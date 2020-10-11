This week’s top stories: Apple confirms iPhone 12 event, HomePod mini rumors, and more

- Oct. 11th 2020 10:18 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces its iPhone 12 event, 4K Disney films come to iTunes, HomePod mini rumors, the full iPhone 12 lineup leaks, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Apple this week officially announced its iPhone 12 event. Much like the September event, the iPhone 12 event will take place entirely virtually and will be streamed directly from Apple Park. The event will take place on October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

At the October event, we expect the primary focus to be on the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year at an event in October: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other possibilities include Apple’s AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, AirTag item trackers, a new Apple TV and Siri Remote, and a smaller and more affordable HomePod.

Speaking of the HomePod, reliable leaker L0vetodream reported this week that a HomePod mini is coming this year, but that we should not expect a second version of the full-sized HomePod in 2020. Following that report, a separate rumor this week also indicated that the HomePod mini will be roughly half the size of the current HomePod and cost $99.

Furthermore, full details of the iPhone 12 lineup also leaked this week:

Lastly, Apple and Disney announced this week that they reached a deal to make 4K versions of Disney films available through iTunes. The deal seems to apply to titles from Disney, Marvel, and Pixar, including franchises such as Star Wars and it comes after several years of waiting. Learn more in our full coverage here.

