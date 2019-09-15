This week’s top stories: iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are official, Apple Watch Series 5 details, more
In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. We also learn more about Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Apple on Tuesday held its “By innovation only” September event after months of speculation and rumors. Headlining the event was the announcement of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro.
As expected, the new iPhone 11 Pro line features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a telephoto lens, a wide angle lens, and a super wide angle lens. The iPhone 11 Pro is available in four colors, including space gray, silver, gold, and an all-new midnight green.
The iPhone 11 is the followup to the iPhone XR and features a dual-camera setup for the first time. This includes a wide and ultra-wide lenses, rather than wide and telephoto like many people had assumed. As far as colors, the iPhone 11 is available in six colors: black, white, red, purple, green, and yellow. The iPhone 11 also features a new anodized aluminum finish, which Apple says is more durable.
Meanwhile, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 5, which is the first model to ever feature an always-on display. The new always-on display works by intelligently dimming the screen when a user’s wrist is down and returns to full brightness with a raise or a tap. When the display is dimmed, you can see the time, as well as certain complications. Apple is accomplishing this always-on technology with a combination of new display hardware, including an ambient light sensor and deep integration with watchOS software.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all available to order now via Apple’s website.
Last but not least, Apple announced that Apple Arcade will launch on September 19th for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st, also for $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Furthermore, if you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV within the next year, you get a free year of Apple TV+.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS |
- iOS 13.1 developer beta 3 now available
- Apple releasing iOS 13.1 on September 30
- Apple releasing third public beta of iOS 13.1 today
- Apple releases watchOS 6 GM to developers ahead of September 19 update
iPhone |
- Apple announces $999 iPhone 11 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max: triple camera, A13 chip, new colors, Super Retina XDR screen, more
- Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual cameras, new colors, more
- Download the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro wallpapers right here [Gallery]
- iPhone 11 Night mode camera tested in first real-world images
- Here’s how much iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will cost with carrier financing and promotions
- iPhone XR vs iPhone 11 comparison: Which should you buy?
- Best iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max cases now available
- Benchmark claims iPhone 11 Pro has 4 GB RAM, but other reports indicate it has 6 GB
- Poll: iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders start tomorrow, what are you buying?
- iPhone XR drops to $599, iPhone 8 to $449, following iPhone 11 announcement
- iPhone 11 Pro Diary: I’ll be buying one, for exactly the reason I expected
- iPhone 11 still available for launch day delivery as iPhone 11 Pro starts to slip
- iPhone 11 Pro tidbits: Heavier than iPhone XS, 3D Touch dropped, and more
- iPhone 11 tidbits: Longer battery life, monthly pricing, Face ID, more
- Here’s how much AppleCare+ will cost for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to check what LTE bands the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be available SIM-free and unlocked on day 1
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro now available to order, starting at $699
- iPhone 11 includes ‘U1’ Ultra Wideband location chip, but Apple Tag tracker announcement notably absent
Mac + iPad |
- Phishing attacks on Mac users doubling; here’s what to watch for
- Apple unveils all-new seventh-generation 10.2-inch iPad
Top Apple stories, retail |
- New Apple Stores open in Louisville and The Woodlands: green walls, mirrored facade, more
- Apple Stores reopening on iPhone 11 launch day: Bridgewater, Mall of America, Highland Village, more
- Apple’s second store in Mexico opening in Polanco district on September 27
- Retail updates preview a return to Apple Store enthusiasm
- The Woodlands, Texas, Apple Store expanding September 14 ahead of iPhone launch day
- Today at Apple introduces Quick Tips sessions for express learning
- Apple Fifth Avenue glass cube reopening September 20 in Manhattan
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6 GM includes new Meridian watch face featured during Apple Watch Series 5 reveal
- Apple Watch Series 5: How much lighter is titanium versus stainless steel?
- Poll: Have you pre-ordered the Apple Watch Series 5 yet?
- Hands-on with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 [Videos]
Apple Card |
- Here’s what a bare metal Apple Card looks like, and how to convert your own
- Is the Apple Card pure titanium? Electron microscope scan reveals all…
- Yep, wood or metal Apple Card cases for up to $900 really are a thing now…
Services |
- AppleCare+ monthly plans switch to subscription model
- Apple introduces $29 AppleCare+ for Headphones covering AirPods and Beats
- Apple Arcade will be available on September 19 for $4.99/month
- Apple Arcade exclusive means not on Android, consoles are fair game
- ‘Let the games begin’ Apple Arcade ad hypes the service ahead of next week’s launch
- Poll: Now that pricing is official, will you subscribe to Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade?
- Apple TV+ content supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but only on certain devices
- Apple TV+ launching November 1 for $4.99/month
- Apple giving free year of Apple TV+ with purchase of Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple Event News Hub — iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, iPad, TV+, Arcade, much more
- Here’s everything Apple announced during its iPhone 11 keynote today
- Here’s everything Apple didn’t announce at its September iPhone 11 event
- Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs expects 26% AAPL hit over misunderstanding
- Opinion: My take on everything Apple announced yesterday
- Apple refurbished store slashes prices and adds inventory following today’s keynote
- Bob Iger resigns from Apple’s board of directors ahead of Apple TV+ and Disney+ launches
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 13, 2019 – iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 12, 2019 – Apple TV+ and the new U1 chip in iPhone 11
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 11, 2019 – More iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 details
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 10, 2019 — Apple Watch Series 5 and iPhone 11 event recap
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 09, 2019 – iPhone 11 event preview
9to5Mac Watch Time |
9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Developers Rahul Matta and Will Bishop join Zac to discuss the opportunities made possible through making apps that work with Apple Watch. Rahul makes the excellent running log app Tempo, and Will is behind three watchOS apps including Chirp for Twitter.
9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.
Happy Hour Podcast #242 |
Apple’s September 10th event for iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 has wrapped up, and Benjamin and Zac have completed their annual marathon episode breaking down every announcement from the keynote.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #53 |
John and Rambo review Apple’s 2019 iPhone Keynote, and share their first impressions of Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, iPhone 11 and its Pro siblings, the new iPad and Apple Watch models, and much more. Also, is the new iPhone worthy of the name “Pro”, and who won this round of Apple Keynote Poker?
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work: What can your IT department look at on your managed Apple devices?
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: How Apple could evolve iMessage to be better suited for business use