This week’s top stories: Apple terminates Fortnite App Store account, iOS 13.7 and iOS 14 betas, iPad leaks, more
In this week’s top stories: iOS 14 beta testing continues and iOS 13.7 beta testing begins, iPhone 12 rumors and leaks pick up steam, Apple wireless charger rumors, Apple vs Fortnite, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
The battle between Epic and Apple over App Store policies continued into this week. Following a hearing with lawyers for both companies, a judge ruled that Apple can’t terminate developer accounts relating to Epic’s other properties, such as other games and the Unreal Engine. The judge also determined that Apple does not have to put Fortnite back on the App Store.
Meanwhile, Epic continues to blame Apple for a variety of Fortnite gameplay changes for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. The company confirmed this week that Fortnite gamers on Apple devices will miss out on future content updates as well as cross-platform multiplayer games.
Apple also followed through with its threat to terminate the Epic Games developer account used for Fortnite, find the details here.
This week also saw a handful of iPhone 12 rumors, pointing to possible support for 120hz display technology on the iPhone 12 Max. A leaked image also claimed to offer our first look at the iPhone 12 Pro Max, including a notch that is the same size as the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Read our full coverage of these iPhone 12 rumors here.
News also emerged this week of another Apple acquisition. A report from Protocol indicated that Apple has acquired the virtual reality startup Spaces. This company had been developing VR products and software, including a VR add-on for the Zoom video conferencing software.
Finally, it was a busy week for Apple beta testers. On Tuesday, Apple released the sixth developer and public betas of iOS 14, bringing a variety of small changes to iPhone and iPad users. You can find our full hands-on video with iOS 14 beta 6 right here.
In a surprise move, Apple also released the first developer beta of iOS 13.7 on Wednesday. This update has a key focus on expanding the COVID-19 Exposure Notification API, with Apple saying that it will allow users to opt-in to COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without the need to download an app from a local public health authority.
- Apple releases iOS 14 beta 6 to developers, here’s what’s new
- Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 6 with time picker changes, Spatial Audio toggle, more
- Apple releases iOS 13.7 beta with support for COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without downloading an app
- Apple Maps launches in-house ratings and photos system for points of interest
- Rumors: Images claim to show iPhone 12 Pro Max camera features, 120hz display settings, notch size
- AirPower ‘prototype’ teardown likely shows why Apple never shipped the wireless charger
- Bloomberg: Apple developing ‘less ambitious’ wireless charger following AirPower cancellation
- Drop Test: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s new Gorilla glass impresses ahead of iPhone 12 launch
- TSMC indicates potential iPhone 12 performance and power efficiency improvements
- FCC makes more 5G spectrum available ahead of iPhone 12 launch
- Alleged iPad Air 4 pamphlet shows new full-screen design, Touch ID power button, USB-C
- Rumor: Leaked schematics claim to show upcoming 10.8-inch iPad with USB-C and Face ID
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- One-of-a-kind Marina Bay Apple Store prepares to open in Singapore
- Apple agrees to allow WordPress app on the App Store without In-App Purchases after update
- Apple has now terminated Epic’s App Store account following legal dispute between the two companies
- Epic’s latest legal filing targets Apple’s intent to cut off Unreal Engine, Microsoft joins in support
- Judge says Apple may not be required to allow Fortnite on the App Store
- Disney+ will offer early access to ‘Mulan’ on its iOS app through Apple’s In-App Purchases
- Apple updates iMovie for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with new filters, soundtracks, and more
- Epic says new Fortnite season won’t be released on Mac or iOS due to legal dispute with Apple
- Apple unveils Final Cut Pro X update with proxy workflow improvements, performance upgrades, more
- One sentence to summarise how well Warren Buffett has done from AAPL
- Apple and Tesla distort S&P 500 performance, says Jim Cramer
- Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
- Apple reportedly acquires VR startup ‘Spaces’
- Hands-on with iOS 14 beta 6 changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: 2020 iMac nano-texture glass display or glossy display? Which should you buy? [Video]
- DJI OM4: The new gold standard for smartphone gimbals [Video]
- Nomad Base Station Pro: The next step in wireless charging [Video]
