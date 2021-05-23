This week’s top stories: M1X and M2 MacBook rumors, Apple Music upgrades, more

In this week’s top stories: M1X and M2 MacBook rumors, Apple’s forthcoming Beats Studio Buds headphones, Apple Music adds lossless and Spatial Audio support, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple Music expansion

After several weeks of rumors, Apple this week officially announced that Apple Music is adding lossless music support as well as Spatial Audio. These features will roll out to Apple Music subscribers in June at no extra cost. Be sure to check out our full coverage for all of the latest details.

M1X and M2 MacBook rumors

A monster report from Bloomberg this week shed new light on what to expect from the Apple Silicon transition for the rest of Apple’s Mac lineup. First and foremost, the report indicated that Apple could announce its new M1X MacBook Pro lineup as soon as sometime this summer.

The report also indicated that Apple is developing a redesigned MacBook Air that will feature a “direct successor” to the M1 chip as soon as later this year. The company also continues work on a more powerful Mac mini, as well as an upgraded Mac Pro with Apple Silicon inside.

Beats Studio Buds

Apple this week released iOS 14.6 RC to developers and public beta users. In it, 9to5Mac was able to find references and images of new Beats Studio Buds earbuds coming soon from Apple. These are truly wireless Beats earbuds that will feature Noise Cancellation support, Hey Siri, and more.

Check out more in our full coverage here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Apple TV |

Mac and iPad |

Apple Stores |

Apps |

Apple Music |

AAPL Company |

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by ProClip USA: Save 10% on ProClip’s tough and rugged MagSafe phone mounts with code 9to5.

Sponsored by Magic Spoon: Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.

Sponsored by Mint Mobile: To get your new wireless plan for just $15 a month and get the plan shipped to your door for FREE go to MintMobile.com/HappyHour

Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: