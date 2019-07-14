This week’s top stories: New MacBook Pro + MacBook Air, Back to School Beats deal, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple launches a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the death of the 12-inch MacBook, Apple’s Back to School deals, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.
Apple this week released an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The update comes to the entry-level model with two Thunderbolt ports and adds Touch ID and Touch Bar, new 8th-generation Intel chips, True Tone display technology, and Apple’s T2 security chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $1299, the same price as the previous model which lacked the Touch Bar entirely. It’s available now.
Furthermore, Apple released a new 2019 version of its Retina MacBook Air this week. The update adds True Tone display support, and drops the price from $1199 to $1099. Students can also now get the MacBook Air for $999. In conjunction with the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, however, Apple has stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook.
Lastly, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion. If buying an iPad Pro or iPad, students can choose from either free BeatsX, free Beats Solo 3 Wireless, or a $199 credit against the purchase of Beats Studio 3. Meanwhile, free Beats Studio 3 headphones are included with the iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air.
Five new iPads appeared the Eurasian Economic Commission this week. The devices are registered as running iPadOS 13, which implies that Apple is aiming to release them in the fall. Of the five new iPads, it’s likely that there are refreshes to the 9.7-inch iPad, as well as spec bumps to the iPad Pro.
Last but not least, Apple this week revived its classic Texas Hold’em for iOS. The Apple game first launched in 2006 for iPod before making its way to the App Store in 2008, but Apple removed it from the App Store in 2011. The new version, however, is completely free and features all new opponents, an improved design, and more.
- Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13 to users today [U]
- Apple releasing sixth (and hopefully final) iOS 12.4 beta ahead of Apple Card launch [Now available]
- Apple pushes silent macOS update to remove web server secretly installed by Zoom
iPhone |
- Digitimes: 3D Touch removed from all iPhone 11 models, Apple adding BOE as second OLED screen supplier
- 11-year-old California girl says her iPhone 6 exploded, Apple investigating
- Purported iPhone 11 redesigned logic board pictured in new leak
- In new ‘Nap’ TV commercial, Apple says Face ID is ‘even easier and more secure than Touch ID’
Mac + iPad |
- Apple releases 2019 Retina MacBook Air with True Tone display, lowers price to $1099 — $999 for students
- $1299 entry-level MacBook Pro now features 8th-gen Intel processors, Touch ID and Touch Bar
- Apple stops selling 12-inch MacBook and previous generation MacBook Air
- Apple 2019 Back to School: Get free Beats headphones with iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac purchase
- Apple significantly lowers Mac SSD upgrade pricing, 1 TB MacBook Air now available
- Opinion: Apple killed its most futuristic Mac with no true upgrade
- The new 1.4 GHz entry-level MacBook Pro is probably faster than you would expect
- Comment: Apple’s $999 MacBook Air and Beats education deal is the most compelling in years
- Five new iPads show up in Apple regulatory filings, suggests 10.2-inch iPad destined for September release
- Which MacBook is right for you? Here’s how the 2019 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro compare
- Report: Apple starting production of new 10.2-inch iPad in July, 16-inch MacBook Pro coming in fall
- 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro teardown reveals soldered-down SSD, slightly larger battery, modular ports
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Sweeping glass facade of Apple Jewel Changi Airport unveiled in Singapore
- Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk launches second Apple Store in Singapore
- City of Vancouver approves contested Pacific Centre Apple Store development
- Houston’s Apple Highland Village temporarily closing July 28 for Today at Apple upgrades
Apps |
- Apple revives classic Texas Hold’em iOS game to mark 10 years of the App Store
- Major Zoom vulnerability could allow websites to hijack your Mac’s webcam
- Latest Apple Pay promotion offers free fries at McDonald’s all month
- TestFlight for iOS adds Dark Mode interface for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta users
Accessories |
- What happens when an AirPod gets lost in a NYC subway station? [Video]
- Ikea expands TRADFRI HomeKit line with new bulbs, light panels, and more
- Apple to launch ‘AirPods 3’ at end of year with waterproofing features
- Sony announces USB-C hub with UHS-II SD and microSD card reader, 100W power delivery, more
Tech industry |
- Report: Amazon working on new Echo speaker to directly compete against HomePod and Sonos
- Several key Apple Health employees poached by insurance company Anthem
- WarnerMedia announces ‘HBO Max’ with new original TV, ‘Friends’ leaving Netflix
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple Park valued at over $4 billion, making it one of the world’s most expensive buildings
- WSJ: Apple spent $15M per episode on its upcoming ‘See’ drama for Apple TV+
- Bill Gates praises Steve Jobs, says he used ‘spells’ to mesmerize people and revitalize Apple
