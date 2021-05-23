This week’s top stories: M1X and M2 MacBook rumors, Apple Music upgrades, more

- May. 23rd 2021 11:59 am PT

In this weeks top stories: M1X and M2 MacBook rumors, Apple’s forthcoming Beats Studio Buds headphones, Apple Music adds lossless and Spatial Audio support, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple Music expansion

After several weeks of rumors, Apple this week officially announced that Apple Music is adding lossless music support as well as Spatial Audio. These features will roll out to Apple Music subscribers in June at no extra cost. Be sure to check out our full coverage for all of the latest details.

M1X and M2 MacBook rumors

A monster report from Bloomberg this week shed new light on what to expect from the Apple Silicon transition for the rest of Apple’s Mac lineup. First and foremost, the report indicated that Apple could announce its new M1X MacBook Pro lineup as soon as sometime this summer.

The report also indicated that Apple is developing a redesigned MacBook Air that will feature a “direct successor” to the M1 chip as soon as later this year. The company also continues work on a more powerful Mac mini, as well as an upgraded Mac Pro with Apple Silicon inside.

Beats Studio Buds

Apple this week released iOS 14.6 RC to developers and public beta users. In it, 9to5Mac was able to find references and images of new Beats Studio Buds earbuds coming soon from Apple. These are truly wireless Beats earbuds that will feature Noise Cancellation support, Hey Siri, and more.

9to5Mac Daily

May 20, 2021 – macOS security, larger-screened iMac

9to5Mac Daily

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.  

Craig Federighi says the Mac has an 'unacceptable' malware problem Craig Federighi begins testifying in Apple vs. Epic case, focuses on iPhone security Apple reveals new Accessibility features: AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, eye-tracking on iPad, more Apple adding new Background Sounds feature to iOS to help with focus, calm, and rest Bloomberg: Apple paused development of larger Apple Silicon iMac to focus on 24-inch model

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast

Lossless Apple Music, iPadOS wishes, Apple Silicon rumors

9to5Mac Happy Hour

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements out of Apple Music this week, with Lossless and Spatial Audio. Plus, there's a new 2021 Pride Band, rumors about upcoming Apple Silicon Macs, new truly wireless earbuds from Beats, and wishes for iPadOS 15 as we approach WWDC.

Stacktrace Podcast

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

136: "Cascading Device Sheets"

Stacktrace

After narrowly avoiding an accidental web development deep dive, John and Rambo discuss the challenges of open source maintenance, AirBuddy's upcoming battery notifications feature, the latest Mac-related rumors, and the new Apple Music hi-fi update.

Apple @ Work Podcast

Claris CEO Brad Freitag discusses why Claris Connect is uniquely positioned to solve integrations with SIS Vendors

Apple @ Work

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris (Apple subsidiary), to talk about the recent announcement for Claris Connect and Apple School Manager.

