This week’s top stories: A14X chip and iPad Pro rumors, Apple Watch ‘Explorer Edition,’ more

In this week’s top stories: New iPad Pro details, Apple Silicon iMacs coming soon, iOS 14.5 beta 5, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

A14X Procesor

Apple this week released iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 to developers, and there are new references to an unannounced A14X processor included in these betas This comes as rumors suggest Apple could release new iPad Pros as soon as next month.

9to5Mac was able to discover that the A14X is likely to be based on the M1 processor currently used in the Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Check out our full report right here for more details.

Apple Watch Explorer Edition

A new report from Bloomberg this week indicated that Apple is developing a more rugged variant of the Apple Watch. This model could be released as soon as this year, and it would be positioned as being more durable than other Apple Watch models.

Internally, Apple is reportedly referring to this device as the “Explorer Edition” Apple Watch. While it could be coming this year, the report also noted that the project could be canceled altogether.

Apple Silicon iMacs

In the latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta, 9to5Mac discovered references to new unreleased iMac models. This comes as rumors indicate new Apple Silicon iMacs could be coming soon.

The new iMacs are identified within macOS as “iMac21,1” and “iMac21,2.” Unfortunately, we can’t discover much else about what to expect, but this is yet more evidence that new models are looming.

HomePod

A new teardown this week revealed that the HomePod mini has a hidden and unused humidity and temperature sensor. As reported by Bloomberg, this sensor could be activated through a software update to provide new functionality to HomePod mini users.

The same Bloomberg report also mentioned in passing that Apple is developing new HomePod models with a screen, but details here remain unclear.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

