This week’s top stories: New features in iOS 14.5, the latest on Apple Car, and much more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 brings new iPhone and Apple Watch features, new rumors about Apple’s mixed-reality headset, the latest on Apple Car, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4
Apple this week released the first developer and public betas of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4. There are also new betas of iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.3.
Perhaps most notably, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, you can now use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask.
There are other changes too, such as new privacy features, global dual-SIM 5G support, support for the latest Xbox and Playstation controls, and more. Check out our full hands-on video for all of the details.
Apple Headset
A new report from The Information this week offered a variety of specific details on Apple’s plans for a mixed-reality headset.
The report explained that the mixed-reality headset Apple is developing will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it. There would also be ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking.
In terms of price, the report suggested that Apple has internally suggested a price of $3,000 for the Apple Headset — underscoring that it will be a very niche product. Apple is reportedly aiming to ship the headset as soon as 2022.
Apple Car
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated reports this week that Apple could team up with Hyundai on Apple Car production. Kuo suggested that the vehicle will use Hyundai’s electric car chassis known as E-GMP.
Specs of the E-GMP chassis include: range of over 300 miles on a full charge, and fast-charging gets it up to 80% capacity within 18 minutes. The maximum top speed is 160 mph, and 0-60 mph time is less than 3.5 seconds.
Then, CNBC and a local newspaper both reported that Apple and Hyundai were nearing finalization of the deal, and that it could be worth as much as $3.6 billion.
But on Friday evening, Bloomberg published a new report suggesting that Apple and Hyundai have recently paused their negotiations in regards to Apple Car. It’s unclear when, or if, the talks will resume.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- iOS 14.5 adds support for unlocking your iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask
- What’s new in iOS 14.5? Podcasts app redesign, Reminders sorting features, more
- Apple releases first beta of iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and more to developers
- iOS 14.5 code reveals upcoming ‘Apple Card Family’ feature for multi-user accounts
- iOS 14.5 beta suggests new financial health features coming to the Wallet app
- How to install the iOS 14.5 beta and get access to ‘Apple Watch Unlock’ for iPhone
- Apple releases first public betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5
- Apple releases updated build of iOS 14.5 beta 1 to developers
- iOS 14.5 beta enables worldwide dual-SIM 5G support
iPhone |
- You can now unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when wearing a face mask, here’s how
- iPhone 12 Pro Max bests Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra in drop test [Video]
- iPhone 13 camera will have a new lens supplier, says Kuo
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch users can exercise to unlock a virtual trophy on Valentine’s Day
- Apple Watch anniversary gift credited with detecting invisible heart condition in 58-year-old
- Apple releases watchOS 7.4 public beta with new ‘Apple Watch Unlock’ feature for iPhone Face ID
- Limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band now available to order
Mac |
- Apple asking developers to return DTK Mac mini, offers $200 credit for buying M1 Macs
- Apple increases Apple Silicon DTK return credit from $200 to $500
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 with fixes for Bluetooth, external display issues, more
- M1 Mac mini in the cloud now available for 12 cents/hour
- CalDigit’s new USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ‘Element Hub’ adds 7 ports to your MacBook
- What’s new in macOS 11.3? Sorting in Reminders app, Safari customizations, more
- macOS Big Sur 11.3 brings two small changes to improve using iPad apps on M1 Macs
iPad |
- iPadOS 14.5 brings emoji search and new landscape boot screen to the iPad
- [Update: Now available] Kensington unveils StudioDock hub meets stand for iPad Air/Pro with tons of I/O
Apple Car |
- Possible Apple Car specs: 160 mph top speed, 300-mile range, 80% charge in 18 minutes – Kuo
- CNBC: Apple and Hyundai nearing Apple Car deal, first version will ‘not be designed to have a driver’
- Second report says that Apple Car production would be in the US; Hyundai nervous
- Apple Car production: Shares of Japanese car companies rise on reports of talks
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Pioneer Place mural donated to nonprofit Don’t Shoot PDX
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ acquires hot Sundance film ‘CODA’, in record-setting $25m deal
- Older Apple TV will require AirPlay for YouTube video playback starting next month
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
Apps |
- Developer modifies 4th-gen iPod with built-in Wi-Fi and Spotify
- Facebook says a ‘configuration change’ mistakenly logged iPhone users out of their accounts
- Robinhood users petition Apple to remove it from the App Store after blocking trades of GME
- Signal is the most private messaging app, but staff say it has no plans to prevent misuse
- Robinhood app controversy grows, with likely motive now revealed [U]
- GameStop and Elon Musk send Reddit and Robinhood to the top of the App Store charts
- Carrot Weather receives major overhaul with new design and customization, now free to download
AAPL Company |
- Apple mixed-reality headset to have two 8K displays, cost $3,000 – The Information
- Redesigned AirPods, new iPad Pro and iPad mini, more: Could Apple hold a Spring Event this year?
- Tim Cook must face 7 hour deposition in Apple vs Epic Games legal battle, judge says
This week's top videos |
- 9to5Mac Daily: February 05, 2021 – Public betas, Apple Headset details
- February 04, 2021 – macOS Big Sur 11.3 changes, more
- February 03, 2021 – iPadOS 14.5 tidbits, more Apple Car news
- February 02, 2021 – iOS 14.5 beta, new Apple Watch Unlock feature
- February 01, 2021 – More Apple Car rumors, Apple TV+ deal
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Unity Collection and ‘Time to Walk’
- Miles Somerville on YouTube, drumming, and closing rings
- Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season
–
- iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season
- Premium MacBook Air, iOS 14.4 release, AAPL earnings
- Apple’s first AR device, iPhone 13 notch, Unity Apple Watch face
- MagSafe and more coming in 2021 MacBook Pro, redesigned iMac and Apple external display rumors
- Apple Car shifts to reverse, 2021 product rumors, Fitness+ audio workouts
121: "Debug-driven development"
How COVID-19 has forced us to rethink technology in education
