Up Next queue.
Finally, Apple also released the fourth developer beta of macOS 11 Big Sur with support for watching YouTube in 4K in Safari. Apple also released the first public beta of macOS 11 Big Sur this week, allowing the general public to try the new features before the official release to everyone this fall.
iOS |
- Apple releases iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 beta 4 to developers
- Apple releases fourth iOS 14 public beta with TV app widgets and more
- What’s new in iOS 14 beta 4? New TV app widgets, Exposure Notification API support, more
- Apple details guidelines for web browsers and email clients with new default app option on iOS 14
- Apple removes 30,000 apps from China App Store to comply with regulations for paid games
iPhone |
- Everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- New ‘unpatchable’ exploit allegedly found on Apple’s Secure Enclave chip, here’s what it could mean
- iPhone 12 delay could see two-stage launch, says supply-chain report
- 1,000 fake iPhones from Hong Kong used in AppleCare fraud
- Apple shares new ‘Vertical Cinema’ Shot on iPhone short film
- Alleged OLED display for upcoming iPhone 12 surfaces in leaked image
Apple Watch |
- Everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 6
- Digitimes: Apple Watch Series 6 to include blood oxygen sensor
- Potential Apple Watch Series 6 battery passes through Korean regulator with larger capacity
- Apple releases fourth beta of watchOS 7 to developers
Mac and iPad |
- Apple updates 27-inch iMac with new 10th-gen Intel CPUs, T2 chip and a 1080p webcam
- 2020 iMac review roundup: A closer look at the nano-texture display, 1080p webcam, Intel CPUs, more
- Apple launches macOS Big Sur public beta
- Apple tweaks iMac Pro lineup with more powerful base model, but no nano-texture display option
- Should you buy the new iMac? Here’s how it compares to its predecessor
- Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 4 to developers
- macOS 11 Big Sur adds new option to disable Desktop Tinting to make Dark Mode even darker
- AMD Radeon Pro 5000 Series GPUs will bring big graphics improvements to iMac
- Apple battery gets certified, perhaps for first ARM MacBook Air
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- New Apple Gift Cards can be used in Apple Stores and the App Store
- Apple Store badges are back with Memoji, here’s how to make your own
- Apple asks UK retail landlords to cut rent by 50% and offer a ‘rent-free period’ due to COVID-19
- The Apple Store app is hiding a virtual surprise party
Apps |
- Virginia becomes first US state to debut COVID-19 tracing app using Apple and Google API
- Comment: What’s the best email app for the Mac (Updated for 2020)
- Microsoft ends tests with xCloud gaming platform on iOS due to App Store policies
- Automated mistake by Apple kills all Mac developer’s apps
- Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
- Day One journaling app for iOS gets major update with new Today view and Sign in with Apple
Top Apple stories, company |
- WSJ profile of Tim Cook offers new insight into the life and leadership style of the Apple CEO
- Apple veteran Phil Schiller transitions to new ‘Fellow’ role, Greg Joswiak promoted to SVP of marketing
- Report: Apple has expressed ‘serious interest’ in acquiring TikTok
- Apple acquires startup that turns iPhones into payment terminals, reportedly for $100 million
- Warren Buffett’s $35B stake in AAPL tripled in value to $104B
- Tim Cook explains how Apple’s acquisition strategy differs from other big tech companies
