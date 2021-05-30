This week’s top stories: M1X Mac mini, WWDC expectations, iOS 14.6 release, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.6 released to the public, Apple confirms the WWDC 2021 schedule, MacBook Pro release rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
WWDC 2021
Apple this week officially confirmed the schedule for WWDC 2021, saying that the week will kick off with a special event keynote on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Other events throughout the week include the Platforms State of the Union, the Apple Design Awards, Digital Lounges for developers, and much more.
At WWDC 2021, Apple is expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, and more. A recent rumor this week even indicated that a new MacBook Pro could be announced at the event. Learn more in our full coverage of WWDC expectations right here.
iOS 14.6 release
After a month-long beta testing period, Apple this week released iOS 14.6 to the public. Following the release of iOS 14.5 to the public last month, iOS 14.6 is another major update for iPhone and iPad users. One of the biggest changes is support for Apple Card Family.
Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.4 to the public, alongside watchOS 7.5. Learn more about why you should update to iOS 14.6 in our coverage right here.
M1X Mac mini
While much of the recent attention has been on the iMac and MacBook Pro, Apple is also reportedly developing a new M1X Mac mini. A new rumor this week indicated that the 2021 Mac mini will feature a new external chassis with a “plexiglass-like” reflective surface on the top.
Check out our full coverage for renders of the rumored new Mac mini design.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 14.6 with Apple Card Family, Podcasts Subscriptions, and more
- iOS 14.6 is now available, here’s why you should update
- Poll: Which Android 12 feature do you want Apple to copy for iOS 15?
- Apple made Shortcuts run faster on iPhone and iPad with iOS 14.6
- Sketchy rumor suggests iOS 15 will have enhanced notifications, food tracking features, more
- Concept: How iOS 15 could boost widgets with interactivity and new stock app options
iPhone |
- iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Which should you buy in 2021?
- iPhone 13 to feature sensor-shift camera stabilization in all models
- Concept imagines a redesigned iPhone SE with hole-punch front camera
- Samsung mocks iPhone 12 Pro Max with three new ads [Video]
Apple Watch |
- Apple releases watchOS 7.5 with ECG app in new countries, more
- iOS 14.6 now prompts Apple Watch Series 3 users to restore their device before updating
- Poll: What do you think about the rumors of a flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7 design?
- Comment: Apple Watch Series 3 has become a white elephant for Apple
Apple TV |
- Some users confused about Siri Remote scrolling, here’s how to fix it
- Apple releases tvOS 14.6 and HomePod 14.6 for all users
- Apple VP says new Siri Remote was inspired by the iPod click wheel
- How to set HomePod as your Apple TV 4K’s default speakers and use ARC universal audio
Mac |
- MacBook Pro Diary: I can’t wait for the M1X 16-inch MacBook Pro – but it will hurt!
- iFixit teardown reveals how little computer is actually inside the new 24-inch iMac
- Spectacular renders imagine the rumored 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro designM1X Mac mini reportedly to feature thinner chassis redesign, use same magnetic power connector as new iMac
- Hands-on: First impressions after 72 hours with the all-new M1 iMac
- M1 security vulnerability ‘baked into chip,’ but researcher says it doesn’t matter
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- Prosser: New MacBook Pro to be announced at WWDC next month
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): Mixed verdict on mini-LED screen; new camera features impress
- Apple releases macOS 11.4 with expanded GPU support, zero-day security fix, more
- USB-C 240W power delivery coming – but with yet another cable standard
- Dolphin Emulator runs twice as fast on M1 Macs with native version when compared to Intel
- Orange M1 iMac goes head-to-head against tangerine G3 in generational comparison [Video]
- Apple launches new webpage with an elevator pitch on why you should buy a Mac
- macOS 11.4 patches zero-day exploit that let malware take unintended screenshots
iPad |
- M1 iPad Pro can download software updates over 5G, Apple confirms in new support document
- Halide developers detail new ultra-wide iPad Pro selfie camera, ‘hidden superpower’
Apple Stores |
- iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K arrive in stores with vibrant window displays
- Revisit the world’s first Apple Store as it appeared 20 years ago with augmented reality
- Piazza Liberty Apple Store amphitheater transforms into public art installation
- Before the Genius Bar: Behind the retail designs that paved the way for 20 years of Apple Stores
- Apple SignTime service will connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with interpreters
- 20 years of Apple Stores in 20 quotes
- 20 years of Apple Stores: The enduring art of celebration
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apple Music |
- Concept: Meet iPod Max with Apple Music Lossless and AirPods Max focus
- HomePod and HomePod mini to support Apple Music Lossless in a future software update
AAPL Company |
- Roundup: Everything Apple could announce at WWDC 2021
- Apple confirms WWDC 2021 schedule, special event keynote on June 7
- Apple’s Beats Studio Buds receive FCC approval after being revealed in iOS 14.6
- LeBron James shows up on Instagram wearing the new unreleased Beats Studio Buds
- Beats Studio Buds real-world images leak ahead of launch
- Apple vs. Epic court officially adjourns — here’s what comes next
This week's top videos |
