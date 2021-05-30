This week’s top stories: M1X Mac mini, WWDC expectations, iOS 14.6 release, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14.6 released to the public, Apple confirms the WWDC 2021 schedule, MacBook Pro release rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

WWDC 2021

Apple this week officially confirmed the schedule for WWDC 2021, saying that the week will kick off with a special event keynote on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Other events throughout the week include the Platforms State of the Union, the Apple Design Awards, Digital Lounges for developers, and much more.

At WWDC 2021, Apple is expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, and more. A recent rumor this week even indicated that a new MacBook Pro could be announced at the event. Learn more in our full coverage of WWDC expectations right here.

iOS 14.6 release

After a month-long beta testing period, Apple this week released iOS 14.6 to the public. Following the release of iOS 14.5 to the public last month, iOS 14.6 is another major update for iPhone and iPad users. One of the biggest changes is support for Apple Card Family.

Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.4 to the public, alongside watchOS 7.5. Learn more about why you should update to iOS 14.6 in our coverage right here.

M1X Mac mini

While much of the recent attention has been on the iMac and MacBook Pro, Apple is also reportedly developing a new M1X Mac mini. A new rumor this week indicated that the 2021 Mac mini will feature a new external chassis with a “plexiglass-like” reflective surface on the top.

Check out our full coverage for renders of the rumored new Mac mini design.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Apple TV |

Mac |

iPad |

Apple Stores |

Apple Music |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by ProClip USA: Save 10% on ProClip’s tough and rugged MagSafe phone mounts with code 9to5.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by She’s Birdie: Right now, She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase when you go to ShesBirdie.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Magic Spoon: Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by WALTR PRO for Mac: Make it easy to transfer virtually any file (in any format) to your iPhone, iPad, iPod and now, HomePod. Get 30% off now.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: