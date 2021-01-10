This week’s top stories: Apple Car news, iPhone 13 rumors begin, Apple AR headset, more

In this week’s top stories: Even more details on Apple Car, rumors about what to expect from the iPad in 2021, WhatsApp tightens its integration Facebook, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.

Apple Car

A new report from Bloomberg this week offered new details on what to expect from Apple Car. The report indicated that Apple has continued to poach more ex-Tesla executives, but that a release is at least 5-7 years away.

But perhaps more notably on Thursday evening, Hyundai Motor confirmed that it’s having early discussions with Apple about producing its new car. A spokesperson for the company told CNBC that Apple is in discussions “with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor.”

WhatsApp changes

WhatsApp will soon start sharing your data with Facebook whether you like it or not. WhatsApp began sharing data with Facebook by default in 2016, but the company provided a way to opt-out. That will change soon, however, as WhatsApp is making changes to its privacy to remove the opt-out option completely, at least outside of Europe.

If you’re looking to ditch Facebook completely, you can find details on the best WhatsApp alternatives in our full coverage right here.

2021 16-inch MacBook Pro

A new supply chain report this week echoed claims that we can expect a 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with a miniLED screen. It’s of course a no-brainer that the next 16-inch MacBook Pro will be powered by Apple Silicon, whether that’s an M1 chip or a later variant. It’s also a near-certainty that we can expect slimmer bezels.

Apple AR headset

Finally, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week focused on what to expect from Apple in 2021. The analyst says that Apple will release its first augmented reality device in 2021, alongside AirTag item trackers and much more.

Details on the augmented reality device are still unclear. Kuo has previously said that Apple’s first generation of AR glasses will be heavily dependent on the iPhone. Kuo has reported in the past that the AR glasses will essentially act as a display only with the actual computing, rendering, internet connectivity, and location services coming from the iPhone in the user’s pocket.

