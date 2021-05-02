This week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 release, AirPods firmware update, AirTag launch, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 is officially released to the public, a firmware update for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple’s record-setting earnings, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
iOS 14.5 now available
After a beta testing cycle that spanned nearly three months, iOS 14.5 is now available to everyone alongside iPadOS 14.5. You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Read on for details on everything new in iOS 14.5.
The biggest change in iOS 14.5 is a new feature that allows you to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when you’re wearing a face mask. The update also includes Apple’s new privacy-focused App Tracking Transparency feature.
You can find more details about what’s new in iOS 14.5 in our detailed hands-on video right here.
AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware
Apple followed up the release of iOS 14.5 with a small update for AirPods and AirPods Pro users. The new firmware is version 3E751, and it comes seven months after the previous firmware version was released for AirPods and AirPods Pro users
Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.
You can learn more about how to update your AirPods in our full guide.
AAPL earnings
On Thursday, Apple reported another record-setting round of earnings. For the second quarter of 2021, Apple reported $89.6 billion in revenue and profit of $23.6 billion. This compares to the revenue of $58.3 billion and profit of $11.25 billion the company posted for the same quarter last year.
- $47.94 billion: iPhone (Up 65%)
- $9.1 billion: Mac (Up 70% YOY)
- $7.81 billion: iPad (up 79% YOY)
- $7.84 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 24% YOY)
- $16.9 billion: Services (Up 26% YOY)
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- iOS 14.5 now available to everyone; here are all of the new features
- You can now unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when wearing a face mask, here’s how
- iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency toggle mysteriously grayed out for some users
- iOS 14.5 is now available, here’s why you should update
- Apple tried to help Adobe bring Flash to iOS, but the results were ’embarrassing’
- Hands-on: How to allow or block iPhone apps from tracking you in iOS 14.5
- Poll: What’s your favorite new feature in iOS 14.5?
- Hands-on: Here’s how iPhone battery recalibration works in iOS 14.5
- Following iOS 14.5 release, Apple details App Tracking Transparency in new video
- Hands-on: iOS 14.5 brings new Waze-like features, guides, and more to Apple Maps
- What does ‘Ask App Not to Track’ mean?
iPhone |
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 7.4 brings iPhone mask unlock feature for Apple Watch
- Apple now selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and SE for the first time
Mac and iPad |
- Next-gen Apple Silicon ‘M2’ chip reportedly enters production, included in MacBooks in second half of year
- Apple releases macOS 11.3 with M1 improvements, malware fix, much more
- Download the stunning new wallpapers for the 2021 iPad Pro
- What performance might we expect from the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro?
- Here’s how the new iPad Pro compares to the 2020 iPad Pro
- Apple says the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will work with the old Magic Keyboard, but ‘may not precisely fit when closed’
- Apple says only select M1 iMac colors will be available to purchase at Apple Stores
- Here’s how the new M1 iMac compares to the Intel iMacs
- Apple execs talk new iMac design, Touch ID Magic Keyboard, and more in ‘Upgrade’ podcast interview
- Apple warns of supply shortages likely to impact iPad and Mac in Q3
- M1 iPad Pro now available to pre-order starting at $799
- Redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon now available to order, first shipments arrive May 21
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Rumors about second Apple Store in Berlin gain traction with new construction pictures
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apps |
- Leaked Facebook memo reveals how advertisers will be impacted following iOS 14.5 release
- Zoom launches Immersive View feature to create fun meetings
- Comment: As Spotify raises its prices, Apple One becomes an even more tempting bundle
- Spotify launches redesigned ‘Your Library’ with new grid view, dynamic filters, more for iOS/Android
- ‘Typewise’ aims to help iPhone users type faster with honeycomb keyboard design
- Apple updates Clips app with new AR interactions enabled by LiDAR scanner
Apple TV and AirPods |
- You can now pre-order the new Apple TV 4K and redesigned Siri Remote
- Apple releases updated firmware version for AirPods and AirPods Pro
- tvOS 14.5 with new Color Balance feature and more now available
- Should you buy the new Apple TV 4K? Here’s how it compares to its predecessor
- AirPods demand reportedly falling as Apple cuts production by 25-30%
AirTag |
- Apple reveals more about AirTag stalking protections as domestic abuse concerns expressed
- First AirTag shipment arrives early for lucky pre-order customer
- Find My Diary: First impressions of AirTag and Apple accessories
- Video: AirTag gets the teardown treatment, revealing how the speaker works and more
AAPL Company |
- Apple (AAPL) reports record Q2 2021 earnings: $89.6 billion in revenue, up 54% YOY
- Epic Games lawsuit: Academics from Harvard, Stanford, UCL, and more testify against Apple
- NYTimes details how Apple’s privacy focus drove a wedge between Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg
- Scott Forstall deposition in Epic vs Apple case focuses on early days of the iPhone and App Store
- Epic deposition reveals Eddy Cue pushed to bring iMessage to Android in 2013, but was overruled
- Craig Federighi talks App Tracking Transparency and pushback in new interview
This week's top videos |
- iOS 14.5 walkthrough – new emoji, Apple Watch Unlock, AirTag support, and more [Video]
- iPad Pro M1 & iPadOS 15 Preview – Should You Buy?
- Run Windows on M1 Mac w/Parallels (No Boot Camp needed) – Super EASY!
- First iOS 15 rumors, App Tracking Transparency, Apple earnings
- April Apple event impressions, new iMac, AirTag and more [Repost]
- April Apple event impressions, new iMac, AirTag and more
- 'Spring Loaded' Apple iPad Pro event preview
- Find My third-party accessories, Apple Arcade+, iPhone 12 mini experience
133: "A flowchart in your head"
Apple @ Work Podcast: Secure K-12 iPads with Spin Safe Browser
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Secure K-12 iPads with Spin Safe Browser
- Mac backup technology with pCloud
- Zero-Touch deployment and why it's a key part of IT security
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Transforming iOS data entry and integrations with JotForm
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Stephen Hackett on leveraging podcast tech in the workplace
