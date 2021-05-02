This week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 release, AirPods firmware update, AirTag launch, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.5 is officially released to the public, a firmware update for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple’s record-setting earnings, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iOS 14.5 now available

After a beta testing cycle that spanned nearly three months, iOS 14.5 is now available to everyone alongside iPadOS 14.5. You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Read on for details on everything new in iOS 14.5.

The biggest change in iOS 14.5 is a new feature that allows you to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when you’re wearing a face mask. The update also includes Apple’s new privacy-focused App Tracking Transparency feature.

You can find more details about what’s new in iOS 14.5 in our detailed hands-on video right here.

AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware

Apple followed up the release of iOS 14.5 with a small update for AirPods and AirPods Pro users. The new firmware is version 3E751, and it comes seven months after the previous firmware version was released for AirPods and AirPods Pro users

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.

You can learn more about how to update your AirPods in our full guide.

AAPL earnings

On Thursday, Apple reported another record-setting round of earnings. For the second quarter of 2021, Apple reported $89.6 billion in revenue and profit of $23.6 billion. This compares to the revenue of $58.3 billion and profit of $11.25 billion the company posted for the same quarter last year.

$47.94 billion: iPhone (Up 65%)

$9.1 billion: Mac (Up 70% YOY)

$7.81 billion: iPad (up 79% YOY)

$7.84 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 24% YOY)

$16.9 billion: Services (Up 26% YOY)

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Apple TV and AirPods |

AirTag |

AAPL Company |

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

With guest Sigmund Judge – 9to5Mac Watch Time This week on Watch Time join 9to5Mac's Zac Hall and ScreenTimes Editor-in-chief Sigmund Judge to talk about their journey using the Apple Watch. Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify Follow Zac Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Sigmund Judge Twitter @sigjudge screentimes.net Follow 9to5Mac Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time! With guest Sigmund Judge 42:59 Week 5 52:45 Week 4 57:20 Week 3 56:40 Week 2 01:04:46

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by tomtoc: Get 360 protection for iPad and convenient storage for accessories with tomtoc’s PadFolio case

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by tomtoc: Shop the new PadFolio for iPad and get 20% off from tomtoc.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: