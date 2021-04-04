This week’s top stories: WWDC 2021 confirmed, iOS 14.5 beta 6 changes, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces WWDC 2021, a massive Apple Arcade expansion, iOS 14.5 changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
iOS 14.5 beta 6 changes
Apple this week released the sixth developer and public betas of iOS 14.5. The update continues to introduce new features and improvements, this time related to Siri and battery heath.
With iOS 14.5 beta 6, Apple has added two new Siri voices from which users can choose. iOS will also no longer default to a female voice starting with this update. Instead, users will be able to pick which voice they’d like to use.
iOS 14.5 beta 6 also introduces a new battery recalibration tool for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and IPhone 11 Pro Max. This means that users will be able to recalibrate their battery if they believe things like battery health data and maximum capacity are incorrect.
Be sure to check out our full video right here for a look at everything new in iOS 14.5 beta 6.
Apple Arcade expansion
On Friday, Apple announced a massive expansion for its Apple Arcade game subscription service. The company is now offering two new categories of games: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.
As part of this expansion, Apple has added more than 30 new titles to Apple Arcade, including hit iOS hits like Threes!, Cut the Rope, and Fruit Ninja, as well as classics including Good Sudoku and Chess.
You can find the full breakdown of all of the new Apple Arcade titles right here.
WWDC 2021
Finally, Apple has officially set the dates for WWDC 2021. This year, the annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held as a digital event from June 7 through June 11.
At the event, we expect Apple to introduce iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and more. Apple says that WWDC 2021 “will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.”
Apple says that WWDC 2021 will include keynote and State of the Union events, online sessions, 1:1 labs for developers, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Concept: 50+ ways Apple could refine the iPhone experience with iOS 15
- Apple introduces battery recalibration tool for iPhone with iOS 14.5 beta 6
- Hands-on: Here’s how iPhone battery recalibration works in iOS 14.5
- Apple Maps speed camera feature now rolling out to more countries [U]
- iOS 14.5: Siri no longer defaults to a female voice, two new choices added
- Apple references unreleased iOS 15 and macOS 12 updates in WebKit code
- Research shows Google collects 20x more data from Android than Apple collects from iOS [U]
- Hands-on: Here’s how to find the new Siri voices in iOS 14.5
- Apple releases iOS 14.5 beta 6 to developers, public release nears
iPhone |
- Belkin reveals new MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 accessories, including battery packs and more
- iPhone 12 Mini Diary: Anker’s new MagSafe compatible battery pack is a must-have accessory
- iPhone 12 mini: Best for people who don’t love phones, but love what they can do
- iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which should you buy in 2021?
- Verizon will give you up to $1000 for your broken iPhone, claims it’s not an April Fools’ Day prank
- Apple patent opens the door for future iPhones to use Mac Pro’s cheese grater design
- iPhone 13 Pro Max will have slightly better main lens than rest of lineup – Kuo
Apple Watch |
- Stanford study finds Apple Watch can accurately assess ‘frailty’ using activity data
- watchOS 7.4 beta 6 brings iPhone mask unlock feature for Apple Watch closer to launch
Mac and iPad |
- Opinion: The 2018 iPad Pro was one of the most future-proof computers ever made
- Feature Request: The 2021 iPad Pro will need iPadOS 15 to unleash its full potential
- New first-gen iPad prototype images detail how Apple considered a ‘dual dock’ design
- Apple knowingly sold defective Macs, says judge, in ‘stage light’ case
- Poll: Which rumored 2021 iPad Pro feature are you most excited about?
Top Apple stories, retail |
AirPods and HomePod |
- Apple discontinues original HomePod
- Comment: Farewell HomePod, Apple’s most misunderstood product
- Comment: The state of Apple TV and end of HomePod warrants a Home strategy roundtable
- Apple promotes AirPods Pro in new ‘Jump’ ad ahead of rumored AirPods 3
- Poll: Do you think Apple will release a replacement for the discontinued HomePod?
- Concept: How Apple could combine the best of HomePod, Apple TV, and iPad to create the perfect smart display
- Apple AirPods 3 not launching until Q3, says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Leaker indicates AirPods 3 not launching in March, AirPods 2 to continue being sold
- Here are 5 smart speaker alternatives to fill the void left by Apple’s HomePod
- Apple turns AirPods Pro ‘Jump’ campaign into viral trend with new TikTok challenge
Apps |
- How-to: Create NFTs on iPhone or iPad with S!NG app
- Personal data from over 500M Facebook users leaked online
- Microsoft Teams Mac performance improvements promised; M1 app unclear
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered launches for iPhone and iPad
- Apple Arcade gets massive expansion with 30 new games, including hit iOS classics and more
Apple TV |
- Here is Apple’s ‘B519’ remote for Apple TV, designed in cooperation with cable companies
- Report: Apple in talks with SK Telecom to distribute Apple TV+ content in Korea
- Apple TV+ expands creative team with hire of veteran entertainment exec
WWDC 2021 |
- Apple officially announces virtual WWDC 2021 for June, iOS 15 and more expected
- With WWDC confirmed, catch up on our iOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8 concepts here
- Apple references Craig Federighi meme for WWDC 2021 artwork, but with a twist
- Poll: Which new OS are you most excited to see unveiled at WWDC 2021?
AAPL Company |
- On Apple’s 45th birthday, here are some of the most memorable moments in the company’s history
- Tim Cook invokes Steve Jobs in company-wide memo celebrating Apple’s 45th anniversary
