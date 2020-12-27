This week’s top stories: Apple Car rumors, new Apple TV in 2021, and more

- Dec. 27th 2020 6:56 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: New details on Apple Car, more developments in the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook, tips and tricks for getting started with your new Apple devices, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.

Apple Car

A new report this week from Reuters offered some of the newest details on Apple’s ongoing quest to build a self-driving electric car. The report claimed that Apple Car could enter production by 2024 with “breakthrough battery technology” and self-driving capabilities powered by LiDAR.

The timeline, however, has been controversial, with some people thinking it is too optimistic. The report cautioned that pandemic-induced delays could push production of Apple Car into 2025 or later.

New Apple TV

A new Apple TV is still on track to be released in 2021, Bloomberg reported this week. The new Apple TV is expected to focus on gaming and include a new processor inside. The Siri Remote is also expected to change, with Apple reportedly planning to add integration with the Find My application.

Further details on the revamped Apple TV, such as pricing and availability, remain unclear. Nonetheless, the project does still appear to be on track for sometime in 2021.

Apple vs Facebook

In the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook over upcoming iOS 14 privacy changes, the Electronic Frontier Foundation notably sided with Apple this week. The EFF called Facebook’s argument “laughable” and said that the changes Apple is making should be considered the bare minimum for privacy protection.

Finally, the actual privacy prompt in iOS 14 that Facebook is upset about has slowly started rolling out to users. Find more details in our full coverage right here.

Holiday buying guides

We also have a brand new collection of guides on 9to5Mac to help you get the most out of the new Apple devices you might have unwrapped this holiday season.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

AirPods and Apple TV |

Apple Car |

Apps |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan

December 22, 2020 – The latest Apple Car rumors

9to5Mac Daily

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan. 

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:  

Apple Car could begin production in 2024 iPhone 12 supercycle: analyst says 'reality is matching the hype'

Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play

Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

  1. December 22, 2020 – The latest Apple Car rumors
  2. December 21, 2020 – More on Apple vs Facebook, Apple Store closures
  3. December 18, 2020 – Apple vs Epic update, AirPods Max tidbits
  4. December 17, 2020 – Apple vs Facebook, iOS 14.4 changes
  5. December 16, 2020 – AirPods Pro Lite rumors, more

9to5Mac Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free

Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete

9to5Mac Watch Time

Arthur Ware, or @bt_spanky on Instagram, is an Army veteran and Mississippian who discovered Spartan competitions and marathon races after climbing out of a depression with Apple Watch. Here his story and ongoing journey in this episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free. Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow Zac: Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Arthur: Instagram @bt_spanky The Real Story Behind the Spartan in the Apple Watch Commercial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-x8Ik9G5Dg

Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS

Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

  1. Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
  2. Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
  3. Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
  4. What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
  5. watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by BetterHelpGet started today and enjoy 10% off your first month. Discount code “machappyhour” will be automatically applied.

Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

AirPods Max review, Apple TV+ anniversary

9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss changes in watchOS 7.2, new features in HomeKit, HomePod audio with the Apple TV, the first anniversary of AppleTV+, and Zac's impressions of the AirPod Max. Sponsored by BetterHelp: Get started today and enjoy 10% off your first month. Discount code “machappyhour" will be automatically applied. Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing. Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify

  1. AirPods Max review, Apple TV+ anniversary
  2. Privacy nutrition labels, Apple Fitness+ launch experience
  3. MagSafe Duo experience, iOS 14.3, AirPods Max announced
  4. MagSafe Duo released, best apps of the year, Apple product mystery
  5. macOS Big Sur review, redesigned MacBooks, Apple Black Friday

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get a cloud hosted M1 Mac mini from $99 or use promo code 9TO5MAC for half off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini. Enter the Mac mini giveaway here

115: “Not a trace of a stack”

Stacktrace

On the first ever completely non-technical episode of Stacktrace, John and Rambo answer #askstacktrace questions about everything from local holiday traditions to what their favorite airplanes are. Sponsored by MacStadium: Get a cloud hosted M1 Mac mini from $99 or use promo code 9TO5MAC for half off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini. Enter the Mac mini giveaway here. 

Download MP3

Hosts:

Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

Christmas in Brazil Christmas in Sweden Christmas in Poland Panettone “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson on Apple Music and Spotify “Telegraph Road” by Dire Straits on Apple Music and Spotify

Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

  1. 115: “Not a trace of a stack”
  2. 114: “The invisible Bluetooth wire”
  3. 113: “The hype is real!”
  4. 112: “The just is justified”
  5. 111: “Mini reviews, maximum reviews”

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

macOS Big Sur upgrades with Addigy and Ntiva

Apple @ Work

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Jason Dettbarn from Addigy and Ben Greiner from Ntiva. Sponsor: If you're a business of school looking to find a trusted repair partner for your Apple devices, check out 9to5Mac's Apple Repair Services.

Links mentioned in this episode

Addigy MDM Ntiva

Sponsor

9to5Mac Apple Repair Services

Connect with Bradley

Twitter LinkedIn

Listen and Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS

  1. macOS Big Sur upgrades with Addigy and Ntiva
  2. Apple in the courtroom with David Sparks
  3. Kandji adds a new breed of automation for Apple device management
  4. Are Macs more secure than PCs in the enterprise?
  5. Ubiquiti Access, Protect, and more with Reilly Chase from HostiFi

Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top AAPL stories.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.