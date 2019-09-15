This week’s top stories: iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are official, Apple Watch Series 5 details, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. We also learn more about Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple on Tuesday held its “By innovation only” September event after months of speculation and rumors. Headlining the event was the announcement of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro.

As expected, the new iPhone 11 Pro line features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a telephoto lens, a wide angle lens, and a super wide angle lens. The iPhone 11 Pro is available in four colors, including space gray, silver, gold, and an all-new midnight green.

The iPhone 11 is the followup to the iPhone XR and features a dual-camera setup for the first time. This includes a wide and ultra-wide lenses, rather than wide and telephoto like many people had assumed. As far as colors, the iPhone 11 is available in six colors: black, white, red, purple, green, and yellow. The iPhone 11 also features a new anodized aluminum finish, which Apple says is more durable.

Meanwhile, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 5, which is the first model to ever feature an always-on display. The new always-on display works by intelligently dimming the screen when a user’s wrist is down and returns to full brightness with a raise or a tap. When the display is dimmed, you can see the time, as well as certain complications. Apple is accomplishing this always-on technology with a combination of new display hardware, including an ambient light sensor and deep integration with watchOS software.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all available to order now via Apple’s website.

Last but not least, Apple announced that Apple Arcade will launch on September 19th for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st, also for $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Furthermore, if you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV within the next year, you get a free year of Apple TV+.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Apple Card |

Services |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Developers Rahul Matta and Will Bishop join Zac to discuss the opportunities made possible through making apps that work with Apple Watch. Rahul makes the excellent running log app Tempo, and Will is behind three watchOS apps including Chirp for Twitter.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/09/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-09-11-2019.mp3

Happy Hour Podcast #242 |

Apple’s September 10th event for iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 has wrapped up, and Benjamin and Zac have completed their annual marathon episode breaking down every announcement from the keynote.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/09/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-09-12-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #53 |

John and Rambo review Apple’s 2019 iPhone Keynote, and share their first impressions of Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, iPhone 11 and its Pro siblings, the new iPad and Apple Watch models, and much more. Also, is the new iPhone worthy of the name “Pro”, and who won this round of Apple Keynote Poker?

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.