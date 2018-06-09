This week’s top stories: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2018 and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple unveils iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12 at WWDC 2018, a class action lawsuit alleges that all Apple Watches are defective, why FaceTime isn’t an open-standard, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Of course, the big news this week was Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference. This year’s event brought the announcement of Apple’s various new operating systems, headlined by iOS 12. iOS 12 includes a slew of new features and changes, with Apple touting that it has doubled down on performance with this update.

Furthermore, tvOS 12 brings support for Dolby Atmos audio, and Apple says all existing iTunes films will be upgraded at no cost. tvOS 12 also includes a new Zero Sign-On feature that means you won’t ever have to enter your cable credentials, so long as your connected to your cable company’s broadband. Charter Spectrum is the first to support this feature.

watchOS 5 packs a dedicated Podcasts application, Activity Sharing changes, automatic workout detection, a Walkie-Talkie feature, and much more. macOS 10.14 includes the highly awaited dark mode, as well as a redesigned Mac App Store, Home app, and more.

Outside of WWDC this week, Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit that alleges all models of the Apple Watch, from Series 0 through Series 3, are defective. The suit specifically alleges that the screens on those Apple Watch models are prone to detach from the body of the device.

Furthermore, an interesting op-ed from CNET this week explored reasons as to why Apple has yet to make FaceTime an open-standard. That piece speculated that it could be due to ongoing legal troubles between Apple and patent troll VirnetX. Read the full piece here.

These and all of this week’s top stories below…

iOS |

macOS |

tvOS |

watchOS |

Mac + iPad |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top video |

Happy Hour Podcast #176 |

This week Benjamin and Zac talk WWDC 2018 including iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS, and macOS Mojave.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/9to5mac-happy-hour-06-08-2018.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.