This week’s top stories: M1X and M2 MacBook rumors, Apple Music upgrades, more

In this week’s top stories: M1X and M2 MacBook rumors, Apple’s forthcoming Beats Studio Buds headphones, Apple Music adds lossless and Spatial Audio support, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
Apple Music expansion
After several weeks of rumors, Apple this week officially announced that Apple Music is adding lossless music support as well as Spatial Audio. These features will roll out to Apple Music subscribers in June at no extra cost. Be sure to check out our full coverage for all of the latest details.
M1X and M2 MacBook rumors
A monster report from Bloomberg this week shed new light on what to expect from the Apple Silicon transition for the rest of Apple’s Mac lineup. First and foremost, the report indicated that Apple could announce its new M1X MacBook Pro lineup as soon as sometime this summer.
The report also indicated that Apple is developing a redesigned MacBook Air that will feature a “direct successor” to the M1 chip as soon as later this year. The company also continues work on a more powerful Mac mini, as well as an upgraded Mac Pro with Apple Silicon inside.
Beats Studio Buds
Apple this week released iOS 14.6 RC to developers and public beta users. In it, 9to5Mac was able to find references and images of new Beats Studio Buds earbuds coming soon from Apple. These are truly wireless Beats earbuds that will feature Noise Cancellation support, Hey Siri, and more.
- Apple expanding ‘Air Quality’ Weather app feature to more countries with iOS 14.7
- Apple releases first iOS 14.7 beta to developers, more
- Apple releases iOS 14.6 RC to developers with Apple Card Family and more, here are the full release notes
- Apple releases second iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 RC to developers
- Built-in Shazam music recognition is now an App Clip in iOS 14.6
- Apple reveals new Accessibility features: AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, eye-tracking on iPad, more
- Do Apple’s new accessibility features hint at UI changes for iOS 15? It’s possible
- Apple seems to be finally fixing grayed-out App Tracking Transparency toggle in iOS 14
- iOS 14.7 beta lets you set timers on HomePod using the Home app
- Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat-edged design, new green color option
- Apple unveils two new Apple Watch Pride bands and watch face
- New Apple TV adds ARC support for universal TV audio passthrough to HomePod speakers
- Apple TV 4K reviews: New Siri Remote is a ‘must buy,’ but Apple TV price still prohibitive
- Apple VP talks Apple TV 4K price in new interview: ‘There’s a tremendous amount of value in this $179’
- Apple VP says company is committed to home audio products, ‘little need’ for Find My Remote feature
- Claim that 2021 MacBook Pro models will have M1X chip; drop front logo
- Apple shares why 11-inch iPad Pro didn’t get the Liquid Retina XDR display and more in new interview
- Photographer Austin Mann puts the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the test, compares it to Pro Display XDR
- Bloomberg: Redesigned MacBook Pro coming as soon as this summer, up to 64GB RAM and 10-core chip
- Bloomberg: 40-core Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, high-end Mac mini in development
- Apple launches new webpage with an elevator pitch on why you should buy a Mac
- Bloomberg: Apple paused development of larger Apple Silicon iMac to focus on 24-inch model
- Craig Federighi says the Mac has an ‘unacceptable’ malware problem
- M1 iPad Pro reviews: Stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, but iPadOS limitations persist
- Apple releases macOS 11.5 beta to developers ahead of 11.4 public release [U: Public beta]
- Video details compatibility between 2020 Magic Keyboard and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro
- Redesigned iMac reviews: A beautiful and colorful design with stellar M1 performance
- iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K arrive in stores with vibrant window displays
- Revisit the world’s first Apple Store as it appeared 20 years ago with augmented reality
- Piazza Liberty Apple Store amphitheater transforms into public art installation
- Before the Genius Bar: Behind the retail designs that paved the way for 20 years of Apple Stores
- Apple SignTime service will connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with interpreters
- 20 years of Apple Stores in 20 quotes
- 20 years of Apple Stores: The enduring art of celebration
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Huge Eufy privacy breach shows live and recorded cam feeds to strangers
- Spotify HiFi launch could be imminent as user spots icon in iOS app
- Apple Music adding lossless streaming to entire catalog at no extra cost, Spatial Audio support with Dolby Atmos
- Apple Music Lossless requires wired headphones, AirPods will only get Spatial Audio
- Comment: Will you be able to hear the difference with Apple Music Lossless Audio? [U]
- HomePod and HomePod mini to support Apple Music Lossless in a future software update
- Exclusive: These are Apple’s new truly wireless in-ear Beats Studio earbuds
- Phil Schiller reveals $50M cost for WWDC, App Store Small Business Program details, more
- Live blog: Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in Epic legal battle
Lossless Apple Music, iPadOS wishes, Apple Silicon rumors
