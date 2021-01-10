This week’s top stories: Apple Car news, iPhone 13 rumors begin, Apple AR headset, more

In this week’s top stories: Even more details on Apple Car, rumors about what to expect from the iPad in 2021, WhatsApp tightens its integration Facebook, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
Apple Car
A new report from Bloomberg this week offered new details on what to expect from Apple Car. The report indicated that Apple has continued to poach more ex-Tesla executives, but that a release is at least 5-7 years away.
But perhaps more notably on Thursday evening, Hyundai Motor confirmed that it’s having early discussions with Apple about producing its new car. A spokesperson for the company told CNBC that Apple is in discussions “with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor.”
WhatsApp changes
WhatsApp will soon start sharing your data with Facebook whether you like it or not. WhatsApp began sharing data with Facebook by default in 2016, but the company provided a way to opt-out. That will change soon, however, as WhatsApp is making changes to its privacy to remove the opt-out option completely, at least outside of Europe.
If you’re looking to ditch Facebook completely, you can find details on the best WhatsApp alternatives in our full coverage right here.
2021 16-inch MacBook Pro
A new supply chain report this week echoed claims that we can expect a 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with a miniLED screen. It’s of course a no-brainer that the next 16-inch MacBook Pro will be powered by Apple Silicon, whether that’s an M1 chip or a later variant. It’s also a near-certainty that we can expect slimmer bezels.
Apple AR headset
Finally, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week focused on what to expect from Apple in 2021. The analyst says that Apple will release its first augmented reality device in 2021, alongside AirTag item trackers and much more.
Details on the augmented reality device are still unclear. Kuo has previously said that Apple’s first generation of AR glasses will be heavily dependent on the iPhone. Kuo has reported in the past that the AR glasses will essentially act as a display only with the actual computing, rendering, internet connectivity, and location services coming from the iPhone in the user’s pocket.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iPhone |
- Making sense of the oddities of Apple’s USB-C chargers
- Rumor: iPhone 13 to be slightly thicker, feature smaller notch and same camera bump
- CIRP: iPhone 12 sales strong at launch, but iPhone 12 mini ‘likely disappointed Apple’
- Report: Entire iPhone 13 lineup to feature LiDAR scanner, not just ‘Pro’ models
- Review: Belkin Boost Charge Pro is the iPhone 12/Apple Watch power station with MagSafe to buy
- Rumor: Apple to release AirPods Pro 2 and third-generation iPhone SE in April
Apple Watch |
- Here are some of the best features to try on your new Apple Watch
- These are some of our must-have apps to install on a new Apple Watch
- Images show disguised Apple Watch prototype running pre-watchOS software
- How to change your Apple Watch move, exercise, and stand goals with watchOS 7
- Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge now available
Mac and iPad |
- With support officially ended, Adobe ‘strongly recommends’ removing Flash now, here’s how
- 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with miniLED screen: Supply-chain report echos Kuo
- Report speculates that Google hasn’t updated its iOS apps in weeks to avoid providing privacy details
- Google says it will update its iOS apps with privacy details beginning this week
- Former Apple engineer details how the magic of M1 Mac performance began 10 years ago
- Rumor: New iPad Pro coming in March, thicker 12.9-inch model with mini-LED display
- Apple patents show MacBook wirelessly charging iPhone, iPad, Watch
- Rumor: Entry-level iPad to adopt iPad Air 3 design, no design changes for 2021 iPad Pro
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Unified shopping information could make Apple Store visits less confusing
- Latest lockdowns close remainder of UK Apple Stores
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apps |
- App privacy labels show stark contrasts among messaging apps
- WhatsApp will share your data with Facebook whether you like it or not
- ‘TV Remote’ is an app that turns your iPhone into a universal control for your TV
- As WhatsApp deepens integration with Facebook, here are two alternatives for iOS
- Facebook tells businesses it has no choice but to comply with upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14
- After threatening removal, Apple says macOS utility Amphetamine can stay on the App Store
- Microsoft planning controversial switch from native Outlook for Mac app to web version
- Overviewer is a new app that turns an iPhone into a document camera for Zoom and virtual learning
- Minecraft Earth AR app shutting down this year despite once being demoed at WWDC
- Apple kicks Parler off the App Store citing ‘threats of violence and illegal activity’
Apple Car |
- Kuo: Market ‘too bullish’ on Apple Car, launch could be 2028 or later
- Hyundai Motor confirms talks with Apple for potential Apple Car production
- Report: Apple and Hyundai hope to reach deal for Apple Car by March, begin US production in 2024
Top Apple stories, company |
- Comment: Now is the right time for Apple to bring iMessage to Android and Windows
- Here’s everything we know about Apple’s plans for an AR headset
- Apple launches limited-edition AirPods Pro to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Kuo: Apple to release AirTags, first AR device, new AirPods, and more in 2021
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro – good, but not ‘pro’ [Video]
- Hands-on: Apple Wallet with MagSafe versus third-party alternatives [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
January 07, 2021 – iPad rumors, Apple vs Facebook continues
–
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:
Rumor: Entry-level iPad to adopt iPad Air 3 design, no design changes for 2021 iPad Pro Record App Store spend during holidays thanks to pandemic- 9to5Mac Facebook tells businesses it has no choice but to comply with upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14
Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play
Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
9to5Mac Watch Time |
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Sponsored by HabitMinder: Change your habits, change your life. HabitMinder helps you form healthy habits and stay accountable. Get started for free on iOS, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Miles Somerville on YouTube, drumming, and closing rings
–
Follow Zac: Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Miles: Instagram @SomeOfMiles Twitter @SomeOfMiles Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!
- Miles Somerville on YouTube, drumming, and closing rings
- Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.
Apple Car shifts to reverse, 2021 product rumors, Fitness+ audio workouts
–
Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify
Read More Tim Cook mourns ‘sad and shameful’ day, says ‘we must complete the transition’ to the Biden administration Monica Lozano appointed to Apple's board of directors Belkin Boost Charge Pro is the best MagSafe combo charger 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with miniLED screen: supply-chain ProMotion and always-on display again suggested for iPhone iOS 14.4 beta suggests guided audio walking workouts coming to Apple Watch Apple rumored to adopt GaN for smaller charger designs iPhone 13 rumored to feature LiDAR scanner in all models Kuo: Apple to release AirTags, first AR device, new AirPods, and more in 2021
https://youtu.be/uNVskL4abRU
Stacktrace Podcast |
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by MacStadium: Get a cloud hosted M1 Mac mini from $99 or use promo code 9TO5MAC for half off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini. Enter the Mac mini giveaway here.
117: “The best not-kept secret”
–
Download MP3
Hosts:
Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
AirTags expectations Swift Package Manager
Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Apple @ Work Podcast: Deep learning with Osmo
–
Links mentioned in this episode
Osmo New Products from Osmo
Sponsor
9to5Mac Apple Repair Services
Connect with Bradley
Twitter LinkedIn
Listen and Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.