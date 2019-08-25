This week’s top stories: Apple Arcade pricing, Apple Card, new iPhone 11 details, more

In this week’s top stories: New iPhone 11 details, cheaper HomePod rumors, Apple Card launches to everyone in the U.S., and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Bloomberg this week published a wide-ranging report detailing Apple’s current product pipeline. The report said that the new iPhone 11 camera technology will allow for much better low light photos, while the iPhone 11 will also include a new “multi angle” Face ID sensor.

One interesting tidbit in the Bloomberg report is that Apple might release a new, cheaper HomePod “as earlier as next year.” This speaker would purportedly feature two tweeters as opposed to seven tweeters like the $300 HomePod. Read our full roundup of the Bloomberg report here.

A separate report this week also claimed that the iPhone 11 will include a USB-C charger in the box. This would mean the iPhone would come with a USB-C charging block, as well as a Lightning to USB-C cable, instead of the the traditional USB-A charging block and cable. This would theoretically mean that the iPhone will finally ship with a fast charger in the box.

Apple Card officially launched to everyone in the United States on Tuesday. After a slow rollout to testers, users can now go into the Wallet app to apply for the card. Apple has also announced that Apple Card now offers 3 percent cashback through Uber and Uber Eats – and that it will add more popular merchants as time progresses.

Last but not least, 9to5Mac exclusively reported on Monday that Apple is planning a $4.99 price for Apple Arcade. The subscription gaming service was originally announced back in March and will go live to users later this fall. In addition the $4.99 price point, Apple Arcade will work with Family Sharing and offer a free trial.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Apple Card |

Apps |

Tech Industry |

Accessories |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In the fourth episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Kyle Seth Gray to talk about fitness experiences in school, fitness trackers before the Apple Watch, useful watchOS apps for exercise tracking, learning to scale and even enjoy workouts including cycling and yoga with the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-08-14-2019.mp3

Happy Hour Podcast #239 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the full rollout of Apple Card in the US, new Apple Watch material leaks including titanium cases, what the latest EEC database entry tells us about Apple’s fall hardware lineup, new iPhone 11 Pro features coming, iPad and iPad Pro upgrades in the works, a rumored cheaper HomePod, HomeKit in iOS 13, more Apple TV+ info, 9to5Mac’s exclusive Apple Arcade preview leak, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-08-23-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #50 |

John launches the first beta of Swift by Sundell 2.0, while Rambo launches Apple Arcade a bit earlier than expected. Also, Apple Watch series 5 materials, iPhone naming, your weekly dose of productivity tips, and more.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.