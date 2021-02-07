This week’s top stories: New features in iOS 14.5, the latest on Apple Car, and much more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 brings new iPhone and Apple Watch features, new rumors about Apple’s mixed-reality headset, the latest on Apple Car, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.

iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4

Apple this week released the first developer and public betas of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4. There are also new betas of iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.3.

Perhaps most notably, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, you can now use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask.

There are other changes too, such as new privacy features, global dual-SIM 5G support, support for the latest Xbox and Playstation controls, and more. Check out our full hands-on video for all of the details.

Apple Headset

A new report from The Information this week offered a variety of specific details on Apple’s plans for a mixed-reality headset.

The report explained that the mixed-reality headset Apple is developing will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it. There would also be ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking.

In terms of price, the report suggested that Apple has internally suggested a price of $3,000 for the Apple Headset — underscoring that it will be a very niche product. Apple is reportedly aiming to ship the headset as soon as 2022.

Apple Car

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated reports this week that Apple could team up with Hyundai on Apple Car production. Kuo suggested that the vehicle will use Hyundai’s electric car chassis known as E-GMP.

Specs of the E-GMP chassis include: range of over 300 miles on a full charge, and fast-charging gets it up to 80% capacity within 18 minutes. The maximum top speed is 160 mph, and 0-60 mph time is less than 3.5 seconds.

Then, CNBC and a local newspaper both reported that Apple and Hyundai were nearing finalization of the deal, and that it could be worth as much as $3.6 billion.

But on Friday evening, Bloomberg published a new report suggesting that Apple and Hyundai have recently paused their negotiations in regards to Apple Car. It’s unclear when, or if, the talks will resume.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac |

iPad |

Apple Car |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple TV |

Apps |

AAPL Company |

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Appfigures: To get the latest scoop on the newest apps and games, sign up for the Appfigures ‘This Week in Apps’ newsletter right here.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.

Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and take the Helix Sleep quiz at helixsleep.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season – 9to5Mac Happy Hour This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall explain the fate of Apple’s Developer Transition Kit program, iOS 14.5 beta features, iPhone 13 hardware rumors, Apple Car developments, and much more. Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour. Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and take the Helix Sleep quiz at helixsleep.com/9to5mac. Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour. Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Read More Apple asking developers to return DTK Mac mini, offers $200 credit for buying M1 Macs AirPods Max ear cushions now available to order separately for $69 Hands-on: Unboxing and first look at standalone AirPods Max ear cushion sets Limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band now available to order Hands-on with Apple's new Black Unity sport band Apple releases first beta of iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and more to developers What's new in iOS 14.5? Podcasts app redesign, Reminders sorting features, more iOS 14.5 adds support for unlocking your iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask iOS 14.5 beta brings support for casting Apple Fitness+ workouts with AirPlay 2 Apple giving out Apple TV+ credits to paying customers as free trials extended Apple working on 'Apple Card Family' for multi-users iOS 14.5 beta enables worldwide dual-SIM 5G support iOS 14.5 beta suggests new financial health features coming to the Wallet app Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 with fixes for Bluetooth, external display issues, more How to use the new 'Unlock with Apple Watch' iPhone feature Apple TV+ platform tops viewership record with debut of original movie 'Palmer' iPadOS 14.5 brings emoji search and new landscape boot screen to the iPad Apple looks to spur News+ growth with new affiliate program Apple releases first macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta for developers macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta brings new Support menu with details on warranty coverage and AppleCare Apple adding support for stereo-paired HomePods as default sound output with macOS 11.3 beta Hands-on: macOS 11.3 beta 1 changes and features [Video] Bloomberg: Apple testing in-screen Touch ID for 2021 iPhone, AirTags coming this year WSJ report corroborates that the 2021 iPhones could feature in-screen Touch ID and Face ID Apple mixed-reality headset: Two 8K displays, $3,000 price tag Apple Car specs? 160 mph, 300-mile range, 18-minute charge CNBC: Apple and Hyundai nearing Apple Car deal, first version will ‘not be designed to have a driver’ Apple rumored to sign $3.6 billion deal with Kia Motors for Apple Car partnership Second report says that Apple Car production would be in the US; Hyundai nervous Apple taps Porsche's VP of Chassis Development as 'Project Titan' car production rumor heats up Older Apple TV will require AirPlay for YouTube video playback starting next month Apple TV+ acquires hot Sundance film 'CODA', in record-setting $25m deal Apple TV+ receives four Golden Globes nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’ and more ‘Ted Lasso’ receives three WGA Award nominations as season 2 production continues https://youtu.be/Rzi2FheKGb8 iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season 01:17:50 Premium MacBook Air, iOS 14.4 release, AAPL earnings 01:04:29 Apple’s first AR device, iPhone 13 notch, Unity Apple Watch face 01:14:27 MagSafe and more coming in 2021 MacBook Pro, redesigned iMac and Apple external display rumors 01:00:18 Apple Car shifts to reverse, 2021 product rumors, Fitness+ audio workouts 01:17:03

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Guardian Firewall: Advanced security and privacy control for your iPhone and iPad, powered by the team who spent years reverse-engineering iOS to help you take back control. Download the app to receive 3 days free with zero commitment or $10 off Guardian Pro at www.guardianapp.com/stacktrace.

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: