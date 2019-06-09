This week’s top stories: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2019 and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple’s announcements at WWDC, including iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina, and more. Plus, the death of the iTunes name, a Samsung MacBook Pro clone, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.
At WWDC 2019 this week, Apple officially unveiled iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The updates include the long-anticipated Dark Mode, improvements to text selection and multitasking, new wallpapers, and more. Read our full coverage of iOS 13 here and iPadOS 13 here.
watchOS 6 includes new watch faces, a Noise app for monitoring loud environments, a dedicated App Store, and more. Read everything new in watchOS 6 here. tvOS 13 includes a new Control Center interface, support for multiple user accounts, and more.
For the Mac, Apple announced macOS Catalina, which includes Project Catalyst. Project Catalyst is Apple’s new technology for making it easy to port iPad applications to the Mac. macOS Catalina also includes new applications such as Podcasts and TV, and a brand new Music app. Read our full roundup of macOS Catalina here.
On the hardware side of things, Apple announced an all-new Mac Pro and its Pro Display XDR at WWDC 2019. The new Mac Pro features a modular design, allowing users to expand and adapt as time progresses. The new Pro Display XDR is a 6K 32-inch screen with an option $1,000 adjustable stand. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4999, while the Mac Pro starts at $5999. Both will be available this fall.
Be sure to check out our full roundup of everything Apple announced at WWDC here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS 13
Happy Hour Podcast #228
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple's major WWDC 2019 keynote, including what's new in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #039
WWDC 2019 is here, and it's a big one! John and Gui break down the top announcements, features and new developer tools in this grand WWDC special episode of the show. So fasten your seatbelts, it's keynote analysis time!
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple's products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
