This week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 release, AirPods firmware update, AirTag launch, more

- May. 2nd 2021 12:20 pm PT

In this weeks top stories: iOS 14.5 is officially released to the public, a firmware update for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple’s record-setting earnings, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iOS 14.5 now available

After a beta testing cycle that spanned nearly three months, iOS 14.5 is now available to everyone alongside iPadOS 14.5. You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Read on for details on everything new in iOS 14.5.

The biggest change in iOS 14.5 is a new feature that allows you to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when you’re wearing a face mask. The update also includes Apple’s new privacy-focused App Tracking Transparency feature.

You can find more details about what’s new in iOS 14.5 in our detailed hands-on video right here.

AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware

Apple followed up the release of iOS 14.5 with a small update for AirPods and AirPods Pro users. The new firmware is version 3E751, and it comes seven months after the previous firmware version was released for AirPods and AirPods Pro users

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.

You can learn more about how to update your AirPods in our full guide.

AAPL earnings

On Thursday, Apple reported another record-setting round of earnings. For the second quarter of 2021, Apple reported $89.6 billion in revenue and profit of $23.6 billion. This compares to the revenue of $58.3 billion and profit of $11.25 billion the company posted for the same quarter last year.

  • $47.94 billion: iPhone (Up 65%) 
  • $9.1 billion: Mac (Up 70% YOY)
  • $7.81 billion: iPad (up 79% YOY)
  • $7.84 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 24% YOY)
  • $16.9 billion: Services (Up 26% YOY)

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week's top videos

April 30, 2021 – iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV pre-orders

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

With guest Sigmund Judge

First iOS 15 rumors, App Tracking Transparency, Apple earnings

This week 9to5Mac's Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo apologize for Apple Podcast's issues, explore the launch of App Tracking Transparency and the big new features in Apple's just released software updates. Then, they discuss the rumored software updates coming at WWDC. Sponsored by tomtoc: Get 360 protection for iPad and convenient storage for accessories with tomtoc's PadFolio case Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour. Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

133: "A flowchart in your head"

Organizing Combine-based code, the security of smart home devices, whether the Apple TV is gaining eARC support, and how to use compiler directives and launch arguments to customize an app at both compile time and runtime. Sponsored by tomtoc: Shop the new PadFolio for iPad and get 20% off from tomtoc.

Apple @ Work Podcast: Secure K-12 iPads with Spin Safe Browser

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Justin Payeur from Spin Safe Browser to talk about their kid-friendly iOS browser, and how iOS 14 made it a reality for organizations. Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link. 

