This week’s top stories: Apple vs Facebook, AirPods Max, iOS 14.3 features, and more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.3 released to everyone, Apple vs Facebook, new features for the Apple Watch, additional AirPods Max tidbits, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

AirPods Max

Apple’s new AirPods Max over-ear headphones are officially available. Over the last week, we’ve learned more about the headphones, including the controversial Smart Case. Nonetheless, AirPods Max are back-ordered until well into 2021, and availability at Apple Stores is starting to dry up.

For the Smart Case, Apple published a new support document that makes more details clear about the battery life ramifications of not using it. When you place AirPods Max in the Smart Case, they go into low power mode immediately and into ultra-low power mode after 18 hours. When not in the smart case, they go into low power mode after 5 minutes, then into ultra low power after 72 hours.

iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Apple this week released iOS 14.3 to the general public, bringing new features such as ProRAW support on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iOS 14.3 also makes it easier to set custom app icons thanks to the ability to run shortcuts from the Home screen without launching the Shortcuts app first.

watchOS 7.2 was also released to the public, and it includes support for new Cardio Fitness notifications. You can learn more about this new feature in our full coverage right here.

Finally, iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 also bring support for Apple Fitness+, Apple’s new subscription service that offers a library of on-demand workouts across 10 different categories. Here’s how to get started with the new service .

Apple Silicon rumors

This week also brought the introduction of the first developer and public betas of iOS 14.4. The update appears to focus primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements, but it also includes new features for HomePod mini.

With iOS 14.4 and a new HomePod mini beta, the $99 smart speaker now includes a much-improved Handoff experience. Check out it in our hands-on video right here.

Holiday buying guides

Finally, we continue to offer holiday gift guides and buying guides at 9to5Mac. So far we’ve offered detailed advice on Apple Watch gifts, AirPods vs AirPods Pro, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

AirPods |

Apps |

Top Apple stories, company |

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: