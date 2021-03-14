This week’s top stories: HomePod and iMac Pro discontinued, iOS 14.4.1 released, and more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.4.1 brings important security fixes for iPhone users, the future of the iMac Pro and HomePod, Apple event rumored for March 28, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
March 23 Apple Event
Apple is rumored to have plans to hold its first event of the year on March 23. According to multiple leakers this week, the event will include the introduction of new products such as 2021 iPad Pros, AirTags, and more.
If Apple’s plans for a March 23 event come to fruition, we’d expect invites to go out to the press sometime over the next few days.
iMac Pro and HomePod discontinued
Apple has officially discontinued the iMac Pro, noting that the current stock is only available “while supplies last” and no future production is planned. All build to order configurations are no longer available.
Apple is believed to be introducing an all-new range of iMacs soon, featuring next-generation Apple silicon CPUs and GPUs. It’s unclear why exactly Apple has chosen to discontinue the iMac Pro right now, but it could be due to the availability of certain parts or supplies.
Second, Apple has also discontinued the full-size original HomePod without a replacement. The company now says it will focus on the HomePod mini going forward.
iOS 14.4.1 released
Apple this week released iOS 14.4.1 to the general public, bringing an important security fix. The company said that iOS 14.4.1 patches a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and third-party browsers on iOS.
Apple explained that processing maliciously crafted web content may have lead to arbitrary code execution. The issue has been patched by addressing a memory corruption bug with improved validation.
Apple has also released iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 to address the same vulnerability.
MacBook Pro
Finally, a new supply chain report this week indicated that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not begin mass production until the second half of the year.
These models were originally planned to enter mass production in May/June timeframe, but that has been delayed. So while an announcement at WWDC had once seemed possible, this weeks report means we’ll likely be waiting a bit longer until sometime in the fall.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 with security updates for iPhone users
- When might Apple release iOS 14.5 to the public?
- 7 tips and tricks for typing faster and more accurately on your iPhone
iPhone |
- New Sonos Roam portable speaker officially unveiled with AirPlay 2, Qi charging, more
- iPhone 11 survived six months at the bottom of a lake [Video]
- Apple launches new page on its website highlighting carrier offers on iPhone 12 models
- T-Mobile will automatically enroll users into a new tracking program to show ‘relevant ads’
Apple Watch |
- Man who fell through ice in Somersworth was rescued thanks to his Apple Watch
- watchOS 7.3.2 security update with WebKit fix drops for Apple Watch
Mac and iPad |
- Apple discontinues iMac Pro, Apple Store says buy ‘while supplies last’
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 with security updates for all users
- M1 Mac SSD wear probably a far smaller problem than it appears
- Apple patent application describes a simple way to boost battery life
- Everything we know about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro update
- How to use the Magic Keyboard shortcuts on the iPad Air and iPad Pro
Top Apple stories, retail |
- All 270 US Apple Stores are open for the first time since March 2020
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
AirPods |
- Poll: Do you prefer the leaked AirPods 3 design or the original?
- Opinion: AirPods 3 rumors suggest Apple is going all-in on AirPods Pro design, here’s why that’s bad
- Claimed photos provide another look at upcoming AirPods 3 (update: photos)
- Comment: It’s time for Apple to make its own accessories for AirPods
- New leaked photos of AirPods 3 show universal fit without interchangeable ear tips
- New AirPods Max firmware update fixes battery drain issues when in Smart Case
Apple Car |
- Toyota president warns Apple that it will need to provide 40 years of support for ‘Apple Car’
- Apple may use Foxconn or Magna as contract manufacturing partner for Apple Car
- BMW CFO downplays Apple Car threat, saying ‘I sleep very peacefully’
Apps |
- Former Facebook employees detail how iOS 14 privacy features are affecting the company
- Developer tells how he became ineligible for the reduced App Store fees after a mistake
- Netflix asks password borrowers to get their own accounts in new test
AR/VR Headset |
- Kuo: Apple’s mixed-reality headset to feature 15 camera modules and ‘innovative biometrics’
- Mark Zuckerberg subtly criticizes Apple’s rumored AR and VR headset plans in new interview
- Kuo: Apple VR/AR headset in 2022 for $1000, AR glasses in 2025
AAPL Company |
- First Apple event of the year rumored for March 23rd: AirTags, AirPods, iPad Pro, Apple TV?
- Everything Apple could announce at its rumored March 23 event
- Amy Klobuchar, now Chair of Senate antitrust subcommittee, plans to investigate the App Store
- Apple sues former employee for stealing trade secrets, leaking information to the media
