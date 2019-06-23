This week’s top stories: 2020 iPhone rumors, MacBook Pro recall, iOS 13 beta 2, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13 beta 2, iPhone 11 rumor roundup, MacBook Pro battery recall, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.
Apple this week released the second developer beta of iOS 13. The update includes a handful of features and changes, including an updated Files app, improvements to the Camera app, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes right here.
On Thursday, Apple launched a recall and replacement program for select MacBook Pros due to battery safety concern. Apple says that in certain instances, the batteries in 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017 may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Here’s how to see if your MacBook Pro is affected.
9to5Mac reported on Tuesday that Apple is making several changes to its retail store design. The changes are meant to remove confusion for shoppers and prioritize a straightforward shopping experience. Changes include a new Apple Watch display that encourages interaction, new signs to outline differences between iPhone models, and an Express Checkout area for quickly buying accessories.
Last but not least, Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple has several changes in store for the 2020 iPhone lineup. Kuo says the phones will come in 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch screen sizes, all of which will use OLED. 5G connectivity is also on tap fo rate 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models, Kuo says.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- iOS 13 beta 2 coming today for developers ahead of public beta release [U: Now available]
- What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? Files improvements, Camera updates, more
- How to update iPhone and iPad to iOS 13 developer beta 2
- tvOS 13 beta 2 brings Picture-in-Picture video multitasking to Apple TV
- iOS 13 uses your iPhone microphone to fix Apple TV audio sync issues
- Apple could be developing Project Catalyst versions of Messages and Shortcuts for the Mac
- You can scan German ID cards in iOS 13; expect many other countries to follow
- iOS 13 warns you if you delete an app with an active subscription
- iOS 13 beta 2 enables SMB Server connectivity in the Files app
- iOS 13 beta 2 adds new Portrait Lighting Control and High-Key Mono effect to the Camera app
iPhone |
- Everything we know about the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max so far
- Ming-Chi Kuo reports 2020 iPhone lineup to feature new smaller and larger OLED screen sizes, 5G connectivity
- Comment: Could 2020 see us getting something like an iPhone SE 2 after all?
Mac + iPad |
- Apple launches recall program for select MacBook Pros due to battery safety concerns
- How to check if your MacBook Pro is affected by the fire safety risk battery recall
- Can Apple’s new cheese-grater Mac Pro grille grate cheese? [Video]
- iPadOS 13: How to use a mouse with your iPad
- Survey finds 97% of enterprise Mac users feel more productive after switching from Windows
- Hands-on photos explore G4 Cube and the likely origin of the Mac Pro lattice design
- Poll: How should Apple fix its Magic Mouse problem? Five possible solutions …
- Kanex unveils 6-in-1 USB-C dock for iPad Pro, works with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio
- Review: Incase Textured Hardshell for MacBook Pro offers a refined take on slim protection
Top Apple stories, retail |
- New Apple Store design changes prioritize a straightforward shopping experience
- Apple completes Best Buy repair partnership with nearly 1,000 US locations
- 2019 Apple Camp registration now open with new art and design sessions
- Gallery: Redesigned Apple Passeig de Gràcia opens in Barcelona
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6 will give customers with older Apple Watches new reasons to upgrade
- watchOS 6: Exploring California and the many forms of the new Apple Watch face
- Apple Watch to remain leader as Android smartwatches only strong in China: IDC
- Hands-on with the 2019 Pride Sport Loop and Apple Watch faces
Apps |
- Microsoft launches its To-Do app on the Mac App Store with Outlook syncing, shared tasks, more
- Dr. Mario World launching on iOS and Android next month, free with in-app purchases
- Affinity launches professional desktop publisher for Mac with integrated vector design and image editor apps
- Relive Apollo 11 Moon landing with two AR apps to celebrate 50th anniversary
Tech industry |
- Apple’s Beddit sleep tracking company launches beta program for testing new features
- Qualcomm uses internal Apple documents as evidence in its FTC antitrust battle
- Annual PCMag test names AT&T the fastest US carrier thanks to improved 4G LTE performance
Top Apple stories, company |
- Everything we know about Apple Card: Rewards, design, approval odds, more
- Apple Card availability expanded to retail employees ahead of summer US launch
- Comment: iCloud has finally delivered on Steve Jobs’ original promise from 2011
- Foxconn founder calls on Apple to move iPhone production out of China
- Apple says Trump tariffs would affect all product costs, require less US investment
- Tim Cook delivers Stanford commencement speech, talks Steve Jobs, privacy, more [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with iOS 13 beta 2 new changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: The best iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 features [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #230 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple HomeKit Secure Video, changes in iOS 13 beta 2 including a new Portrait filter, SMB Server support, a new subscription warning, and design changes to CarPlay.
Also discussed: a new feature coming in watchOS 6, new faces on older watches, Wireless Audio Sync and PIP for Apple TV, potential improvements to Mojave’s built-in apps in macOS Catalina, 2020 iPhone rumors, Apple Card testing, changes being tested at select Apple Stores, and more.
9to5Mac Daily |
Stacktrace Podcast #41 |
John and Rambo dive deeper into backend-driven UIs using SwiftUI, as well as transparent backgrounds for third party apps, and the potential of using NFC for automation purposes. That, and more reflections on this year’s WWDC announcements, and whether the Mac Pro is actually designed for developers.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Biometrics in K-12 is a dangerous path to take
- What’s new with device management in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina?
- Why is there no Time Machine in iCloud?
- Rebuilding Apple School Manager
- Is macOS really less stable than it used to be?