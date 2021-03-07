This week’s top stories: What to expect from the iPhone through 2023, iOS 14.5 changes, more

In this week’s top stories: New details on the iPhone 13 and beyond, an Apple Card controversy, new iOS 14.5 beta features and changes, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
Kuo on iPhone 13 and beyond
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week shared a monster new investor note focused on what to expect not only from this year’s iPhone 13, but also from the iPhone 14 in 2022 and beyond in 2023.
For the iPhone 13 upgrades this year, Kuo says that the biggest design change will be the introduction of a smaller notch cutout. The iPhone 13 models will also reportedly feature larger batteries, 120Hz refresh displays, and more.
In 2022, Kuo believes that Apple will ditch the notch cutout completely, opting for a “punch-hole display” for the first time. This change would likely only come to the iPhone 13 Pro replacements at the high-end of the lineup. Kuo also believes that Apple will introduce a 5G iPhone SE in 2022.
Finally, in 2023, Kuo predicts that Apple could launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone as well as a full-screen iPhone with in-screen Touch ID without a notch or hole-punch design. These roadmaps could change, however, depending on Apple’s production roadmap.
Apple Stores
Apple’s retail stores hit a milestone this week. For the first since March 2020, all 270 Apple Stores are open for the first time. Apple Stores still have a variety of health and safety measures in place, and some stores are only open for online order pickups. You can learn more about what to expect in our full coverage right here.
iOS 14.5 beta 3
Apple this week released iOS 14.5 beta 3 to developers and public beta users, and it continues to make refinements to the features and changes coming to iPhone users this spring.
One of the new features introduced with the first beta of iOS 14.5 was the ability to change the music player used for Siri commands, similar to what’s already available to HomePod users. This option is available once again with iOS 14.5 beta 3, but Apple says that it doesn’t want you to refer to this as “default music app support.”
The update also enables the new “Items” tab in the Find My app by default.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
Top Apple stories, retail
