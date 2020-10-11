This week’s top stories: Apple confirms iPhone 12 event, HomePod mini rumors, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces its iPhone 12 event, 4K Disney films come to iTunes, HomePod mini rumors, the full iPhone 12 lineup leaks, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Apple this week officially announced its iPhone 12 event. Much like the September event, the iPhone 12 event will take place entirely virtually and will be streamed directly from Apple Park. The event will take place on October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

At the October event, we expect the primary focus to be on the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year at an event in October: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other possibilities include Apple’s AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, AirTag item trackers, a new Apple TV and Siri Remote, and a smaller and more affordable HomePod.

Speaking of the HomePod, reliable leaker L0vetodream reported this week that a HomePod mini is coming this year, but that we should not expect a second version of the full-sized HomePod in 2020. Following that report, a separate rumor this week also indicated that the HomePod mini will be roughly half the size of the current HomePod and cost $99.

Furthermore, full details of the iPhone 12 lineup also leaked this week:

Lastly, Apple and Disney announced this week that they reached a deal to make 4K versions of Disney films available through iTunes. The deal seems to apply to titles from Disney, Marvel, and Pixar, including franchises such as Star Wars and it comes after several years of waiting. Learn more in our full coverage here.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

iPad and Mac |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Apple TV and AirPods|

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by RavPower: Get the new RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charging Station for $39 (Reg $59) with code 9TO5MACRP.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Concepts App: Sketch and design your ideas on an infinite canvas with flexible vector ink. Available on iPad and iPhone. Try it for free.

Sponsored by RavPower:Get the new RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charging Station for $39 (Reg $59) with code 9TO5MACRP.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them 9to5Mac/Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.

Sponsored by RavPower:Get the new RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB-C Charging Station for $39 (Reg $59) with code 9TO5MACRP.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: