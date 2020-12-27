This week’s top stories: Apple Car rumors, new Apple TV in 2021, and more

In this week’s top stories: New details on Apple Car, more developments in the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook, tips and tricks for getting started with your new Apple devices, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
Apple Car
A new report this week from Reuters offered some of the newest details on Apple’s ongoing quest to build a self-driving electric car. The report claimed that Apple Car could enter production by 2024 with “breakthrough battery technology” and self-driving capabilities powered by LiDAR.
The timeline, however, has been controversial, with some people thinking it is too optimistic. The report cautioned that pandemic-induced delays could push production of Apple Car into 2025 or later.
New Apple TV
A new Apple TV is still on track to be released in 2021, Bloomberg reported this week. The new Apple TV is expected to focus on gaming and include a new processor inside. The Siri Remote is also expected to change, with Apple reportedly planning to add integration with the Find My application.
Further details on the revamped Apple TV, such as pricing and availability, remain unclear. Nonetheless, the project does still appear to be on track for sometime in 2021.
Apple vs Facebook
In the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook over upcoming iOS 14 privacy changes, the Electronic Frontier Foundation notably sided with Apple this week. The EFF called Facebook’s argument “laughable” and said that the changes Apple is making should be considered the bare minimum for privacy protection.
Finally, the actual privacy prompt in iOS 14 that Facebook is upset about has slowly started rolling out to users. Find more details in our full coverage right here.
Holiday buying guides
We also have a brand new collection of guides on 9to5Mac to help you get the most out of the new Apple devices you might have unwrapped this holiday season.
- Here are some of the best features to try on your new Apple Watch
- Best tips and tricks for using your new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, more
- These are some of the best camera and photo editing apps for your new iPhone
- Tips and tricks for getting the most out of your new AirPods or AirPods Pro
- The best apps and games to buy with the Apple gift card you just unwrapped
- Getting started with Apple TV: How to set up Apple TV for the best experience
- New Mac for Christmas? Here are some of the best apps to download
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- How to check who can see your iPhone location
- Some iOS 14 users now seeing Apple’s new tracking pop up, full rollout expected in early 2021
iPhone |
- One of the first third-party MagSafe battery packs for iPhone 12 is now available to order
- iPhone 12 mini Diary: Overnight ICU stay shows the limitations of the smaller battery
- Apple begins shipping ‘rooted’ iPhones to members of the Security Research Device Program
- PSA: If you’re on Verizon, you might want to turn off 5G to get faster speeds
- iPhone 12 is the world’s best-selling 5G phone – Counterpoint
Apple Watch |
- Here’s how and why you should set up Cardio Fitness on iPhone and Apple Watch
- How to use Apple Fitness+: Apple Watch requirement, sign up, start workouts, more
- watchOS 7.2 now available with Apple Fitness+ and new cardio fitness notifications
- Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge officially set for January 2021
- Concept: With Fitness+, Apple should expand its Apple Watch lineup with a true Fitbit killer
Mac and iPad |
- Apple asks for M1 MacBook feedback, what would you change? [Poll]
- Nintendo Switch games have been successfully emulated on M1 Macs
- Apple says fix coming for using an M1 Mac with ultrawide monitors
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
AirPods and Apple TV |
- WaterField Designs launches the AirPods Max case that Apple should have shipped
- Concept: How Apple could differentiate the Apple TV and supercharge tvOS in the process
- The best accessories for AirPods Max: Headphone stands, AirFly, and more
- New gaming-focused Apple TV with updated remote reportedly still on track for 2021
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- ‘Ted Lasso’ creator says hit Apple TV+ show is likely to end after season 3
Apple Car |
- Reuters: Apple Car could begin production in 2024 with ‘breakthrough battery technology’
- Comment: I’ll believe in the Apple Car launch when the first customer takes delivery
- AAPL and LiDAR stocks up on latest Apple Car report
- Goldman Sachs says Apple doesn’t care about a car, rather the in-car experience
Apps |
- TikTok for iOS adds new year-in-review feature, here’s how to find it
- Developers report Apple is already charging lower commission on App Store sales
- [Update: Now available] Zoom to roll out native support for Apple Silicon Macs on December 21
- ‘Flex Widgets’ lets you create and customize your own widgets for the iOS home screen
Top Apple stories, company |
- EFF sides with Apple, slams Facebook’s criticism of iOS 14 privacy features as ‘laughable’
- Epic Games continues ‘Free Fortnite’ campaign with Apple-inspired press pack sent to influencers
- Even Facebook employees call criticism of Apple’s privacy rules ‘hypocrisy’
- MGM up for sale for $5B after ‘preliminary talks’ with Apple failed
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- How to run Windows for ARM on M1 Macs using Parallels 16 Technical Preview [Video]
- watchOS 7 recap review: Thoughtful upgrades make Apple Watch better [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.
December 22, 2020 – The latest Apple Car rumors
–
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:
Apple Car could begin production in 2024 iPhone 12 supercycle: analyst says 'reality is matching the hype'
Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play
Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
9to5Mac Watch Time |
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free.
Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
–
Follow Zac: Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Arthur: Instagram @bt_spanky The Real Story Behind the Spartan in the Apple Watch Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-x8Ik9G5Dg
Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!
- Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
- watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: Get started today and enjoy 10% off your first month. Discount code “machappyhour” will be automatically applied.
Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
AirPods Max review, Apple TV+ anniversary
–
Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify
Stacktrace Podcast |
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by MacStadium: Get a cloud hosted M1 Mac mini from $99 or use promo code 9TO5MAC for half off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini. Enter the Mac mini giveaway here.
115: “Not a trace of a stack”
–
Download MP3
Hosts:
Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
Christmas in Brazil Christmas in Sweden Christmas in Poland Panettone “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson on Apple Music and Spotify “Telegraph Road” by Dire Straits on Apple Music and Spotify
Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
macOS Big Sur upgrades with Addigy and Ntiva
–
Links mentioned in this episode
Addigy MDM Ntiva
Sponsor
9to5Mac Apple Repair Services
Connect with Bradley
Twitter LinkedIn
Listen and Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.