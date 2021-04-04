This week’s top stories: WWDC 2021 confirmed, iOS 14.5 beta 6 changes, more

Apr. 4th 2021

0

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces WWDC 2021, a massive Apple Arcade expansion, iOS 14.5 changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

iOS 14.5 beta 6 changes

Apple this week released the sixth developer and public betas of iOS 14.5. The update continues to introduce new features and improvements, this time related to Siri and battery heath.

With iOS 14.5 beta 6, Apple has added two new Siri voices from which users can choose. iOS will also no longer default to a female voice starting with this update. Instead, users will be able to pick which voice they’d like to use.

iOS 14.5 beta 6 also introduces a new battery recalibration tool for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and IPhone 11 Pro Max. This means that users will be able to recalibrate their battery if they believe things like battery health data and maximum capacity are incorrect.

Be sure to check out our full video right here for a look at everything new in iOS 14.5 beta 6.

Apple Arcade expansion

On Friday, Apple announced a massive expansion for its Apple Arcade game subscription service. The company is now offering two new categories of games: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

As part of this expansion, Apple has added more than 30 new titles to Apple Arcade, including hit iOS hits like Threes!, Cut the Rope, and Fruit Ninja, as well as classics including Good Sudoku and Chess.

You can find the full breakdown of all of the new Apple Arcade titles right here.

WWDC 2021

Finally, Apple has officially set the dates for WWDC 2021. This year, the annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held as a digital event from June 7 through June 11.

At the event, we expect Apple to introduce iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and more. Apple says that WWDC 2021 “will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.”

Apple says that WWDC 2021 will include keynote and State of the Union events, online sessions, 1:1 labs for developers, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

