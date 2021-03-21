This week’s top stories: Intel vs Apple, AirPods 3 and iPad Pro rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Intel launches a new marketing campaign against Apple Silicon, iOS 14.5 beta 4 released, AirPods 3 and iPad Pro rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
Apple vs Intel
Intel this week continued its desperate campaign against Apple Silicon. The company launched a new series of videos and a comparison website promoting the “benefits” of Intel over M1 Macs.
For the new video advertisements, Intel recruited Justin Long, who previously starred in Apple’s iconic “I’m a Mac” advertisements from 2006 to 2009.
Intel mocks Apple over things like the M1 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, lack of touchscreen, supporting only one external monitor at a time, lack of choice, flexibility, and more.
iOS 14.5 beta 4
On Monday, Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers and public beta users. This latest beta did not bring many user-facing changes, but 9to5Mac did find some evidence of future changes. This includes new software update features, a potential new Apple retail experience, and updates coming to Apple Music.
AirPods 3
While AirPods 3 were initially expected to launch sometime this month, a pair of reports this month indicated that AirPods 3 are not coming until sometime this fall.
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that AirPods 3 will not enter mass production until sometime in the third quarter, signaling a launch in time for the holiday shopping season. This was also corroborated by a separate leaker as well.
iPad Pro
Finally, a new report from Bloomberg on Wednesday stated that Apple is planning an update for the iPad Pro that could come as soon as April. The report stated that the new iPad Pro will adopt Thunderbolt connectivity for the first time, opening the door to additional accessory options for iPad users.
Check out our full coverage of the Bloomberg report right here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers and public beta users
- DuckDuckGo uses App Store privacy labels to call out Google for ‘spying’ on users
- Opinion: Apple Music needs these features and fixes to catch up to Spotify
- Apple allows Russia to pre-install apps on iPhones as part of device setup
- iOS security fixes could soon be delivered separately from other updates, beta code suggests
- Round-up: Transform your iOS Home Screen with these icon packs inspired by the 1984 Macintosh
iPhone |
- Apple promotes iPhone 12 durability in new ad [Video]
- Brazil’s consumer protection regulator fines Apple $2M for not including charger in iPhone 12 box
- Opensignal report claims iPhone 12 is slower than almost every Android phone in 5G/4G speed tests
- Will the iPhone 13 feature under-display Touch ID? Here’s what we know so far
- New images show prototype iPhone X in unreleased jet black finish
- Report suggests iPhone 12 aluminum edges could suffer from discoloration defect
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 7.4 beta 4 with iPhone mask unlock feature for Apple Watch now available
- AirPods and Apple Watch continue to dominate wearables market, new IDC data shows
Mac and iPad |
- Everything we know about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro update
- ‘I’m a Mac’ star Justin Long pivots to Intel in new ads mocking M1 Macs
- Kuo: OLED iPad Air and Mini-LED MacBook Air coming next year
- Open-source team details the complexities in bringing Linux to Apple’s M1 Macs
- Intel claims M1 Macs ‘just don’t stack up’ against PCs on new comparison website
- Unreleased ARM iMac surfaces in Xcode crash log as launch of redesigned model nears
- Bloomberg: New iPad Pro with Thunderbolt connectivity coming ‘as early as April’
- Apple discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD options for 21.5-inch iMac as refresh looms
Top Apple stories, retail |
- All 270 US Apple Stores are open for the first time since March 2020
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
AirPods and HomePod |
- Apple discontinues original HomePod
- Comment: Farewell HomePod, Apple’s most misunderstood product
- Comment: The state of Apple TV and end of HomePod warrants a Home strategy roundtable
- Apple promotes AirPods Pro in new ‘Jump’ ad ahead of rumored AirPods 3
- Poll: Do you think Apple will release a replacement for the discontinued HomePod?
- Concept: How Apple could combine the best of HomePod, Apple TV, and iPad to create the perfect smart display
- Apple AirPods 3 not launching until Q3, says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Leaker indicates AirPods 3 not launching in March, AirPods 2 to continue being sold
- Here are 5 smart speaker alternatives to fill the void left by Apple’s HomePod
- Apple turns AirPods Pro ‘Jump’ campaign into viral trend with new TikTok challenge
Apple Car |
- Apple Car could see three times farther at night by using infrared headlights
- Apple may use Foxconn or Magna as contract manufacturing partner for Apple Car
Apps |
- Florida teenager to spend three years in prison after hacking Apple’s Twitter
- Hands-on: Sofa is a beautiful iOS app to neatly organize all the media you want to check out
- iPhone app privacy analysis shows which apps collect the most personal data
- ‘Vinyls’ is a minimalist new app for Apple Music subscribers
AR/VR Headset |
- Kuo: 2022 Apple headset will track eye movement, blinking, and possibly authenticate users with iris recognition
AAPL Company |
- Apple brand loyalty hits all-time high as Samsung loyalty dives
- Tim Cook talks personal routine, Apple’s return to in-person work, and more
This week's top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
March 19, 2021 – Intel vs M1 Mac, Apple AR/VR headset
–
9to5Mac Watch Time |
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced.
Week 4
–
Read More
Man who fell through ice in Somersworth was rescued thanks to his Apple Watch Apple Developer Spotlight: Train With the Marathon Man Apple Watch, New Year’s resolutions, and losing 50 pounds
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
Ads in Apple software, iOS 14.5 changes, Apple Music shareable lyrics
–
- Ads in Apple software, iOS 14.5 changes, Apple Music shareable lyrics
- iOS 14.5 Maps, Apple Glasses rumors, first TV+ AR app
- iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season
- Premium MacBook Air, iOS 14.4 release, AAPL earnings
- Apple’s first AR device, iPhone 13 notch, Unity Apple Watch face
Stacktrace Podcast |
127: "Apple's spring cleaning"
–
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work Podcast: Transforming iOS data entry and integrations with JotForm
–
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Transforming iOS data entry and integrations with JotForm
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Stephen Hackett on leveraging podcast tech in the workplace
- Keeping email secure in a remote work world
- How COVID-19 has forced us to rethink technology in education
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Deep learning with Osmo
