In this week’s top stories: Apple launches a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the death of the 12-inch MacBook, Apple’s Back to School deals, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week released an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The update comes to the entry-level model with two Thunderbolt ports and adds Touch ID and Touch Bar, new 8th-generation Intel chips, True Tone display technology, and Apple’s T2 security chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $1299, the same price as the previous model which lacked the Touch Bar entirely. It’s available now.

Furthermore, Apple released a new 2019 version of its Retina MacBook Air this week. The update adds True Tone display support, and drops the price from $1199 to $1099. Students can also now get the MacBook Air for $999. In conjunction with the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, however, Apple has stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook.

Lastly, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion. If buying an iPad Pro or iPad, students can choose from either free BeatsX, free Beats Solo 3 Wireless, or a $199 credit against the purchase of Beats Studio 3. Meanwhile, free Beats Studio 3 headphones are included with the iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air.

Five new iPads appeared the Eurasian Economic Commission this week. The devices are registered as running iPadOS 13, which implies that Apple is aiming to release them in the fall. Of the five new iPads, it’s likely that there are refreshes to the 9.7-inch iPad, as well as spec bumps to the iPad Pro.

Last but not least, Apple this week revived its classic Texas Hold’em for iOS. The Apple game first launched in 2006 for iPod before making its way to the App Store in 2008, but Apple removed it from the App Store in 2011. The new version, however, is completely free and features all new opponents, an improved design, and more.

