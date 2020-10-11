This week’s top stories: Apple confirms iPhone 12 event, HomePod mini rumors, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces its iPhone 12 event, 4K Disney films come to iTunes, HomePod mini rumors, the full iPhone 12 lineup leaks, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
Apple this week officially announced its iPhone 12 event. Much like the September event, the iPhone 12 event will take place entirely virtually and will be streamed directly from Apple Park. The event will take place on October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.
At the October event, we expect the primary focus to be on the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year at an event in October: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other possibilities include Apple’s AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, AirTag item trackers, a new Apple TV and Siri Remote, and a smaller and more affordable HomePod.
Speaking of the HomePod, reliable leaker L0vetodream reported this week that a HomePod mini is coming this year, but that we should not expect a second version of the full-sized HomePod in 2020. Following that report, a separate rumor this week also indicated that the HomePod mini will be roughly half the size of the current HomePod and cost $99.
Furthermore, full details of the iPhone 12 lineup also leaked this week:
- Full iPhone 12 lineup leaks: Camera upgrades, pricing, release dates, colors, and more
- Report: Apple to revive ‘MagSafe’ branding with two new wireless chargers alongside iPhone 12
- Apple rumored to announce HomePod mini next week, available in November for $99
- Apple’s AirTag item trackers reportedly delayed until March of 2021
Lastly, Apple and Disney announced this week that they reached a deal to make 4K versions of Disney films available through iTunes. The deal seems to apply to titles from Disney, Marvel, and Pixar, including franchises such as Star Wars and it comes after several years of waiting. Learn more in our full coverage here.
iOS |
- Give your iOS home screen a custom aesthetic with this ‘Bold’ icon set
- These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets, App Clips, and much more
iPhone |
- Everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Full iPhone 12 lineup leaks: Camera upgrades, pricing, release dates, colors, and more
- Apple officially announces iPhone 12 event for October 13: ‘Hi, Speed’
- Get ready for the iPhone 12 announcement with these stunning Apple event wallpapers
- Apple has a hidden AR surprise on its ‘iPhone 12’ October event site
- Apple files for ‘iPhone for Life’ trademark alongside iPhone Upgrade Program
- Report: iPhone 12 could face ‘coverage issues’ in the UK due to varying 5G standards
- Report: Apple to revive ‘MagSafe’ branding with two new wireless chargers alongside iPhone 12
Apple Watch |
- New report explains why the Apple Watch Series 6’s blood oxygen monitor didn’t require FDA approval
- How to change your Apple Watch move, exercise, and stand goals with watchOS 7
- Apple design VP Alan Dye joins Hodinkee Radio podcast to talk Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7
iPad and Mac |
- iPad Air 4 benchmark results emerge on the web
- T2 security chip on Macs can be hacked to plant malware; cannot be patched
- Comment: iPad widgets concept perhaps shows why Apple didn’t do it
- Review: Looking for a low-cost option to upgrade a MacBook Air webcam? Check out the Papalook PA552
- Apple releases new macOS Mojave 10.14.6 supplemental update with important bug fixes
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- The Apple Store online is now available in India
- Today at Apple and Girls Who Code hosting virtual Sisterhood Story Sessions in October
- QR codes bring helpful context to the Apple Store experience
Apps |
- New ‘Pastel’ widgets make it easy to give your iOS 14 home screen a colorful aesthetic
- ‘El Trackpad’ is a new app that turns your iPhone or iPad into a real Mac trackpad with gestures
- Scribblet is a new app that lets you easily create iOS 14 widgets using PencilKit
- Spotify catches up with Apple Music with new lyric song search feature
- HEY email app gains iOS 14 update with widgets, support for third-party browser links, more
- Turn back time with your Instagram icon; new features, too
Apple TV and AirPods|
- Apple no longer sells third-party audio accessories ahead of AirPods Studio announcement
- Apple rumored to announce HomePod mini next week, available in November for $99
- Apple releases tvOS 14.0.2 with bug fixes for Apple TV users
- Apple TV gains 4K YouTube video playback, but HDR and 60 fps still missing
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Reliable leaker says HomePod mini yes, updated HomePod no
- Disney movies now available in 4K through iTunes in select countries [Update: Confirmed]
- Apple to extend Apple TV+ free year trials through February
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 invite sparks speculation: Midnight Blue, 5G, AirTags, more
- App Store gives Apple ‘monopoly power’ over iOS apps, US House antitrust report says [U: Apple responds]
- Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on 9th anniversary of Apple co-founder’s passing
- Ex-Apple App Store head says company uses rules ‘as a weapon against competitors’
- What to expect at Apple’s October 13 event: iPhone 12, HomePod mini, and more
- Apple updates Leadership webpage to add Greg Joswiak, change Phil Schiller’s title to Apple Fellow
This week’s top videos |
- iOS 14: Home Screen tips and tricks for iPhone [Video]
- Apple Watch Series 6 review: Should you buy it over the SE or Series 3? [Video]
October 09, 2020 – iPhone 12 and HomePod mini details leak
Full iPhone 12 lineup leaks: Camera upgrades, pricing, release dates, colors, and more Apple rumored to announce HomePod mini next week, available in November for $99
Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
- watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun
- A conversation on race with Ish ShaBazz (In memory of George Floyd)
Last minute iPhone 12 leaks and October Apple event expectations
- Last minute iPhone 12 leaks and October Apple event expectations
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 297: AirPods Spatial Audio, iOS 14.2 emoji, Apple TV on Xbox
- iOS 14 mania, Apple Watch Series 6 experience, iPhone 12 naming
- Apple Watch Series 6 & SE, iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 event
- Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event expectations
104: "Did it smell like an Apple product?"
iOS and macOS updates with DataJAR
