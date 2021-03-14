This week’s top stories: HomePod and iMac Pro discontinued, iOS 14.4.1 released, and more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.4.1 brings important security fixes for iPhone users, the future of the iMac Pro and HomePod, Apple event rumored for March 28, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

March 23 Apple Event

Apple is rumored to have plans to hold its first event of the year on March 23. According to multiple leakers this week, the event will include the introduction of new products such as 2021 iPad Pros, AirTags, and more.

If Apple’s plans for a March 23 event come to fruition, we’d expect invites to go out to the press sometime over the next few days.

iMac Pro and HomePod discontinued

Apple has officially discontinued the iMac Pro, noting that the current stock is only available “while supplies last” and no future production is planned. All build to order configurations are no longer available.

Apple is believed to be introducing an all-new range of iMacs soon, featuring next-generation Apple silicon CPUs and GPUs. It’s unclear why exactly Apple has chosen to discontinue the iMac Pro right now, but it could be due to the availability of certain parts or supplies.

Second, Apple has also discontinued the full-size original HomePod without a replacement. The company now says it will focus on the HomePod mini going forward.

iOS 14.4.1 released

Apple this week released iOS 14.4.1 to the general public, bringing an important security fix. The company said that iOS 14.4.1 patches a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and third-party browsers on iOS.

Apple explained that processing maliciously crafted web content may have lead to arbitrary code execution. The issue has been patched by addressing a memory corruption bug with improved validation.

Apple has also released iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 to address the same vulnerability.

MacBook Pro

Finally, a new supply chain report this week indicated that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not begin mass production until the second half of the year.

These models were originally planned to enter mass production in May/June timeframe, but that has been delayed. So while an announcement at WWDC had once seemed possible, this weeks report means we’ll likely be waiting a bit longer until sometime in the fall.

