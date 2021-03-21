This week’s top stories: Intel vs Apple, AirPods 3 and iPad Pro rumors, more

- Mar. 21st 2021 11:50 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: Intel launches a new marketing campaign against Apple Silicon, iOS 14.5 beta 4 released, AirPods 3 and iPad Pro rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

Apple vs Intel

Intel this week continued its desperate campaign against Apple Silicon. The company launched a new series of videos and a comparison website promoting the “benefits” of Intel over M1 Macs.

For the new video advertisements, Intel recruited Justin Long, who previously starred in Apple’s iconic “I’m a Mac” advertisements from 2006 to 2009.

Intel mocks Apple over things like the M1 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, lack of touchscreen, supporting only one external monitor at a time, lack of choice, flexibility, and more.

iOS 14.5 beta 4

On Monday, Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers and public beta users. This latest beta did not bring many user-facing changes, but 9to5Mac did find some evidence of future changes. This includes new software update features, a potential new Apple retail experience, and updates coming to Apple Music.

AirPods 3

While AirPods 3 were initially expected to launch sometime this month, a pair of reports this month indicated that AirPods 3 are not coming until sometime this fall.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that AirPods 3 will not enter mass production until sometime in the third quarter, signaling a launch in time for the holiday shopping season. This was also corroborated by a separate leaker as well.

iPad Pro

Finally, a new report from Bloomberg on Wednesday stated that Apple is planning an update for the iPad Pro that could come as soon as April. The report stated that the new iPad Pro will adopt Thunderbolt connectivity for the first time, opening the door to additional accessory options for iPad users.

Check out our full coverage of the Bloomberg report right here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

March 19, 2021 – Intel vs M1 Mac, Apple AR/VR headset

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.

Week 4

This week on Watch Time join 9to5Mac's Zac Hall and Tempo developer Rahul Matta as they give updates on their health journey and lives and discuss Tempo being featured on the Apple App Store.

Ads in Apple software, iOS 14.5 changes, Apple Music shareable lyrics

This week, Benjamin and Chance discuss the latest changes in iOS 14.5 beta 2 including shareable lyrics in Apple Music, as well as ponder the fate of the iPhone 12 mini and assess how much Apple services advertising and marketing is hurting the Apple software experience.

127: "Apple's spring cleaning"

Optimizing the performance of SwiftUI views, mixing client work with indie development, Apple's recent discontinuation of the original HomePod, and what it takes to provide really good feedback and bug reports when testing an app.

Apple @ Work Podcast: Transforming iOS data entry and integrations with JotForm

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Chad Reid from JotForm to talk about data entry using iOS apps and how forms are being used in healthcare.

