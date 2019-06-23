This week’s top stories: 2020 iPhone rumors, MacBook Pro recall, iOS 13 beta 2, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13 beta 2, iPhone 11 rumor roundup, MacBook Pro battery recall, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week released the second developer beta of iOS 13. The update includes a handful of features and changes, including an updated Files app, improvements to the Camera app, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes right here.

On Thursday, Apple launched a recall and replacement program for select MacBook Pros due to battery safety concern. Apple says that in certain instances, the batteries in 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017 may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Here’s how to see if your MacBook Pro is affected.

9to5Mac reported on Tuesday that Apple is making several changes to its retail store design. The changes are meant to remove confusion for shoppers and prioritize a straightforward shopping experience. Changes include a new Apple Watch display that encourages interaction, new signs to outline differences between iPhone models, and an Express Checkout area for quickly buying accessories.

Last but not least, Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple has several changes in store for the 2020 iPhone lineup. Kuo says the phones will come in 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch screen sizes, all of which will use OLED. 5G connectivity is also on tap fo rate 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models, Kuo says.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Happy Hour Podcast #230 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple HomeKit Secure Video, changes in iOS 13 beta 2 including a new Portrait filter, SMB Server support, a new subscription warning, and design changes to CarPlay.

Also discussed: a new feature coming in watchOS 6, new faces on older watches, Wireless Audio Sync and PIP for Apple TV, potential improvements to Mojave’s built-in apps in macOS Catalina, 2020 iPhone rumors, Apple Card testing, changes being tested at select Apple Stores, and more.

Stacktrace Podcast #41 |

John and Rambo dive deeper into backend-driven UIs using SwiftUI, as well as transparent backgrounds for third party apps, and the potential of using NFC for automation purposes. That, and more reflections on this year’s WWDC announcements, and whether the Mac Pro is actually designed for developers.

