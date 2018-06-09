This week’s top stories: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2018 and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple unveils iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12 at WWDC 2018, a class action lawsuit alleges that all Apple Watches are defective, why FaceTime isn’t an open-standard, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
Of course, the big news this week was Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference. This year’s event brought the announcement of Apple’s various new operating systems, headlined by iOS 12. iOS 12 includes a slew of new features and changes, with Apple touting that it has doubled down on performance with this update.
Furthermore, tvOS 12 brings support for Dolby Atmos audio, and Apple says all existing iTunes films will be upgraded at no cost. tvOS 12 also includes a new Zero Sign-On feature that means you won’t ever have to enter your cable credentials, so long as your connected to your cable company’s broadband. Charter Spectrum is the first to support this feature.
watchOS 5 packs a dedicated Podcasts application, Activity Sharing changes, automatic workout detection, a Walkie-Talkie feature, and much more. macOS 10.14 includes the highly awaited dark mode, as well as a redesigned Mac App Store, Home app, and more.
Outside of WWDC this week, Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit that alleges all models of the Apple Watch, from Series 0 through Series 3, are defective. The suit specifically alleges that the screens on those Apple Watch models are prone to detach from the body of the device.
Furthermore, an interesting op-ed from CNET this week explored reasons as to why Apple has yet to make FaceTime an open-standard. That piece speculated that it could be due to ongoing legal troubles between Apple and patent troll VirnetX. Read the full piece here.
These and all of this week’s top stories below…
iOS |
- iOS 12 includes a colorful new wallpaper, download it here for iPhone and iPad
- Apple unveils iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad
- Here are all of the devices that will support iOS 12
- Apple unveils new first-party ARKit Measure app that can auto-detect dimensions of objects
- Apple introduces ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences, face tracking improvements, more
- Apple announces third-party map support for CarPlay, improvements to Stocks, Books, more
- Apple unveils new Do Not Disturb at Bedtime, grouped notifications, and Screen Time feature to reduce distractions
- iOS 12 includes new Animoji characters, ‘Memoji’ avatar design feature
- iOS 12 brings iPhone X gestures to iPad, swipe from top-right to open Control Center
- Apple updates Design Resources for iOS 12, adds iPad UI elements and Keynote kit
- iOS 12 adds multi-user Face ID with support for up to two faces
- Here’s how iOS 12’s new security code auto-fill feature works
- iOS 12: How to create Memoji on iPhone X
- iOS 12 beta suggests support for automatic system updates
- iOS 12 doubles down on passcode brute forcing, USB Restricted Mode now set to one hour
- iOS 12 makes closing applications on the iPhone X much easier
- Apple introduces new App Store Connect app on iOS for developers
- CarPlay in iOS 12: Audio app improvements, new framework, third-party navigation apps
- iOS 12 tidbits: Accidental screenshots on iPhone X, Apple Music lyric search, Face ID rescans, more
- iOS 12 tidbits: AirDrop saved passwords, new 3D Touch options, more
macOS |
- Apple unveils macOS 10.14 Mojave with dark mode, Home app, new App Store, more
- New apps added in macOS Mojave: Apple News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos
- Apple details redesigned Mac App Store with new editorial content, major apps coming this fall
- Apple gives a sneak peek at multi-year project to bring UIKit iOS apps to the Mac
- Here are the Macs that will (and won’t) be updated to macOS 10.14 Mojave
- New Sandboxing improvements bring Transmit back to the Mac App Store
- macOS 10.14 tidbits: Custom accent colors, updates via System Preferences, more
tvOS |
watchOS |
- Apple announces watchOS 5: Podcasts, Activity Sharing challenges, automatic workout detection, Walkie-Talkie, more
- watchOS 5: Podcasts, Siri face, custom Control Center, more
- Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride band, available today
- watchOS 5 won’t support first gen Apple Watches, including $17,000 Editions
- Apple stops offering watchOS 5 beta 1 due to ‘an issue that occurs while updating’
Mac + iPad |
- Report: Apple to tighten control on supply chain procurement, cutting manufacturers’ profits, starting with new MacBooks
- How iOS 12 paves the way for an iPad with Face ID & a notch
iPhone |
- Apple introduces new colors for iPhone 7/8/X silicone cases, Apple Watch sport bands
- iOS 12 speed test: Here’s how fast iOS 12 runs on older devices
- Ming-Chi Kuo predicts ~$100 price cuts for 2018 iPhones, all models available in September
- CMV: Techies will love Siri Shortcuts, but most normal people will never use
Apple Watch |
- Latest class action lawsuit alleges all Apple Watches are defective
- Woman found guilty of distracted driving despite claiming she was checking the time on her Apple Watch
- Apple Watch to adopt solid state Side button and Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
AAPL Company |
- Apple announces winners of the 2018 Apple Design Awards
- Apple updates App Store Review Guidelines w/ free trial details, remote mirroring changes, more
- Apple ships Health Records API to developers, users will soon be able to share data from multiple hospitals, more
- This could be why Apple has yet to make FaceTime an open-standard like it promised
- Startup seeks $200K from Apple in cash grab lawsuit over ‘stolen’ Siri Shortcuts logo
- Apple Park looking far more park-like in latest drone footage
