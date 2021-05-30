This week’s top stories: M1X Mac mini, WWDC expectations, iOS 14.6 release, more

- May. 30th 2021 2:29 pm PT

0

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.6 released to the public, Apple confirms the WWDC 2021 schedule, MacBook Pro release rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

WWDC 2021

Apple this week officially confirmed the schedule for WWDC 2021, saying that the week will kick off with a special event keynote on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Other events throughout the week include the Platforms State of the Union, the Apple Design Awards, Digital Lounges for developers, and much more.

At WWDC 2021, Apple is expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, and more. A recent rumor this week even indicated that a new MacBook Pro could be announced at the event. Learn more in our full coverage of WWDC expectations right here.

iOS 14.6 release

After a month-long beta testing period, Apple this week released iOS 14.6 to the public. Following the release of iOS 14.5 to the public last month, iOS 14.6 is another major update for iPhone and iPad users. One of the biggest changes is support for Apple Card Family. 

Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.4 to the public, alongside watchOS 7.5. Learn more about why you should update to iOS 14.6 in our coverage right here.

M1X Mac mini

While much of the recent attention has been on the iMac and MacBook Pro, Apple is also reportedly developing a new M1X Mac mini. A new rumor this week indicated that the 2021 Mac mini will feature a new external chassis with a “plexiglass-like” reflective surface on the top.

Check out our full coverage for renders of the rumored new Mac mini design.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

May 28, 2021 – AirPods rumors, iPad Pro

Bloomberg: Apple 'readying' new third-gen AirPods, fitness-tracking AirPods Pro in 2022 iPadOS limits iPad Pro power: apps only able to use up to 5 GB RAM each Apple's new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon discount at $50 off

Hands on with the new Apple TV and M1 iPad Pro

137: "State of the Union nap"

Mosyle launches free edition and Mosyle Fuse to take MDM to the next level

