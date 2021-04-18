This week’s top stories: Apple April event confirmed, Apple Pencil 3, iPhone 14 rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple confirms its April special event, rumors of a new Apple Pencil continue, iPhone 12 MagSafe accessory leaks, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
Apple Event confirmed
This year, Apple is holding an event on April 20, and it’s teasing it with the tagline “Spring Loaded.” The event could include a new iPad Pro, AirTags, and more. The event will take place on April 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be completely virtual and streamed directly from Apple Park.
You’ll be able to stream the event through Apple’s website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. And as usual, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything Apple announces during the event.
Apple Pencil 3
A pair of rumors this week suggested that Apple will announce a new Apple Pencil during its event on Tuesday. Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Apple Pencil 3 appears to be very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil, but with one key change: a return to a glossy finish.
It’s possible, or likely even, that there are other under-the-hood changes, such as new features, gestures, or higher precision. Changes could also be in store to improve the experience with the mini-LED display coming to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
iPhone 12 MagSafe leaks
Apple regularly updates its iPhone 12 cases with new colors, and leaked images this week offered a close look at what to expect this week.
We had previously seen pistachio, capri blue, cantaloupe, and amethyst cases leak, and new leaked images this week also revealed a new darker yellow, a burnt orange, and a light bluish purple that looks like periwinkle.
You can get a closer look at all of these new cases in our full coverage right here.
iPhone 14 and beyond
Finally, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided a bevy of details on the 2022 and 2023 iPhone details. Check out our coverage below:
- Kuo: ‘iPhone 14’ lineup in 2022 will not include 5.4-inch mini size
- Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to feature significant camera upgrades, including 48-megapixel sensor and 8K video recording
- 2023 iPhones will feature under-display Face ID and periscope telephoto lens, according to Ming-Chi Kuo
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- Images show ‘extremely rare’ iPhone 11 Pro misprint with misaligned Apple logo
- New photos claim to show smaller iPhone 13 notch compared to iPhone 12
- Tourist recovers fully-functioning iPhone 11 after it spent one year in a lake
- Report reveals how little-known ‘Azimuth Security’ cracked the iPhone in the San Bernardino FBI case
- Leaked photos reveal more new colors for Spring iPhone 12 MagSafe cases
- Photo shows iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini notch, about ~30% smaller in width
- Leaked schematics show significantly larger camera lenses on iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Analyst: Apple’s switch to LTPO displays in iPhone 13 will make it the dominant tech by 2023
- Rumor: Leaked renders show strange new arrangement for iPhone 13 cameras
- ‘Ian’s Awesome Counter’ for Apple Watch aims to help you be more focused and aware
- Toning down the Apple Watch: Tips and feature requests to avoid being overwhelmed
- Roundup: 5 things to expect from Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro
- Leaker suggests colorful Apple Silicon iMac could be unveiled at Apple event on Tuesday
- Bloomberg: new iPad Pro coming later this month despite Mini-LED supply constraints
- Rumor: Apple Pencil 3 coming alongside new iPad Pro at event next week
- Leaked video claims to show Apple Pencil 3 with a return to a glossy design
- Parallels 16.5 with native Apple Silicon support now available, up 30% faster VM performance than Intel
- Rumors about second Apple Store in Berlin gain traction with new construction pictures
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Spotify’s ‘Car Thing’ takes on CarPlay as a touchscreen smart media player
- ‘Moderation’ is a food diary app with Apple Watch rings to complete
- Discord for iOS will block users from accessing all NSFW servers
- Concept: Apple TV and HomePod would be a match made in tech heaven, here’s what a mashup could look like
- HomePod still available nearly one month after being discontinued
- Apple officially announces special event for April 20: ‘Spring Loaded’
- Roundup: Here’s everything Apple could announce at its April 20 ‘Spring Loaded’ event
- LG and Magna reportedly ‘very near’ to signing deal for Apple Car production
- Get ready for Apple’s April 20th event with these colorful wallpapers
- Poll: What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s April Event?
- Apple’s event artwork usually only hints at one thing: wallpapers for new devices
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
April 16, 2021 – Apple and TSMC chip shortage concerns
–
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:

Apple announces $200 million investment fund for forest restoration projects Apple Pay with Express Transit support comes to San Francisco's Clipper card Apple silicon supplier TSMC warns chip shortages will persist into 2022
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
With guest Sigmund Judge
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
'Spring Loaded' Apple iPad Pro event preview
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
131: "Apple product therapy"
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Mac backup technology with pCloud
