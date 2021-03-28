This week’s top stories: A14X chip and iPad Pro rumors, Apple Watch ‘Explorer Edition,’ more

In this week’s top stories: New iPad Pro details, Apple Silicon iMacs coming soon, iOS 14.5 beta 5, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
A14X Procesor
Apple this week released iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 to developers, and there are new references to an unannounced A14X processor included in these betas This comes as rumors suggest Apple could release new iPad Pros as soon as next month.
9to5Mac was able to discover that the A14X is likely to be based on the M1 processor currently used in the Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Check out our full report right here for more details.
Apple Watch Explorer Edition
A new report from Bloomberg this week indicated that Apple is developing a more rugged variant of the Apple Watch. This model could be released as soon as this year, and it would be positioned as being more durable than other Apple Watch models.
Internally, Apple is reportedly referring to this device as the “Explorer Edition” Apple Watch. While it could be coming this year, the report also noted that the project could be canceled altogether.
Apple Silicon iMacs
In the latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta, 9to5Mac discovered references to new unreleased iMac models. This comes as rumors indicate new Apple Silicon iMacs could be coming soon.
The new iMacs are identified within macOS as “iMac21,1” and “iMac21,2.” Unfortunately, we can’t discover much else about what to expect, but this is yet more evidence that new models are looming.
HomePod
A new teardown this week revealed that the HomePod mini has a hidden and unused humidity and temperature sensor. As reported by Bloomberg, this sensor could be activated through a software update to provide new functionality to HomePod mini users.
The same Bloomberg report also mentioned in passing that Apple is developing new HomePod models with a screen, but details here remain unclear.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple claims iOS developers can bypass the App Store by creating web apps
- iOS 14.5 beta 5 now available to developers as public release nears
- Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 and iOS 12.5.2 to fix critical security vulnerability
iPhone |
- Brazil’s consumer protection regulator fines Apple $2M for not including charger in iPhone 12 box
- Rumor: New matte black color option for iPhone 13 Pro, LiDAR-enhanced Portrait mode
- Leaked image claims to show iPhone 13 front glass panels with smaller notch
- Apple once again highlights Ceramic Shield benefits in new iPhone 12 ‘Fumble’ ad
- iPhone 13 rumored to use LPTO displays from Samsung with 120Hz support
Apple Watch |
- OnePlus debuts its first Apple Watch competitor touting 2-week battery life and $159 price
- watchOS 7.4 beta 5 brings iPhone mask unlock feature for Apple Watch closer to launch
- Apple Watch reviewed in 2015, revisited in 2021
Mac and iPad |
- iOS code reveals ‘A14X’ processor ahead of rumored iPad Pro upgrades
- Poll: Which rumored Apple Silicon iMac are you most excited about?
- Intel shows exactly what we expect from the next-generation MacBook Pro
- New Apple Silicon iMacs referenced in latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta
- MacBook university fraud sees sister and brother pocket $4M
- On 20th anniversary of Mac OS X, ‘an act of desperation’ at the time
- Judge certifies class action lawsuit against Apple over infamous MacBook butterfly keyboard
- Everything we know about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro update
- Former Apple VP Scott Forstall celebrates the 20th anniversary of Mac OS X on Twitter
Top Apple stories, retail |
- All 270 US Apple Stores are open for the first time since March 2020
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
AirPods and HomePod |
- Apple discontinues original HomePod
- Comment: Farewell HomePod, Apple’s most misunderstood product
- Comment: The state of Apple TV and end of HomePod warrants a Home strategy roundtable
- Apple promotes AirPods Pro in new ‘Jump’ ad ahead of rumored AirPods 3
- Poll: Do you think Apple will release a replacement for the discontinued HomePod?
- Concept: How Apple could combine the best of HomePod, Apple TV, and iPad to create the perfect smart display
- Apple AirPods 3 not launching until Q3, says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Leaker indicates AirPods 3 not launching in March, AirPods 2 to continue being sold
- Here are 5 smart speaker alternatives to fill the void left by Apple’s HomePod
- Apple turns AirPods Pro ‘Jump’ campaign into viral trend with new TikTok challenge
Tech Industry |
- The FCC no longer trusts ISPs: It wants you to describe your broadband service
- Experts say the giant ship stuck in the Suez Canal could affect supply of ‘anything you see in stores’
Apps |
- PSA: Disney+ is getting more expensive; here’s how to lock in the original rate
- Apple releases Pages, Numbers, and Keynote updates with precise editing controls, updated media browser, more
- WhatsApp for iOS testing different playback speeds on voice messages
- ‘Reflector’ AirPlay mirroring app updated with M1 Mac and Big Sur support, new device frames, more
- Spotify updating iOS/Android app home screens with recently played, discover, and podcasts
- ‘Hue Sentiment’ is a new iOS app for adjusting Philips Hue smart lights based on your mood
- Magic the Gathering Arena now available for iPhone and iPad
AR/VR Headset |
- Kuo: Apple headset to have ultra-short focal length lenses and weigh less than 150 grams
- Kuo: 2022 Apple headset will track eye movement, blinking, and possibly authenticate users with iris recognition
AAPL Company |
- What to expect from Apple in Spring 2021: New iPad Pro, AirTags, and more
- HomePod mini reportedly includes room temperature and humidity sensor, could be enabled through software update
- Apple to pay more than $300 million after infringing DRM patent
- Opinion: Now is the time for Apple to release a new Apple TV
- Apple doubling down on supply chain security to prevent leaks, including biometric data collection
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Satechi Slim X1 – better than the Magic Keyboard in several ways [Video]
- Hands-on: Moment’s upcoming MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 [Video]
